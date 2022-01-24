How to Get Back Into a Fitness Routine after the Festive Season?

With a variety of scrumptious meals and sweet treats offered during the festive season, it’s common for individuals to go off track on their fitness journey. All the get-together parties and fun events also contribute to missing gym days, which turns into weeks in no time. This may even make it harder for them to start from scratch all over again with the same level of motivation. However, you don’t need to entirely break your fitness habits during the holiday season, as you can easily invest in a portable machine like a2 in 1 folding treadmill with Bluetooth speakers to keep those muscles moving in the comfort of your home.
If you’re still finding it almost impossible to get back into a fitness routine after the festive season, we have jotted down some tips in this article. Read below!
Find Your Motivation
Motivation comes from within, and you can’t really get fit until or unless you have a “real” reason to do so.
Even if you are thinking about hitting the gym weeks after the festive season, you need to find your motivation to stay consistent and focused.
Most people’s fitness motivational factors are linked to their physical appearance, or they want to do it for someone else. This can only keep you motivated until you achieve your goal.
Therefore, you should look for reasons to get back into a fitness routine for the sake of your mental or physical health. This will inspire you to never miss your workout day in the long run, no matter how long it has been since you last worked out.
List down Your Goals
You need to set realistic and achievable fitness goals if you want to stay consistent.
For instance, if you come to the gym after the holiday season, and you keep unrealistic goals like losing all the extra weight in a week gained during your off-days, it will simply demotivate you.
Hence, it’s essential to make realistic goals, so you can create strategies accordingly. Setting short challenges for yourself can also help you in building your habit.
You can set a 30-day fitness challenge, or you can join a program in the gym. The instructors will walk you through the entire fitness journey and will make sure you attain your goals with added convenience.
Once you have developed a habit, you will definitely be able to attain your other health goals.
Start Slowly
It’s critical to keep in your mind that you need to start slow as soon as you start working on your fitness again after a long break.
No matter how hard you used to train or lift heavy weights, your body deconditions itself when you take a break. If you put extra stress on your body thinking that it can endure it as it used to, you are posing yourself to the risk of injury.
Hence, you should start off with a slow pace and intensity. You shouldn’t be discouraged as if you are back to square one. You should give your body some time, and slowly it will be back to the same endurance, flexibility, and stamina as before.
Look for a Fitness Buddy or Trainer
At times, you feel hard to follow your fitness journey all alone, and you just need a little push to go on. To cope with this feeling, you can train together with your friend or family member who has similar fitness goals as yours.
Whenever you feel demotivated you can inspire them and vice versa to help you stay consistent. However, you can always get help from a professional trainer at the gym as well.
They will not only monitor your progress but will also adapt the exercises according to your fitness level, therefore, making it super convenient for you to achieve your fitness goals.
Take Care of Your Diet
No matter how much fast food and sugary items you indulged in during the festive season, it’s now time to say goodbye to them without feeling guilty.
One positive change in your lifestyle sets like a chain reaction, therefore, motivating you to take more positive steps. For instance, eating healthy will inspire you to not skip your exercise day.
You should incorporate healthy fats, carbohydrates, and proteins into your diet to help you perform your best in the gym.
Staying hydrated is also key to maintaining optimum metabolism and avoiding any unhealthy cravings. However, you should also allow yourself one cheat meal once a week to prevent frustration.
Set and Follow a Schedule
It’s slightly hard for everyone to get back into a fit lifestyle after the holiday season, as the schedule becomes a mess. So, as you would make a schedule for your office meetings, you also need to take care of your body likewise and make a set schedule to work out.
You can make a schedule on your kitchen calendar or a fitness app, and you should make sure the timings match with your other commitments to ensure no absentees.
