How to Find the Best Probiotics for Gut Health

Probiotics: you hear about probiotics, but you don’t know what they are and why you should take them. There’s a lot to learn about them, but the essential facts are simple. Take probiotics from the health food store without any prescription and can often store them at room temperature. Dosage is one capsule or tablet a day.
Since taking probiotics is simple (not another time-consuming task you have to add to your daily to-do list), there’s no reason not to enjoy the benefits. Let’s go over what probiotics are, what probiotics do, and how you can find the best probiotic formula for your gut.
What Are Probiotics?
Probiotics are formulas and supplements made of live microorganisms (good bacteria and yeasts). Because they are infinitely small, they interact inside your body in helpful ways. An excellent probiotic dosage includes a few billion strains of microorganisms. While it may sound strange that taking probiotics is consuming many living microbes that will work actively inside your body, we have more news: your gut is a living flora with trillions upon trillions of animate organisms.
At any moment, these bacterias and yeasts are active in your gut, influencing your body’s processes. Of these trillions of organisms, there are different species and strains, some of which are good bacterias (like the kind you consume through probiotics). In contrast, others are harmful bacteria (like those that spread sickness throughout your body).
What Do Probiotics Do?
Everyone has a living biome in their gastrointestinal tracts (where the gut is located) where both helpful and harmful organisms exist. But if you have an influx of harmful bacteria, your immune system can become compromised, putting you at risk of various illnesses and health problems.
The good microorganisms that enter your body through probiotics begin to multiply and take up space, which means there is less room in your system for harmful bacteria, parasites, and viruses. The more healthy organisms you have in your body, the less room there is for the bad. Additionally, probiotics help your GI tract perform its important functions (mainly turning food into nutrients, vitamins, and energy); probiotics aid in this role by balancing your gut, and while your GI system is breaking down your food, the good bacterias also strengthen the walls of the organs in your GI tract to keep the bad bacterias from spreading throughout your body via your bloodstream.
Who Can Take Probiotics?
Probiotics benefit anyone who wants to improve their gastrointestinal system’s health and enjoy the additional benefits of a strengthened immune system, a balanced gut, and better digestion. Most everyone can profit from a healthy gut flora; in fact, the National Institutes of Health (NIH) approximates that between 60 and 70 million Americans struggle with digestion. Since having more healthy microorganisms working inside your body benefits your health, you should explore adding probiotics into your daily routine.
What Should I Look for in a Probiotic Formula?
Probiotic supplements and products are better than others, while some formulas work better in different bodies. So how can you find the best probiotics for gut health?
A High-Quality, High Quantity Strain
It takes a lot for the good microorganisms in probiotics to make it into your GI tract; their task is great, as they have to enter the gut and fight off the bad bacteria, and that’s after first journeying through the acid buildup in the stomach. Therefore, you need a high-quality strain of colony forming units (CFUs), and since different strains target different organs, you need a formula with at least a billion CFUs.
A Shelf Life That Lasts
You don’t want your probiotics to last forever since all products lose their efficacy eventually. However, you do want to select a product that won’t be going bad any time soon because if it is, you’ll possibly end up ingesting an expired or ineffective probiotic formula. And additionally, make sure your formula’s storage guidelines were followed by the company you purchase it from, like if it’s meant to be refrigerated.
A Formula for Your Concerns
Different probiotic strains address different concerns and issues in the body, as they work in specific organs in your GI tract. For example, some strains need oxygen to survive and so must target a compatible organ, like the small intestine. Make sure you choose a product that will meet your needs.
Takeaway
You can’t go wrong with probiotics if you want a healthy, balanced gut microbiome. Make sure you follow these guidelines when selecting a probiotic formula, and be sure to take your probiotics every day consistently.
