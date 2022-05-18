How to Treat Dryness at Home: Is it Possible?

Yes, treating vaginal dryness at home is possible. There are many potential home remedies for dryness, depending on your symptoms and the opinion of your doctor or other medical professionals.
Vaginal dryness is a real struggle for many people, and it can be very difficult to deal with trying to find remedies that are long-lasting or can be used over long periods. In addition, the balance of vaginal flora can be easily set off-balance if we aren’t careful, so some of us might even be inclined to search for home remedies for dryness.
A staggering number of people experience dryness down there at one point in their lives or another. So whether you’re trying to make sexual activities more comfortable and more enjoyable, or just trying to soothe the general discomfort you feel around the clock, we might have some answers.
Rule Out a Yeast Infection
Many people will experience vaginal dryness and not realize that they have a yeast infection. Now, it’s relatively easy to find over-the-counter drugs that combat this quickly, but it’s best to keep an eye out for the signs of a yeast infection before you try one of these treatments.
Frequently, during a yeast infection, there will be a discharge that comes with a particular smell that many can only describe as “yeasty.” So it might be a good idea to be on the lookout for any discharge.
Or, if you experience discharge on a pretty regular basis, check in on the consistency and smell of it to make sure everything is going okay down there. In general, you’re going to know pretty quickly what is expected and what is not normal for your body.
However, suppose you’re having yeast infections relatively frequently, as in the symptoms of a yeast infection come back in a couple of months or less. In that case, it’s a good idea to talk to a medical professional to see if something else is going on or if you’re taking the correct course of action.
Drink More Water
One of the more straightforward home remedies for dryness it’s good to drink more water. Especially if you don’t drink a lot of water in general, increasing your water intake could help keep your body feeling hydrated and healthy. That includes the feelings of dryness you could be experiencing down there.
For your body to hold onto moisture, there needs to be water present.
And, if you usually drink a lot of water, it wouldn’t hurt to see if increasing your water intake could help. This can be one of the more cost-effective home remedies for dryness, and allowing your body to take in extra water if that’s what it needs could keep you from needing to spend your money if you don’t need to.
This will also be a pretty universally accepted healthy method for taking care of some mild health concerns. Other home remedies for dryness could cause allergic reactions, be too expensive, or just be too strong and unnecessary for the concern you’re dealing with.
However, if you don’t see something change after a couple of weeks of drinking more water, it might be time to try something else.
Coconut Oil Lubricant
If you’re looking into home remedies for dryness in the bedroom, many would recommend looking into coconut oil as a more natural replacement for lube. It is generally considered safe by doctors and the scientific community at large, but it is also doubtful to upset the balance of your vaginal flora if you use it over a long period.
However, of course, this could potentially cause an allergic reaction in those allergic to coconut or tree nuts in general, so be sure to keep that in mind before using coconut as a lubricant. This should especially be the case if you’re unaware of a partner’s potential allergies.
It should also be noted that oil-based lubricants are not the best when paired with physical barriers like latex condoms. This is because the oil can potentially erode the barrier, making it significantly less efficient for preventing the spread of sexually transmitted diseases or infections and preventing pregnancy.
Vitamins and Supplements
Some might claim that it’s a good idea to look into the vitamins and minerals that your body is deficient in when you’re looking to treat vaginal dryness. However, this will likely need to be tested by a medical professional if you want to target specific vitamins or minerals.
However, some naturally derived vitamins and supplements could also serve as home remedies for dryness, offering all of the essential vitamins and minerals that your body needs to maintain a healthy life and obtain all of the necessary nutrients.
