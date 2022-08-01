Hyperbolic Stretching Reviews: New HypStretch Update Facts

There is no better time than now to become more flexible and fit; this is why we bring an in-depth Hyperbolic Stretching review for you. Without worrying about equipment, appointments, or space, you can improve your flexibility right from the comfort and privacy of your room.

The creator, Alex Larsson, has recently updated the Hyperbolic Stretching, and now he is calling it HypStretch. Hyperbolic Stretching or HypStretch is the 4-week exercise program that uses PNF stretching method to train your muscle survival reflex and improve flexibility and mobility. Get yourself a cup of coffee to go through this most detailed Hyperbolic Stretching review you’ll ever find on the internet!

Key Highlights and Takeaways:

Before getting into detail, we should talk about the basics first. Hyperbolic Stretching will be a good investment for you if:

You want to improve your flexibility and mobility for performance enhancement and pain reduction.

You are looking for a customizable stretching plan that starts slow and progresses as per your comfort.

You want to follow a quick exercise plan that doesn’t take too much time.

However, Hyperbolic Stretching is not for you, if:

You want a new variety of exercises every week.

You are looking for pre-workout stretches for an energy boost.

Hyperbolic Stretching: A Background:

Before we dig deeper into our Hyperbolic Stretching review, let’s take a look at some background of the program:

Behind The Program:

Alex Larsson is the person who is behind Hyperbolic Stretching. He was forced to leave his promising career in computer programming when one day he experienced a complete Neuro-muscular shutdown due to excessive hours sitting on the chair. After spending more than six months testing different methods, from physiotherapy to massage therapies, he finally discovered a Japanese training method that not only worked for him but also worked for over 16,000 athletes he trained.

The Program’s Success:

Soon after its launch, Hyperbolic Stretching became very popular among dancers, runners, yogis, and weightlifters. Even non-active people were getting amazing results with its exercises, but most people had one complaint – no training videos. Thankfully, Alex finally worked on these complaints, and now he has included 21 training videos you can follow along the way.

What Makes It Unique?

PNF Stretching: In our opinion, the feature that makes Hyperbolic Stretching stand above its competitors is utilizing PNF stretching to train the muscle survival reflex. The way the program teaches how to safely stretch your muscle beyond its limit is what makes this program successful. It doesn’t matter if you are young or old, men or women, remain mostly active throughout the day or sit long hours on the computer chair; Hyperbolic Stretching works for all.

Relatable Person: So many of us are doing jobs that make us sit on a chair for many hours. Alex was also in the same situation, and now he doesn’t want us to experience the same situation of the Neuro-muscular shutdown that he experienced. He believes being flexible is not optional; it’s NECESSARY.

Short and Customizable: Alex Larsson designed Hyperbolic Stretching so that you only have to spend 8 minutes a day for 30 days to improve your flexibility and mobility. You can follow the program as per your fitness level and schedule. No more hurrying to catch the group classes. You can choose the best time for yourself to do these stretches.

Inside Hyperbolic Stretching (HypStretch):

It is the right time to get deeper into this Hyperbolic Stretching review. You’ll find out everything you’ll get inside this program so that you can make an informed decision about whether you should invest and download it or not.

Hyperbolic Stretching or HypStretch includes six programs with a routine for every body part, including two sides of split (front and side). You can follow two or three programs at once. If you have more questions or concerns about these programs, you can watch Alex’s introduction video inside the members’ area.

Here are these six programs:

#1 – The Front Split:

This program is 4 weeks long and includes an 8-minute stretching routine to make your lower back, hamstrings, and hip flexors flexible.

In the first week, you will learn new joint decompression and muscle stretching exercises while building lower body strength.

In the second and third weeks, exercises will get more advance as your body starts adapting to the new levels of stretch.

In the fourth week, you will get muscle contraction exercises to fully relax your muscles so that you can close the gap and get a full front split.

Everyone starts with a different fitness level, so you don’t have to push yourself to the next level if your body isn’t comfortable. Remember, these are safe exercises but require common sense to remain safe and uninjured.

#2 – The Side Split:

This program includes stretching exercises to boost the range of motions in your hips for a full side split.

