How to Reduce Your Chances of Being Hungover

So, you've gone out, thrown back a few drinks, and you make it home without incident...that is until you wake up. Then you find yourself feeling awful. You’re doing your best to try and make it through the day but let’s be honest, you’re really regretting not having some sort of hangover drink handy. Hangovers can be vicious and you want to avoid them at all costs, here are a few tips and tricks to reduce your chances of being hungover.

We've all been there: that terrible, bloated feeling that comes with a night of heavy drinking. When you wake up the morning after, your head feels like it's about to crack open. A pounding headache and nausea are accompanied by a myriad of other symptoms like dry mouth, dizziness, and fatigue. It can be hard to focus on anything other than how much your body hurts. But what causes this phenomenon?

A hangover is your body's natural way of reacting to the toxins created when drinking alcohol. To put it simply, a hangover is caused by the toxic interaction between alcohol and the body's natural processes. Alcohol is a diuretic, which means that it increases urine production and therefore excretes excess water from the body. However, when alcohol is broken down in the liver, one of its byproducts is called "acetaldehyde." This same chemical also appears in cigarettes and is considered toxic to humans. Acetaldehyde dehydrogenase (ALDH) is an enzyme that metabolizes acetaldehyde and helps break down alcohol as well. In people who don't drink very often or regularly, ALDH levels are low leading to more acetaldehyde in the bloodstream which causes unpleasant symptoms like nausea and vomiting.

So how do you stop that from happening? We've all heard that drinking a glass of water before you go to bed can do wonders for preventing a hangover, but there are also other, more creative ways to cut down on the chances of waking up feeling worse than you did when you first went out.

1) Eat something before you drink. Having some food in your stomach can help break down alcohol faster and prevent you from getting drunk as fast as you would otherwise. Just don't drink on an empty stomach.

2) Avoid certain alcohols that increase your chances of a hangover. Stay away from dark liquors—whiskey, bourbon, brandy, scotch and red wine all have a higher concentration of congeners than vodka or rum and can lead to a pretty bad headache the next day. Stay away from ultra-sweet cocktails and liqueurs as the sugar can also contribute to feeling under the weather the next morning.

When the night of drinking is over, it's smart to take some steps to ensure that you're feeling as good as possible the next day. The more proactive you are in attacking the hangover before it hits, the less painful it'll be when it does.

3) Have a hangover drink. Carefully designed and tested products like More Labs Morning Recovery drink can help stop a hangover before they begin when you drink one with your beverages on the next night out. A hangover drink can give you the vitamins and minerals needed to combat the side effects of the body processing alcohol. Drink water throughout the night of drinking to help keep your body hydrated.

4) Get something in your stomach the next morning. You've heard about how drinking water can help offset alcohol's dehydrating effects, but there's something else you should be doing to stay hydrated, and it doesn't involve drinking any water at all: eating food. Sure, a few pieces of fruit won't do much to absorb alcohol, but a big meal or snack full of carbohydrates and protein is sure to soak up some of last night's booze. You might not want to eat anything heavy after a night of heavy drinking, but some protein and carbs are going to do wonders for your body's natural ability to combat the effects of alcohol.

A few other small tips: avoid greasy foods, eat plenty of fruits with high water content like watermelon and pineapple, get plenty of rest (especially if you're planning on hitting up an early morning hangover brunch), get some fresh air when you wake up and drink plenty of water throughout the day.

No one wants to feel hungover the day after a night of revelry, and we can't always avoid it but following these tips can help reduce the chances of a hangover, especially if you have a hangover drink the night before. So drink water, grab a hangover drink, eat something and enjoy your evening out on the town.