How to Tighten Up Your Ecommerce Shipping Strategies

Dialing in your e-commerce shipping strategies is a huge piece of the success puzzle in running an online business today.

In a business environment where every e-commerce operation is compared to Amazon and their shipping services (lightning fast, foolishly affordable, etc.) you need to be sure that you are delivering a top-quality experience for your customers – all without it eating into your profit margins.

Below we share a handful of tips and tricks for tightening up your e-commerce shipping strategies. Implement these as soon as possible, and you’ll be able to leverage a serious competitive advantage other e-commerce shops in your space may not even know how to match.

Let’s jump right in!

Track Everything

With the sheer volume of data available to e-commerce shop owners these days it’s easy to start to get a little overwhelmed.

It’s essential, though, to collect as much data as possible about your business infrastructure – particularly when shipping and delivering merchandise.

These data points will let you know where your biggest shipping spend is in your budget, where your biggest bottlenecks are, where crippling inefficiencies are hiding, and more.

You’ll be able to use this inside information to dramatically overhaul your shipping strategies without skyrocketing yourshipping costs.

Negotiate Rates Aggressively

Secondly, you want to be sure that you regularly negotiate for the best possible shipping rates for the volume of packages you are moving.

All big shipping partners (including UPS and FedEx) may provide similar services to one another, but they differentiate their prices based on several different data points. Sometimes those prices are radically different than one another, giving you a lot of leverage in your negotiations.

Always be on the hunt for better deals and better savings, savings you can pass along to your customers.

Simplify the Customer Experience

While e-commerce platforms today are much more efficient and better organized regarding the actual checkout and shopping cart experience, online shoppers still report that many e-commerce shops are difficult to navigate and a pain to complete.

Do absolutely everything in your power to dramatically simplify and streamline the customer experience.

Make it as easy as possible for them to go through the checkout process, choose the shipping option they are most comfortable with, and then finalize the transaction ASAP.

By simplifying things, you’ll be able to reduce shopping cart abandonment, boost your sales, and improve your shipping systems simultaneously.

Leverage Parcel Auditing Capabilities

Almost all top e-commerce shipping partners (like FedEx and UPS) allow you to audit your deliveries.

Leverage those capabilities as much as possible!

This tip goes hand-in-hand with using as much data to inform your decisions as possible. You want to look closely at your shipping costs, track down inefficiencies and unnecessary expenses, and better understand what’s happening to packages when they leave your shop and begin their journey to your customers.

Pay attention to tracking data. Ask for customer feedback. And always – always – communicate with your shipping partners to see what can be done to make the process easier and faster.

Overhaul Your Shipping Strategies Through a Customer Focused Lens

No matter what you are doing on your side of the transaction, your customer and their experience is all that matters.

Ensure your items are being packaged and shipped as quickly and efficiently as possible. Work only with trusted shipping partners that are liable, quick, and safe. Package your merchandise securely so that everything arrives in perfect condition at your customer's door.

Finally, always offer a multitude of different shipping options whenever possible.

The more flexibility your customers have in choosing shipping that makes sense, the happier they will be. Tracking should always be included, too!

Closing Thoughts

Implement as many of these shipping strategies into your e-commerce business as quickly as possible, and you’ll be stunned by just how much of a positive impact they have.

Everything you do to get your products to your customers quicker (and cheaper) will inevitably positively impact your bottom line.

Don’t just implement the strategies and call it a day, though.

Smart and strategic e-commerce business owners will always be refining, improving, and tracking their shipping strategies to stay ahead of the competition.