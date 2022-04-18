How To Use a Memory Foam Neck Pillow

For many, memory foam pillows are becoming essential commodities for sleeping. Not only do they make for one of the most comfortable pillows, but they have a lot of other practical benefits where your back, knees, or neck are concerned. But, of course, depending on which sleep position you take, the benefits shift, as does the type of pillow you should use.
Those who sleep on their back should consider using a contour memory foam pillow where the slimmer side runs parallel with your headboard. Those who sleep on their side should consider putting the pillow’s larger side underneath the hollow of their neck.
Stomach sleepers, however, should find a pillow with a lower side – these items are purposefully made for those who sleep on their stomachs. While there are specific tips on using a memory foam pillow based on how you sleep, we’ve got some broad tips on how to best to maximize your contour memory foam pillow.
How to Sleep with a Memory Foam
Neck Pillow
For memory foam pillows to work effectively, they require heat from your body. This heat helps soften your pillow so that it forms into the ideal shape, which can then help provide the best support for your head and neck.
Once you purchase your memory foam pillow and remove it from the packaging, one step that you can’t skip is to leave it unused for at least 24 hours after you have brought it home. By doing so, you will ensure that the pillow attains its full shape.
This process also ensures that the odor of the pillow from its packaging is lessened.
After you have done that, be sure to put a pillowcase over your item and remove any other pillows lingering on the side of your bed, as these items are intended and designed to be used entirely on their own.
Once you are ready to use it, place it along the headboard with the flat side facing downward.
The other two curves, which are much larger, should be set to face the end of your bed. Setting your pillow up is beneficial no matter how you sleep – whether on your side or back.
Once you are ready to place your head on your pillow, hold your head straight and let it sink in without slumping or having your chin press against your neck area, as this can lead to constricting air getting to your pathway. When this happens, if you are a serial snorer, it can get worse.
If the pillow feels too hard, don’t get discouraged from switching head positions. Instead, keep the position that you have for at least 5 to 10 minutes until the surface conforms with the use of your body heat.
Once that happens, it will begin to take shape on your head, neck, and shoulders. When using this pillow, you need patience. To ensure that the pillow meets your needs, try your best to use it every night. And finding the perfect fit might take some time.
Side Sleepers
If you sleep on your side, you should sleep a particular way using a contour memory foam pillow. Experts recommend that you take the larger end of the pillow and place it directly underneath the hollow part of your neck.
To ensure that it seamlessly supports that natural curve that your neck possesses place the pillow as close as you can to the top portion of your shoulders. By doing so, you will wake up feeling relaxed, and your muscles will feel fully repaired.
Back Sleepers
If you sleep on your back, you should opt to set your pillow so that the thinner side is parallel to the bed’s headboard while the bigger end is placed below the hollow of your neck. This will allow you to rest the curve of your neck in the natural position it is intended to rest in.
Stomach Sleepers
For those who sleep on their stomach, experts recommend something different: to use a slimmer pillow rather than a contour memory foam pillow.
This is because most experts agree that this position can be pretty harmful for the body, leading to a tremendous amount of pain. However, if this is your sleep position of choice, you should refrain from using anything other than a slim pillow.
Advice for Memory Foam Pillows
When using a contour pillow, be sure that it is flat on one side and curved on the other to properly support your neck. In terms of pillow size, most adults should opt for king and queen-size pillows. Issues of pillow firmness, however, are of personal preference.
Most agree that if you are heavier in size, you should opt for a firmer pillow. However, there are only two options in terms of pillow filling: shredded and solid.
While solid foam gives the body more muscle and upper body support, the shredded option does not necessarily offer that same value.
The last step in using a memory foam neck pillow is to purchase your own to provide yourself with the relief you deserve.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.