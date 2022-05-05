How to Skip the Realtor and Take Selling Your Home into Your Own Hands

If you're looking to sell your home on your own, we will discuss five tips. Each situation is different, so do your research and tailor the tips below to fit your needs. With a little hard work and planning, you can sell your home without a realtor and save yourself money!
Tip #1: Do Your Research Ahead of Time.
Before putting your home on the market, it's essential to do your research and understand the process. This way, you can be prepared for what's to come and know what to expect. Many resources are available online and at your local library, so take advantage of them!
Tip #2: Get Your Home in Tip-Top Shape.
Once you've done your research and are ready to put your home on the market, it's time to get it in tip-top shape! This means repairs, deep cleaning, decluttering, and staging.
First impressions are essential, so take the time to ensure your home is looking its best. Potential buyers will appreciate it, and you're more likely to get top dollar for your home. You'll also want to depersonalize as much as possible so that potential buyers can imagine themselves living in the house.
Tip #3: Price It Right.
Pricing your home correctly is crucial when you sell your own. You want to make sure you're not pricing your home too high or too low, as this can hurt your chances of selling. Instead, look at recent sales of similar homes in your area, or a professional appraiser comes in to give you an estimate. Once you know your home's value, you can start thinking about what you want to list it for.
It's essential to be realistic about your asking price. You don't want to list it too high and scare away potential buyers, but you also don't want to sell yourself short. Setting a fair price will help you find the right buyer quickly.
Tip #4: Market It Well.
For buyers to find your home, you need to market it well. This means creating an outstanding online listing, advertising in the right places, and having good signage. The more people who know about your home, the better!
Listing Your Home.
Now it's time to create a listing page for your home. This is where you will include all of the essential details about your property, such as the address, price, size, and photos. Be sure to list all the features that make your home stand out and be accurate about what you're selling. It's also good to have a friend or family member review your listing before publishing it online.
Once your listing page is ready, it's time to start marketing your home online. This means creating a great listing description, tagging your photos correctly, and using the right keywords. You can also post your home on social media and relevant online forums.HomeLister review(s) also showcase that utilizing a flat fee MLS service is a great online sales option.
What is HomeLister?
HomeLister is a website that allows you to list your home for sale online. It's free to create a listing, and there are no commissions to pay; you just pay a flat fee upon closing. You can manage your listing from anywhere, and HomeLister will provide all of the resources you need to sell your home on your own.
One customer noted: “The smoothest, most seamless transaction I ever had. It was made so easy that I will use them again when I am ready to sell my condo. Highly recommended!”
Another added: “It took 15 days from the house being listed to contracts. However, the help and support were excellent and knowledgeable.”
Tip #5: Be Prepared for Negotiations.
When selling a home on your own, you will likely have to negotiate with potential buyers. One of the best things about selling your home without a realtor is having more control over the negotiation process. This can be tricky if you're not familiar with the process. However, it also means accepting or rejecting offers as you see fit.
Make sure you have a good understanding of what to offer and how to counteroffer. Having a real estate agent or broker on your side can be helpful during negotiations. Stay calm and professional during negotiations. The buyer wants what's best for them, not you.
The Bottom Line.
Selling your home without a realtor is a great way to save money, but it's not for everyone. If you're unsure about the process, consult with an experienced friend or family member. Then, with a bit of planning and preparation, you can successfully sell your home!
