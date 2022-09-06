How To Get a Passport Fast: Expedited Passport Renewal in 24 Hours

The normal process of getting a passport renewed in the US can be very slow and frustrating. You can expect to wait for up to 12 weeks or more before receiving your new passport.

If you are wondering whether there is a way to get your passport faster, the answer is yes, there is. By using Rush My Passport, you can have your passport ready in about five to seven weeks, or even just three days in cases of emergencies.

This article will discuss all the important steps needed to expedite your passport renewal process in 2022.

The Essential Requirements for Expedited Passport Renewal

While waiting for almost three months may not be a problem for people not in a rush to go somewhere, it is not practical at all if you have to leave the country urgently. If you want to renew your passport, rather than get a completely new one, then you are in luck, because renewal is definitely the easier of the two.

The following are the important documents that you need to have ready when you submit your passport renewal application:

· Your old passport or passport card

· The required fees (including extra fees for the expedition)

· Passport photos in line with the color, size, and other stipulated requirements

· Completed passport renewal form (DS82)

· Proof of name change if applicable

This process should go relatively smoothly unless you fall under the criteria for exclusion based on any of the following scenarios:

· Your current passport is 15 or more years old

· You received your passport as a minor

· There are no documents to support your name change

· You lost or damaged your recent passport

Important Things That You Need To Get a New Passport

The criteria for exclusion are very clear, and if you happen to be deemed ineligible for passport renewal, then unfortunately you will have to go through the long process of applying for a new one.

In most cases, the identification process is the most grueling part of the entire application process, but it is also the most essential, so there is no way of avoiding it. To save yourself some time, you should make sure that you have all the documents we listed below ready:

· Proof of Identity supported by a clear picture of your face, such as your driver's license or another official document.

· Proof of US Citizenship (very important). Documents such as your birth certificate will do.

· Passport photos in line with the color, size, and other stipulated requirements.

· Minors between the ages of 16 and 18 years need to have permission from their parents.

· A clear back and front copy of whichever form of identification you are using.

· A completed new passport application form (DS11)

· Relevant application fees

The Step-by-Step Process of Expediting Your Passport in the US

There are many options available for you when you want to expedite your passport, and your choice is mostly determined by two things: the urgency of your situation and your budget.

In this article, we will discuss the four most common scenarios, which are:

· Passport expedition for urgent travel

· Regular Passport expedition services

· Extreme emergency passport expedition

· Passport expedition through a liaison office

Ideally, passport renewal should be done as soon as possible, usually about two months before the expiry of your current document. This will make the entire process much simpler and a lot less expensive.

However, if the situation requires that you renew your passport urgently, then grab some extra cash and choose whichever of the following circumstances apply to you:

Passport Expedition for Urgent Travel

If you have to travel in less than five days, but the reason for your traveling is not necessarily an emergency or life-threatening, then you qualify under expedition for urgent travel.

This type of application can be easily handled by the State Department. In most cases, the reasons for applying for an expedited passport under these conditions include business travel, attending urgent functions, or traveling on official government business.

Proof of the reason for traveling will be required before your application can be processed. You will also not be able to apply for this kind of passport renewal expedition if the date of travel is less than five days away.

1. Get Your Documents Ready

The most important items for any passport renewal application are those that we mentioned earlier. These documents must be filled out clearly and correctly, to avoid the risk of your application being denied.

You can download the standard passport application forms online. However, you will need to make sure that you fill out all the sections that are relevant to your specific situation.

While it is a good idea to have your documents filled out well before you go to the State Department to submit them if you are not sure about how to do it you can wait until the day of the appointment. The State Department has agents who can assist you in filling out your form properly.

2. You Need To Prove Intent To Travel Internationally

If you are unable to provide proof of the reason why you need to leave the country so quickly, your application for an expedited passport will ultimately be unsuccessful. This is done as a safety measure against allowing people to leave the country under false pretenses, such as a situation where a person may be attempting to flee after committing a crime.

The proof itself can be in the form of written documents, such as an official appointment for a business meeting in a private jet charter, an airline ticket, or even an invite to an urgent family function, such as a wedding. Don’t forget to pack your international prepaid sim card as well!