Moreover, these exercises will improve the flexibility of your core muscles, open up your hips, and strengthen your pelvic floor muscles.

If you want to get a side split, you have to do this routine thrice a week to see the results.

Many customers mentioned this routine improved their bowel movements and allowed them to sit with crossed legs again.

#3 – The Front Bend:

Many people join Hyperbolic Stretching not to get front or side split; they just want to get enough bend to tie their shoes. This workout routine is for them.

This workout routine will quickly improve the back and hamstring flexibility so that you can easily bend forward or lift a heavy object from the floor.

Some customers mentioned in their reviews that this front bend routine helps them to easily touch the floor with their legs straight. Moreover, many customers found great results with this routine when they do it right after the front split routine.

#4 – The Upper Body:

This is my favorite routine in the Hyperbolic Stretching program because it targets all major muscles in the body and quickly fixes my shoulder pain. I am using this program with Back To Life Program.

This workout routine is best for beginners as it starts with light active stretching to develop the body for progressive stretching routines.

Additionally, this stretching routine is popular among customers who like to lift heavy weights in the gym. These stretches are easily adjustable before or after the gym workout.

#5 – The DYNA Stretch:

This workout routine focuses mainly on the lower body and works towards increasing the flexibility of glutes and hip flexors.

Many female customers reported these lower body stretches help them include new dynamic moves in their dance because they now have strong lower back, abs, and legs. Moreover, this workout routine helped some customers achieve a new high level of kick.

These workout routines can be done as a stand-alone program or combined with any of the above programs.

#6 – The Back Bend:

This program is designed for advanced users who want to achieve a full back bend (bridge) pose for 3-5 minutes straight. These exercises can straighten 85% of the muscles in the body.

The best thing about this routine is that it not only improves posture but also strengthens the muscles.

Beginners should not jump to this stretching routine until they are comfortable with the exercises mentioned in the above programs.

Core Features:

Now it's time to highlight some core features of this Hyperbolic Stretching program. These features make this program different and unique from other programs available online.

Workouts:

Workouts are a major part of this program. Alex has provided stretching exercises to train all body parts and divided them into six different routines, so users don’t mix them. Alex also regularly updates his program and adds new stretching videos to help people from all walks of life.

PNF Stretching:

Before getting into more details, it is important to mention what PNF stretching is all about and how it helps. In a few simple words, PNF stands for Proprioceptive Neuromuscular Facilitation, and this type of stretching is an easy and effective way to improve flexibility and range of motion.

Hyperbolic Stretching uses various PNF stretching strategies to increase the stretching limit of the muscle safely. It triggers muscle survival reflux – a process that calms muscles to prevent injury.

PNF stretching sends the message to the brain, “I don’t want the muscle to tear,” and sends the signal to allow the muscle a little more stretch than normal.

According to a study by Queensland University, PNF stretching is the most effective type of stretching to increase the range of motion.

Features:

Alex has created an introductory video to explain these routines and exercises in complete detail. If you are using the program for the first time, it is important to watch the video till the end as Alex explains all six workout routines and which body areas they target. So, it will become easier for you to select workout programs as per your schedule and requirement.

Difficulty Level:

The difficulty level of these workout routines is from beginner to immediate. As mentioned in this Hyperbolic Stretching review, this program uses the PNF stretching exercises which are easy to perform. They signal the brain to allow a little bit of extra stretch to the muscle.

Equipment:

According to the official website, Hyperbolic Stretching doesn’t need expensive equipment. For most exercises, a yoga mat is enough to avoid injury. Some immediate level exercises required a chair for balance and support. In short, you only need a bit of space and a chair to complete these exercises.

Additional Workout Details:

The average length of the workout is 8 minutes. However, some workouts exceed 10 minutes. Overall, this is the best stretching program for busy individuals looking for a quick stretching routine to improve flexibility and range of motion.

Alex has provided a ‘flexibility maintenance’ routine for users who have achieved front and side split and just need to maintain it. This maintenance routine only needs two days per week.

Hyperbolic Stretching doesn’t include a diet plan, making it unsuitable for weight loss. However, it is mostly suitable for individuals looking to include a workout routine to increase flexibility and remain fit.

