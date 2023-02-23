How to Care for Plastic Cutting Board: Full Guide by July Home

Today we will look at one of the important issues - how to care for plastic cutting boards. Admit it, each of us has these in the kitchen, right?

In studying this issue, we will be helped by specialists from July Home, a manufacturer of plastic cutting boards.

Plastic cutting boards have many advantages compared to other types of cutting boards, such as wood or glass. One of the biggest advantages of plastic cutting boards is their durability; they are much less susceptible to warping and cracking than wood cutting boards, making them ideal for long-term use in the kitchen. Plastic cutting boards also require much less maintenance than wood boards; they don’t need to be sanded, oiled, refinished or otherwise treated like wooden boards do. This makes them a great choice for busy home cooks who don’t always have time for regular maintenance of their kitchen materials.

In addition to being strong and low-maintenance, plastic cutting boards are also extremely hygienic and easy to clean. Unlike porous wooden cutting boards, plastic boards are nonporous and can be easily sanitized with soap and water or even bleach or other household cleaning products without damage. This makes them the perfect choice for preparing raw meat and other dishes that involve contact with potential bacteria-harboring foods.

Finally, plastic cutting boards come in a range of sizes, shapes, colors and price points so you can find the right board for whatever job you need it to do. Plus, some plastic cutting board options are even dishwasher safe, which makes cleaning up even easier! All these features make a plastic cutting board an excellent choice for any home cook regardless of experience level.

Plastic cutting boards care rules

Taking care of plastic cutting boards is one of the most important steps in ensuring that they provide a safe and sanitary surface for food preparation. Properly caring for these boards will not only keep them looking good, but also help them to last longer and be more effective. To do this, it is important to clean the plastic cutting board after each use with hot soapy water as well as a few other steps.

When cleaning your plastic cutting board, you should use a mild dish soap and warm water. A sponge or brush can help you scrub away any food particles, oils, and dirt on the surface. Rinse the board off with running water afterwards, then dry it off with a soft cloth. It's also important to sanitize your board every so often by wiping down its surface with an antibacterial cleaner or solution; this helps kill any remaining bacteria from food particles left on the board.

In addition to regular cleaning and sanitizing, there are other ways to care for your plastic cutting board. For example, make sure that you don't let it sit in standing water for long periods of time; this can cause staining and warping of the material over time. You should also avoid using abrasive cleaners such as steel wool or scouring pads; these can leave scratches or gouges in the plastic which can harbor bacteria and germs.

When storing your plastic cutting board, try to find one that fits comfortably in your cupboard or drawer without taking up too much space while still allowing airflow around it. This will ensure that moisture doesn't build up inside which can cause staining or mold growth over time. When stacking multiple boards together, place them between sheets of parchment paper to prevent scratching or chipping of the surfaces due to friction between them when they're stored close together.

Finally, occasionally oiling your plastic cutting board with mineral oil will help keep it moisturized and soft while improving its longevity even further; simply spread a thin layer onto both sides of the surface before wiping away any excess with a cloth. This will not only keep your cutting board looking great but also help protect it from cracking or splitting due to heat exposure over time.

Overall, taking good care of your plastic cutting boards requires just a few simple steps: regular washing with hot soapy water followed by sanitization every once in awhile; avoiding contact with abrasive cleaners; storing properly in cool airy places; avoiding contact with standing water; and occasionally oiling for extra protection against heat exposure damage over time. Following these instructions will ensure that you get maximum use out of your plastic cutting boards for years to come!