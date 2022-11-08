How To Choose The Right Wireless Router For Your Business?

Finding the wireless right router for your business can be a difficult and technical task since there are so many options available in the market. A router is a device that connects your devices to the internet and it acts as a traffic stop. Every piece of information that is sent through the network is shunted through these devices. Choosing the right wireless router is very important, especially for your business because it can make or break your business operations.

The right wireless router will make business operations will ensure efficiency whereas the wrong one can cause traffic jams, and bottlenecks and affect everyone. Businesses also send and exchange a lot of sensitive information through the internet. To protect sensitive information, choosing a router with a firewall is very important. Along with these things, we mentioned some other things below that will help you in choosing the right wireless router for your business:

Speed

Since you are choosing a wireless router for your business, the first thing that you will have to look for in a wireless router is its speed. Router speeds are generally measured in megabits per second (Mbps) or gigabits per second (Gbps). Some people may confuse megabits with bytes but these are not the same thing. Depending on the size of your office, the number of devices in the office, and the usage of your office, you will have to pick a wireless router that is able to support speeds of 3-5 Gbps. These speeds are for smaller and medium-sized offices but if you have a huge office and the internet requirement is a lot then you will have to opt for devices that are able to support faster speeds.

Choosing a router with fast speeds is very important because no matter how fast your internet connection is, if your router is not able to support fast speeds then there is no point in having a fast internet connection. Therefore, your router should be able to support the maximum bandwidth or speed of your internet package.

Range

The range of the wireless router plays a very vital role. You will have to choose the router depending on the size of your workplace. Is your office large enough that it takes up an entire floor or does it fit easily into a tenant space? This is a sensitive feature that you will have to consider carefully. You can get a rough estimate of a router’s range by the number of antennas that it has on its body. The more antennas that a router has, the more range it has and it would be able to transmit signals over more distance.

Router manufacturers keep things simple and list the range of their routers in square feet instead of mentioning the number of antennas, making it easier for consumers to determine which router will work the best for them. There is also the option available to increase the router’s range by using mesh networking or using a WiFi repeater and configuring it through 192.168.0.1. These are viable options in case you have a huge office space.

Security

After range, comes security and for businesses, the safety of their network is very important. Most businesses share sensitive and private information through the internet and your wireless router mustn't be the weak link in the chain, else it can lead to information falling into wrong hands. Make sure that the router you are choosing has multiple security features like firewalls, VPNs, and several others. You can check the security features of wireless on the branding box or through 192.168.1.1. These security features are very important to inspect and monitor the internet traffic passing through the router.

Frequency Bands

Nowadays, multi-band routers are trending and you should also consider the number of bands that a wireless router has before finalizing your decision. Dual-band routers, 2.4 GHz, and 5 GHz have become the industry standard & there are even routers available that have more than two frequency bands available. The higher the bands that a router has, the better because every frequency band has its own advantages and disadvantages. For instance, the 2.4 GHz is comparatively slower than the 5 GHz band but has a strong signal and is able to transmit signals to greater distances. Dual-band or multi-band routers are able to transmit signals in multiple bands simultaneously so you can use them as required.