All workout videos are pre-recorded, so they are made to help people with different fitness levels. However, there are six workout programs, and you can select one or more workout programs at a time as per your schedule and requirements.

Alex provided an introductory video at the beginning of the program to explain how PNF stretching increases the range of motions and how to follow the program correctly.

These workouts don’t need any special equipment, and you can perform these stretches anywhere as long as you have a yoga mat (for safety) and a chair.

Alex regularly updates this program and adds new workout videos.

Hyperbolic Stretching For Weight Loss:

Honestly speaking, if you are looking for an online program to help you lose weight or support you in your weight loss journey, Hyperbolic Stretching is not for you. This program is not as comprehensive as some other weight loss programs we have reviewed before. Meal plans, calorie counting, and motivational videos are some features missing when writing this Hyperbolic Stretching review. It might be possible Alex will include these tools in the future as he listens to the complaints, or he may never add them as he wants to keep this stretching-only program. God knows!

Additional Features:

Alex created this exercise-only program, so we don’t have anything to add in this section of our Hyperbolic Stretching review. Besides routine programs discussed earlier, there is no informational content included in this program. Moreover, there are no tips or a community for users’ interaction. However, you can get your queries answered by emailing them to the email provided inside the members’ area.

Hyperbolic Stretching Vs. Other Exercise Programs:

How does Hyperbolic Stretching compete against other exercise programs available online? We will discuss it in this section of the Hyperbolic Stretching review.

Hyperbolic Stretching is different than other exercise programs because it utilizes an ancient technique – PNF stretching. It offers six different routines targeting all body parts so users can expect an increase in flexibility and mobility.

We are also impressed with how Alex laid out all the stretching videos. Instead of providing all exercises in one video, he has divided them into six different routine programs so users can select based on their schedule and preference.

Inside the members’ area, there is an option to watch videos online or download them for offline use. We believe this is a handy feature as you can transfer videos on your smartphone to watch them anywhere and anytime.

Alex has also provided his email that users can use to reach out to him with any queries they have. Moreover, Alex is also providing free updates to all its previous customers.

Hyperbolic Stretching Pricing:

We believe pricing is one of the strongest points of the Hyperbolic Stretching program. Let us explain.

Hyperbolic Stretching was launched in 2018, and despite so many updates and new videos, Alex has not raised a single penny.

Since its launch, the Hyperbolic Stretching program is available for a one-time payment of $27. There is no monthly subscription. You must pay once to receive all six workout routines and new updates.

Moreover, Alex is providing a money-back guarantee for 60 days. Within this period, if you ever feel you are not getting results with these stretches, simply email Alex, and you will get full money back without any ifs and buts.

FYI, Hyperbolic Stretching is a completely digital program. You will get instant access to the members’ area, where you can watch or download workout routines. No DVDs or handbooks deliver to your home address.

Hyperbolic Stretching Final Verdict: Is It For You?

Now, it is time to wrap up this Hyperbolic Stretching review. Finally, let’s discuss if it is suitable for you?

To be honest, if you are considering Hyperbolic Stretching as an option to help you in your weight loss journey, it isn’t the best choice.

However, if your goal is to gain some flexibility and mobility, and you want to safely push your muscles limit to achieve a front or side split, there is no better choice than Hyperbolic Stretching.

Many dancers, athletes, weightlifters, yogis, runners, and professional workers tested out this style of stretching and reported an increase in overall mobility and range of motion. Hyperbolic Stretching focuses on strengthening the mind-body connection so that your muscle gain a new level of flexibility in every session.

Finally, is it worth the money?

Definitely, it is worth the investment. For just a one-time payment of $27, you can’t ask for a better deal. You may find some PNF stretching videos on YouTube or Vimeo, but there is no guarantee that these videos are safe and created by experts.

On the other hand, Hyperbolic Stretching is the most popular and successful stretching program ever put on the internet. We haven’t found any negative comments or reviews on this program. All customers who tried these exercises for four weeks reported increased overall flexibility and range of motion.

In fact, this customer mentioned his results with hyperbolic stretching as well.

So, if you also want to improve your flexibility and range of motion, click the link below to visit the official website and order Hyperbolic Stretching.

