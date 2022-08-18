How to Stay Confident: 6 Ways to Deal With Incontinence

Incontinence and general bladder issues are often associated with embarrassment and stress for those who experience them, so you might not know how to stay confident while you’re dealing with your present situation. How do you deal with odor or discomfort? And, more broadly, how can you reduce incontinence as a problem in your general life?

If you need some tips, we have an excellent suggestion for building your confidence, as well as a few steps to take if you want to reduce the long term presence of incontinence. If that sounds helpful or interesting to you, allow us to break down everything you might want to know about staying confident while you’re dealing with incontinence.

Stay Confident: Get Incontinence Pads

If you have never heard of incontinence pads, they may be life-changing for you. Incontinence pads are specially made to neutralize odors and reduce feelings of moisture. So, while you’re wearing incontinence pads, you can walk around in confidence instead of anxiety. Additionally, modern incontinence pads allow you to feel comfortable as you walk around since they’re far less bulky than other products you might have tried.

Incontinence pads can be a great way to reduce stress as you treat your bladder issues in the short term. If you are in the process of building habits, increasing the strength of your pelvic floor, and consulting your doctor for further suggestions, incontinence pads can significantly reduce your feelings of embarrassment while you work towards being entirely incontinence free.

Strengthen Your Pelvic Floor

Most commonly, incontinence is caused by a weak pelvic floor and bladder as this reduces your control over when you begin to release urine of your own volition. If you want to combat incontinence, you may want to start exercising your pelvic floor regularly, which you can achieve by doing a few repetitions of Kegels daily.

You can perform Kegels by flexing or contracting the muscle you use to control the stream of urine when you’re in the bathroom; this is the muscle in the pelvic floor we primarily want to target. This can increase your level of control over your bladder gradually over time, and we recommend starting by holding each repetition for as long as you can and doing 20 repetitions per day. If you want to do more than this, we encourage you to build up gradually and to consult your doctor.

It’s possible to overwork your pelvic floor, just like any other muscle. Because this is the case, we recommend listening to your body’s needs and going at your own pace. As you build up your strength, you will be able to do more Kegels in a single sitting. You might also find that your incontinence is more manageable.

Quit Smoking

If you smoke cigarettes or engage in any kind of smoking, you may want to consider putting in the effort to bring this habit to a halt. Smoke can cause you to cough more frequently and, as a result, your bladder contracts. Bladder contractions can result in urination when you least expect it, meaning that coughing less may make your incontinence more manageable.

Additionally, smoking is also the leading cause of bladder cancer. Cancer in your bladder can cause further weakening, causing your present issues with incontinence to be more prominent and less manageable. If you want to reduce your bladder issues in the long term, you may want to try breaking this habit.

Reduce Alcohol Consumption

You may also want to reduce your alcohol consumption if you’re experiencing issues with incontinence as alcoholic beverages can make it harder to control your bladder. This is primarily because alcohol is a diuretic, which might make some people need to use the restroom more frequently. If you’re having issues with bladder control, drinking alcohol may worsen the issue, at least in the short term.

Drink Less Coffee

Drinking coffee or other caffeinated beverages can also result in issues with your bladder. This is primarily because caffeine can cause the bladder to become irritated, resulting in involuntary urination after consumption. Additionally, many caffeinated beverages are diuretics in the way that alcoholic drinks are. If you want to avoid issues with incontinence, we strongly recommend reducing your caffeine consumption.

Don’t Hold in Your Bowel Movements

Constipation can also make you more likely to have problems relating to incontinence, so we strongly recommend not holding these in when your body is communicating with you. For starters, holding in your bowel movements can weaken your pelvic floor, and we already know that a weak pelvic floor can make incontinence worse. Additionally, holding in your bowel movements can make you more likely to experience constipation, meaning you’ll need to put excess strain on your bladder when using the restroom. For both of these reasons, we highly encourage you to head to the throne whenever you feel nature calling.

Conclusion

If you find yourself struggling to keep up your confidence because of your bladder issues, you certainly aren’t alone. There are several ways to combat incontinence from home, especially if you aim to make your bladder issues more manageable. Hopefully, you found our suggestions for long-term treatment and avoiding embarrassment helpful.