3. Schedule An Appointment

Once you have your proof and documents ready, it’s time to schedule an appointment. There are 26 branches where you can apply for your passport renewal across the country.

That means that, while some are lucky enough to live close to one, many people are forced to drive long distances to their nearest agency, which is sometimes located in a neighboring state.

The department does not allow people to arrive without an appointment, so scheduling one early is very important.

4. Wait for the Outcome

It can be very nerve-wracking to wait for the State Department to make their decision regarding your application, especially because you will likely not have enough time to apply again before it is too late to travel. However, the entire process is very short, so you will have a long to wait.

Regular Passport Expedition Services

Less urgent reasons for traveling, such as going on holiday, can be handled by applying for a regular expedited passport. This will take about five to six weeks to be completed, and although not as fast as an urgent renewal, it still takes about half the time of a normal application.

You have the option to either mail your forms to the agency or book an appointment with them if you would rather hand deliver them. However, a lot of people prefer to send their documents via post due to the long distance they would need to travel otherwise.

If you choose to mail your application, then the best option is to use priority mail, and as always, do not forget to clearly write “Expedite” on the envelope.

1. Prepare Documents

When it comes to regular expedition services, the document preparation is more or less the same as an application for urgent renewal. The only difference is that in this case, you will probably have a bit more time to get everything in order.

You will still be required to provide proof of travel before your application can be processed. Sometimes you can even use a letter from the person or people who you intend to meet after you leave the country.

The normal fees for an expedited passport renewal are around $60. However, it is good to carry a bit of extra money for unexpected expenses, and you also need to account for the cost of mailing your documents if you choose to go that route.

2. Send Completed Forms and Documents To the Passport Agency

When you are sure that the documents are in order, you can post them to the agency. The postal or courier service will have different packages depending on the value of items being mailed and the time frame.

Before you send off your documents, double-check that everything is completed and all the requirements have been met. You can use the items discussed in this article as a checklist before you send it.

One thing to remember is that once you send the mail, you will not know whether your application package has all the necessities until you receive feedback from the agency, by which time it may be too late to apply again. This is why you can't afford any mistakes when mailing.

3. Check on the Application Progress

These days you can check how your application is progressing online. When you apply, you will be given a unique application number that you can enter on the agency website.

If you notice that your application has been stalled at any point, you can inquire as to the reason, and perhaps be able to fix it without having to start the process all over again.

4.Receive Your New Passport

When your application has been approved, you will be alerted either by phone, mail, or email (depending on your preference). You can choose to either collect the passport in person or hire a courier service to pick it up for you.

5. Wait for Any Outstanding Documents

Expediting your passport does not mean you can also quickly go through the process of applying for other important documents such as visas. You will have to wait the normal time it takes unless you have also paid extra to have it fast-tracked by the respective embassies.

Extreme Emergency Passport Expedition

Sometimes, family emergencies may require that you leave the country very quickly, and as such, none of the above options would be fast enough for your needs. Situations that apply in this case include:

· You have a life-threatening medical problem

· Death of a family member

· A family member is seriously ill and requires immediate attention

In just three days after you submit your application, the State Department will have your passport renewed and ready for collection.

1. Submit Your Documents

Such a quick turnaround will require you to move fast as it is not enough to just mark your application with the “Expedite” label. You will need to make sure they understand the gravity of the situation.

If you are using a courier service to send your documents, make sure you choose the one with the quickest delivery option. In such a case it is best to pay a little extra money for same-day delivery. You can also call ahead and let the agency know of your situation and that the documents are on their way.

A three-day turnaround will cost a lot more than the other available options, so make sure you have enough money to cover the application fees to avoid any delays in processing.

2. Proof of International Travel

Besides the usual documents that are accepted as proof, such as airline tickets, you will need something more substantial for such an extreme case, such as:

· Death certificate

· Notarized letter from a family member

· A Letter from a doctor stating the reason for urgent travel

Many people would prefer to go through a third-party agency in such cases to avoid unnecessary delays. This is because agencies are experienced in handling these types of situations, and so they know exactly what sort of proof you will need to make the process as quick as possible.

However, third-party agencies will cost you more, especially in the emergency cases such as this. As long as you make sure all your documents are in order, and that your proof is notarized, there shouldn’t be a problem.

