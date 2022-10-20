If you’ve been looking for an accessory that’s easy to wear and adds a lot to your outfit, then look no further than the ring. Mens rings have been a popular accessory staple for men for years and for good reason. There are a wide variety of rings, so no matter your skin tone and hand size, there’s a ring out there that will be perfect for you. If you’re interested in diving into the world of men’s rings, then you’re in luck because today we are here to give you a brief guide on how to style men’s rings. Specifically, we’ll be talking about what kind of ring you should get, what kinds of accessories to pair with your rings, and how to wear your rings. To finally learn how to pull off men’s rings with style, keep on reading.

What Kind of Ring Should I Get?

The first question we’re going to help you answer is “What kind of ring should I get?” If you’ve ever looked into buying a ring, then you’ll know there are tons of different kinds to choose from. Thick or thin, gold or bronze, hammered or smooth - there are essentially innumerable options for you to choose from. The truth is, certain types of men’s rings look better on some people, so let’s discuss what kind of ring you should get.

Color

Different ring colors go well with different skin tones. A helpful rule of thumb to follow is that people with warm skin tones should stick to warmer metals, such as gold and copper, and cool skin tones should stick to cooler metals, such as silver and stainless steel. To determine whether your skin tone is warm or cool, all you’ve got to do is take a look at the inside of your wrist. When looking at your veins, do they look green or blue? If they’re green, that means you have a warm skin tone, and if they’re blue, then that means you have a cool skin tone. Once you know your skin tone, you’ll be able to buy rings in the colors that best match your skin.

Thickness

Thickness is another factor to consider when buying men’s rings. The typical range of thickness for men’s rings is between three millimeters to eight millimeters. Generally, men with smaller hands should wear thin rings, closer to the three- or four-millimeter range, while men with large hands should opt for thick rings, such as ones with a six- or seven-millimeter thickness. Wearing a ring of the wrong thickness based on your hand size will look lopsided, so make sure to keep thickness in mind when buying a ring.

What Kinds of Accessories Can I Pair With Rings?

Although rings can be worn as a stand-alone accessory, they can also be paired with other pieces of jewelry. Our recommendation is to wear your rings with either a necklace or a watch but not both at the same time. A necklace will be your safest choice, because necklaces are worn far enough away from rings to not look cluttered. Watches, on the other hand (no pun intended), are worn close to rings, so if you decide to wear a watch, don’t wear more than one ring on the hand with your watch. Otherwise, your attempt at subtle accessorizing will easily turn chaotic.

How Should I Wear Men’s Rings?

Finally, let’s talk about how to wear men’s rings. We’ll be focusing on three main things: balance, comfort, and confidence.

Balance

Pulling off men’s rings well is all about the balance between the two hands. When wearing rings, your hands should not be symmetrical. If you’re wearing one ring on your left hand, then wear either no rings or two rings on your right. Your mirror is your best friend when it comes to figuring out the balance of wearing rings, so always double check to see how the balance of your two hands is before going out.

Comfort

There would be no point in wearing rings if they’re uncomfortable and constantly bugging you throughout the day. It’s important to consider what hand you do the most work with. If you work mostly with your right hand, then wear more rings on your left than on your right. This will prevent your rings from getting in the way of your daily activities.

Confidence

Lastly, you need to wear rings with confidence. Many men like the idea of wearing rings as an accessory, but it turns out that some feel like they are too out-of-the-box to be worn. If you want to wear rings, then do it with confidence. This one little change will make you and your rings look so much better.

Conclusion

We hope this article gave you some insight on how to style your men’s rings. In no time at all, you’ll be showing everyone that you know how to rock rings with confidence. You’ll be thanking us for these tips later.