How To Craft a Glowing Beach Day Makeup Look

A day at the beach calls for a glowing makeup look that complements your sun-kissed skin and enhances your natural beauty. Creating a beach day makeup look can be a fun way to add some glam to your seaside adventures while still keeping it fresh and effortless. Natural eyelash extensions, bronzer, and, of course, sunscreen are all part of crafting a glowing beach makeup look.

Focus on a Natural Base

The last thing you want is for your makeup to melt off your face in the hot sun. To achieve a natural base, opt for a tinted moisturizer or a lightweight foundation that won't feel heavy on the skin. Choosing a shade that matches your skin tone is important to avoid a noticeable contrast between your face and the rest of your body.

To enhance your natural base, you can use a cream-based blush to add a touch of color to your cheeks. This will give you a sun-kissed glow without looking overdone. If you want to add some dimension to your face, use a highlighter on the high points of your cheekbones, nose, and cupid's bow.

Play Up Your Eyes

To really make the eyes pop, opt for waterproof eyeliner and a natural-looking eyeshadow palette. Stick to earthy tones like warm browns, taupes, and bronzes to complement the natural tones of the beach. Add a touch of shimmer to the inner corners of the eyes to brighten them up and make them appear more awake.

Using natural eyelash extensions can help you achieve a soft, subtle look that enhances the eyes without looking overdone. A set of natural eyelash extensions can provide length and volume to your lashes without needing heavy mascara.

Add a Pop of Color

The key to this tip is choosing a shade that complements your skin tone and the colors of your swimsuit and beach accessories. For a natural and effortless look, choose shades inspired by nature's colors, such as coral, peach, pink, or bronze. These shades are perfect for a sun-kissed glow that looks fresh and natural.

One option to add a pop of color is to apply a cream or powder blush to the apples of your cheeks. This will give you a natural flush that looks like you’ve spent the day in the sun. Another option is to apply a tinted lip balm or lipstick in a similar shade, giving your lips a natural and subtle pop of color perfect for the beach.

Don’t Forget the Bronzer

When crafting a glowing beach day makeup look, bronzer is an essential component. Not only does it give you that sun-kissed look, but it also helps define your features and add depth to your face. Here are some tips on using bronzer to create a beach day makeup look.

Choose the Right Shade

When selecting a bronzer, choosing a shade that complements your skin tone is essential. If you have fair skin, opt for a lighter shade, while those with darker skin can go for a deeper shade. Bronzer should be warm-toned, but be careful not to choose an option that pulls orange on your skin.

Apply to the Right Areas

To achieve a natural-looking glow, apply bronzer to the areas where the sun would naturally hit your face, such as your forehead, nose, cheeks, and chin. Blend the bronzer outwards towards your hairline and jawline to avoid harsh lines.

Layer With Blush

For a more vibrant look, layer your bronzer with a blush that complements your skin tone. Apply blush to the apples of your cheeks and blend it upwards towards your temples.

Use a Light Hand

When applying bronzer, use a light hand and build up the color gradually. This will help you achieve a natural-looking glow without going overboard.

Plan for Your Activities

If you spend most of your time in the water or playing beach volleyball, you may want to go for a more natural, minimal look that won't melt off in the heat or smear with sweat. On the other hand, if you plan on lounging in the sun and taking pictures, you may want to add more pop of color to your look and use products that will give you a dewy, glowing finish.

Even if you won’t be out in the sun for a long time, it's essential to use products with SPF to protect your skin from harmful UV rays. Another important consideration is the heat and humidity. Heavy makeup can feel uncomfortable and may start to melt off quickly when it's hot and humid outside. Opting for lightweight and water-resistant formulas will help your makeup stay in place for longer.

Sun, Sand, and Smiles

Whether you prefer a natural, no-makeup makeup look or a bolder, more dramatic beachy look, you can use several tips and tricks to create a glowing makeup look that's perfect for a day at the beach. So, grab your beach bag and favorite makeup products, and create the perfect beach day makeup look!