3. Set up an Appointment

Usually, if you call to set up an appointment, you may be scheduled a few days later, but in this case, because of the nature of your emergency, and because you have paid extra fees, you can be moved up the line. If you call before noon, you might even be able to meet with the passport agent that very day.

To make this process easier for applicants, the State Department has an Emergency hotline that is used in such cases. The phone number is different depending on the day, but the information is available on their website.

You must understand that there are no guarantees offered by the State Department even if your case is a very serious one. They will have to look at your situation and judge which response to give you.

Unfortunately, even in cases of serious emergencies, the passport agency does not usually allow walk-ins, so calling them and making an appointment is the best way to go. The best they can do for you is to set your appointment as early as possible, and thereafter try to get the process completed quickly.

4. Wait for Your Documents

Soon after your appointment, your passport will be processed and should be ready in one or two days in general. You can use this time to prepare your other essential travel documents.

The Best Expedited Passport Courrier Service

While efforts have been made by the State Department to make the passport renewal process as fast and easy as possible, it can still be a bit overwhelming for most people. You can also end up losing your money and a lot of time can be wasted because you forgot an important document.

To avoid this, a lot of people prefer submitting their applications through a third-party Liaison office. One of the best options for this type of service is Rush My Passport agency.

While it will definitely cost you a lot of money than submitting the application of your own, a liaison does come with its own advantages, such as:

· Advise on the best way to get the process done

· Lots of experience dealing with the State Department

· The high success rate of the number of renewed passports

· You save a lot of time and energy by avoiding having to go to appointments

Some services cost a lot more money than the ordinary application fees, but in return, they guarantee that the application will be done in just 24 hours. This is why they are a popular option for people who are faced with serious emergencies.

1. Find the Right Agency

To find an agency to help you in your situation, you can go online and search for local agencies that are within your budget.

There are lots of agencies to choose from, but unfortunately, some of them either don't deliver on their promises of expedited service or are down-right deceitful. Agencies that are recognized by the State Department often have a government endorsement.

You will have to be very careful when choosing the best agency to put your trust in. If you are not sure which agency to go for, try the following tips:

· Find an agency with a great track record

· Check customer reviews

· Verify through the State Department whether they are a legitimate agency

Rush My Passport is a legitimate passport agency that is endorsed by the government as a trustworthy place to get your travel documents renewed.

2. Complete and Mail Your Documents

Usually, you will be assigned a passport agent who will take you through the entire process. The first thing they will ask you to do is fill out the necessary forms and mail them, together with all other relevant documentation, to their agency.

Most liaison offices have a particular courier that they work with, and if you are in an extreme hurry, that is the best option. However, if you think you can save a bit of extra money by choosing your own courier then you are welcome to do that.

Once they receive your documents, they will verify that everything is in order and then start the process for you.

3. You Can Also Go for an Appointment

You can go directly to their office for a face-to-face appointment if you wish. It's a good way to verify that they are a legitimate agency before submitting your forms and making any payments. However, this might take a little more extra time, and might not be ideal for emergency situations

4. Wait for Your Documents

From the moment you hand over your documents and make the payment, your work will be done. If you have selected a good agency, then they will be able to take it from there and handle the entire process.

All you will need to do is sit back and wait to be informed that your new passport is ready. However, you should bear in mind that while the agency will do all it can to make sure you get your passport as quickly as possible, the turn-around time will be up to the State Department.

The chances of receiving your passport late are much less when working with an agency, though, which makes them the more attractive option for most people. You can have your passport mailed to whichever address you provide once the process is done. You can learn more on how to get a US passport here.

Conclusion

There is usually a lot of bureaucracy that makes getting official documents, such as passports difficult for many people. Even if you have all the required documents and go through all the proper channels, there is still the possibility of being delayed or not receiving your passport at all.

This is why you might be dreading having to go through all that when you apply for your passport renewal. However, after reading this article you should be in a better position to handle the task on your own without any problems whatsoever.

If you feel that you can't possibly manage it all on your own, there are a lot of private passport agencies that will do the hard work for you. Visit the Rush My Passport website right now, and let us help you renew your passport in no time at all.