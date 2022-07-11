How to Test a Custom Mobile App Project Idea?

Are your ideas for mobile projects successful in the market?

Quick-witted businessmen want their mobile apps to be in demand, generate revenue, and be liked by users. An entrepreneur can hire the smartest experts and invest effort and money in the product but fail if they don’t check the idea behind it. Without it, developing a product is like driving a car at night without lights. This is why 35% of startups fail. Let's figure out how to test an idea for a custom mobile app.

In 2022, global mobile software revenue will exceed $808 billion. This is almost double what it was in 2018. To get your business to the top of the Play Market and App Store, you need to carefully plan your steps.

Every mobile app starts with an idea but not every idea can be turned into a good app. We know what steps you need to take to keep your mobile project in trend and generate income.

Step 1. Concretize your project idea

It is not enough to say: “I want to develop a health mobile app”. In the first quarter of 2021, there were over 53,000 apps of this kind. You need to specify the idea so that it solves an important problem for users. You should answer the following questions:

What value does the mobile app bring to clients?

What is the purpose of the program?

What problems does the app solve?

Whose problems are solved this way?

This information will help you move on to the next step which is market research.

Step 2. Conduct market research

Creating an app at random is too risky. If there is no need for it, no one will buy it. The startup fund YCombinator has a very good motto: "Do what people want." To find out what the user wants, you need to analyze the market: its size, the target audience, and competitors.

Market size

The easiest way to find out the market size is to look for keywords in search engines. So, to get started, make a list of keywords that describe the mobile app. Then google each query and see how popular the search results are. The higher the number of requests is, the higher the demand for services related to the app idea is. You can also find out the frequency of keywords in special services: Semrush, Ahrefs, WebCEO, or others.

You should look for numbers in your category in Statista and other reputable sources. They will focus specifically on the segments of the mobile app market. You should also check out the Play Market and the App Store to see the audience size of the most popular apps.

Target audience

Based on who will use your mobile app, you can understand:

what features should be included in your future software;

how to design it;

what direction to take to develop the product more efficiently.

You should collect the following information about your audience:

age;

sex;

region of residence;

purchasing power;

profession;

marital status;

problems and needs;

interests and hobbies.

This information will help you create images of users – proto-personas. In other words, these are fictional generalized characters that represent the target audience. This makes it easier to understand what they are looking for in the app and what they need to solve problems. It's not right to sell goods simply to mothers in Washington. “Selling in Washington to working mothers in their 30s and 50s with kids under 5” is better.

How can you get this information? Read user reviews of popular mobile apps, study their social media accounts, or read reviews of products similar to yours.

Competitors

To know how to outperform competitors in the market, you should study:

their mobile apps;

strengths and weaknesses;

positioning on the Internet.

To do this, go to the Play Market and App Store and explore popular apps. They are the best, so they are ideal role models. Download several apps on your smartphone and work with them. Examine the logic of user steps, evaluate the pros and cons, and compare with other similar programs.

You will get even more information with special tools like SensorTower. Services provide information on the number of downloads, keywords, and show changes in app reviews over time. This information is important to consider when you create your mobile app.

Step 3: Interview users

If you want to learn the opinions of your target audience, challenge your UX/UI designers to conduct user interviews. They will compose questions for the interview, find participants from the target audience, organize the venue, and choose the format of the event.

How many users do you need to interview? Researcher Jakob Nielsen advises starting conversations with five participants. If you notice that you are not getting any new ideas while interviewing the fifth interlocutor, you needn’t invite anyone else to the interview.

It is better to include representatives of different proto-personas in the sample. This way you can evaluate the views of all user groups. You will successfully personalize the user experience and increase the value of apps for each segment of the target audience.

The data obtained will be useful for a mobile app development company to include relevant features in the app to develop a successful UX/UI design. It will help to attract customers from the start and generate income.

Step 4: Create a customer journey map

How many steps does it take for a user to buy a product? You should know the answer to this question before starting to develop a custom mobile app.

Customer journey maps help businesses see their apps through the eyes of users. Such a document shows common user problems. It is easier for managers to understand their behavior and, based on this, design a clear and easy-to-use program.

A map includes all points of contact between the user and the app. For example, a millennial shopper typically finds out information about a product on social media, explores it on a mobile site, and then buys it on a desktop computer. Customer journey mapping helps create a personalized experience for each user across all channels.

Step 5. Develop an MVP

So, the information has been collected, the target audience has been studied, and there is an idea of ​​how the mobile app should look and work. Now you need to show your idea to the world and see if users like it.

To do this, you can create a minimum viable product - MVP. This is a simplified version of the mobile app that includes only the most important features. These functions are enough for the app to work and be used by customers

An MVP is created quickly: on average, it takes 1-3 months to build it. You don't need to invest a lot of money in it. On the other hand, you can test your hypothesis in practice and evaluate whether it is worth developing the app further.

The target audience will help determine whether and how to develop the product. Monitor their behavior, review, and ask the support team about customer problems.

Step 6. Create a UVP

A UVP is a unique value proposition of a product. It can be presented as a separate launch page with the message: “Coming soon”. Place catchy headlines on it that advertise the product. Include mobile app mockup images. Position an email subscription form and thus encourage the user to subscribe before launch.

Marketing will play right into your hands. The sooner you publish your UVP, the sooner you can.

Make sure the idea works. If people willingly subscribe to the app, then the game is worth the candle.

Gather the target audience for the app.

Decide on the manner of presentation: find an advertising message that will resonate with customers.

Establish customer acquisition channels. Set up traffic to the UVP from multiple sources and determine which one is the most efficient.

The UVP can be created before the MVP or after. But both of them are strong evidence that your idea is accepted in the market and needs to be developed.

Step 7. Create a mobile app

If the number of MVP users grows, you make a profit. It means that the mobile app is worth developing. To do this, you should study customer reviews and plan a product development strategy.

It is better to entrust the creation of mobile software to the mobile app development company that will build the MVP. Its team knows the goals and features of the program well and can quickly respond to changes.

You may want to create a mobile app for Android and iOS. Or focus on a hybrid app and mobile site. The team will help you find the best options for your business and implement them most efficiently. The main thing is to enlist the support of a reliable IT partner that has the right technology stack, experience, and knowledge.

Conclusion

People always want to do things quickly. They try to find an idea and run straight to the finish line to show their product as soon as possible. But, as they say, haste makes waste. If you approach mobile app development thoughtfully and test the idea before building the product, you will save money and time

By following the steps we have outlined above, you will be able to check your idea in the marketplace. You can change it and adapt it so that the mobile app becomes valuable and in demand

