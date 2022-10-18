Ibuta 677 Review, Real Ibuta 677 Reviews With Before and After Results

Crazy Bulk Ibuta 677 is a legal alternative to the SARM Ibutamoren Mk 677. It is formulated to offer bodybuilders and athletes a legal and side effect free muscle building supplement on a par with the strongest SARM . This Ibuta 677 review covers all details; How it builds muscle mass and improves HGH levels, what customer reviews says and where to buy.

Ibuta 677 - Quick Specs

Manufacturer: Crazy Bulk

What it does: Build muscle mass, increase HGH levels, reduce body fat

Product class: SARM - alternative to Ibutamoren MK677

Availability: Legal to buy without restrictions - Visit Website

Side effects: none if taken as recommended

STACKING OPTIONS

Ibuta 677 can be stacked with other SARM to create a BULKING STACK. Testol 140 and Ligan 4033. A bulking stack will build muscle faster than using an individual supplement.

Real Ibuta 677 Reviews from Users

Here are some excerpts from verified buyers that have some impressive before and results using Ibuta 677.

Crazy Bulk Ibuta 677 Review

Ibuta 677 is an oral supplement that's designed to mimic the abilities of Ibutamoren. It's an extremely popular option with bodybuilders who want rapid gains in muscle mass without any of the risks using Ibutamoren would entail.

Ibutamoren is an experimental SARM that's also often referred to as MK 677 and MK 0677. These are the development numbers assigned to the drug shortly after its creation. It's not unusual for people to use this code alongside the drug's name.

So regardless of whether you see it referred to as Ibutamoren, Ibutamoren MK 677, or Ibutamoren MK 0677, it's still the same thing. We feel it's important to mention this because the three names are a source of confusion for many people.

People also get confused about the nature of the drug, often believing it to be a SARM (selective androgen receptor modulator). This is not surprising because many bodybuilders include Ibutamoren in their SARMs bulking stacks.

What Is Ibutamoren MK 677?

Ibutamoren is a ghrelin receptor agonist. Instead of acting on the androgen receptors in the cells, as SARMs and steroids do, it influences ghrelin.

Most people are aware ghrelin is a hunger hormone. However, it does a lot more than increase appetite.

Ghrelin activates the growth hormone secretagogue receptor (GHS-R). This not only increases hunger it also influences fat deposition and encourages the release of human growth hormone (HGH). [1]

Like testosterone, HGH enhances protein synthesis and muscle growth. It's also linked to other benefits such as faster wound healing and has a reputation for maintaining youth.

Many rich and famous people take synthetic HGH via injection to try and look younger and improve their physiques. Some bodybuilders inject it too. Others use Ibutamoren instead. Doing so is illegal and, as with steroids, using Ibutamoren is a good way to get banned from participating in competitive sports.

Although it’s relatively easy to buy Ibutamoren, it’s only intended for research purposes and, although it has potential value in certain areas, including treating Alzheimer's disease, there are also potential dangers. One of them appears to have an increased risk of congestive heart failure and the researchers conducting one study concluded it has an unfavorable safety profile. [2]

All things considered, Ibuta 677 is a much safer alternative.

Who Makes Ibuta 677 (Ibutamoren Alternative)?

Ibuta 677 is part of a range of bodybuilding supplements developed by Crazy Bulk. The company gets a lot of respect for its range of steroid alternatives and substitutes for other types of performance-enhancing drugs including SARMs.

The company is so confident in the abilities of its supplements that it backs them with a 60-day money-back guarantee.

Ibuta 677 Benefits

Supports more HGH release

Promotes rapid protein synthesis

Improves vascularity

Enhances muscle repair and growth

Enhances mood

How to Use Ibuta 677

Ibuta 677 is a supplement you take every day. On your workout days, you take four capsules, with water, 30-45 minutes before you turn up to train.

The timing is not so important on your non-workout days but it's probably best to try and keep the times consistent.

Ibuta 677 Ingredient Profile

Each (4-capsule dose) provides eight key ingredients:

Zinc (10 mg)

Vitamin B5 (6 mg)

L-Arginine (550 mg)

Glycine (500 mg)

L-Glutamine (500 mg)

L-Lysine (450 mg)

L-Ornithine (100 mg)

L-Tyrosine (100 mg)

How Do the Ingredients Work

As you may have noticed, most of the ingredients are amino acids. If that surprises you, it shouldn't. Research confirms consuming amino acid supplements is an effective way to increase HGH secretion. [3]

However, in addition to amino acids, the Ibuta 677 HGH-boosting formulation also contains zinc and vitamin B5. Both nutrients contribute a lot to the product's overall potency as well.

Zinc - increase growth hormone levels

The results of a study involving children with stunted growth suggest zinc deficiency may hamper the ability to produce growth hormone-insulin growth factor (GH-IGF). [4]

Like HGH, this hormone assists protein synthesis and muscle growth. However, although this study is interesting, zinc has far better credentials as a testosterone booster. [5]

Both a steroid and an androgen hormone, testosterone plays a key role in muscle growth. The reason bodybuilding steroids and SARMs work so well is that they mimic its abilities. It is an excellent inclusion in a dietary supplement.

However, research shows HGH enhances testosterone's ability to improve endurance and enhance muscle growth and fat burning. [6]

In addition to this, testosterone has also been shown to directly contribute to HGH secretion. [7]

So, although zinc may initially appear to be a poor fit for a supplement designed to mimic Ibutamoren's ability to boost HGH secretion, it is actually a very useful inclusion.

The important thing to know about Crazy Bulk supplements is they never carry any dead weight. Every ingredient is present for a reason.

Bodybuilders accept the risk Ibutamoren presents because they are keen to take advantage of its ability to enhance muscle growth. The ones who choose natural alternatives like Ibuta 677 have the same goal but are unwilling to take risks with their health.

It's the improvement in growth that matters, not the way growth is achieved. By directly supporting increases in testosterone, while also stimulating the release of HGH, Ibuta 677 delivers this improvement.

Equally important, it allows bodybuilders to get bigger and stronger without having to worry about side effects.

Vitamin B5 - increase testosterone levels

Also known as pantothenic acid, vitamin B5 is another nutrient that appears to aid testosterone production. [8]

Vitamin B5 also aids the synthesis of other important steroid hormones and is known to be useful for helping people to overcome overtraining syndrome. [9]

Like all B vitamins, B5 helps the body to absorb energy from food, so its presence in this formulation will improve workout capacity as well.

L-Arginine - building muscle mass

L-arginine is a non-essential amino acid. Although it occurs naturally in red meats, poultry, and dairy products your body is not reliant on dietary sources to obtain L-arginine. It can manufacture it too.

L-arginine is one of the amino acids your body requires to build lean muscle mass. However, despite its value in this regard, its presence has greater relevance here. You probably won't be surprised to learn L-arginine also contributes to the manufacture of HGH.

Although there is a lack of evidence to support the connection between L-arginine and HGH production, many studies reveal it works well alongside certain other amino acids. Fortunately, Ibuta 677 provides these companion nutrients too.

Despite the lack of research that is supportive of using L-arginine as a stand-alone HGH secretor, some evidence suggests it can do this.

Data from one study shows L-arginine delivered significant increases in HGH and insulin-like growth factor 1 (IGF-1). [10]

L-arginine offers additional value to this Ibutamoren alternative by functioning as a precursor to nitric oxide (NO). [11]

Even if you only have limited knowledge of bodybuilding science, you may be aware of the relationship between nitrogen retention, muscle growth, and training ability. Many of the best pre-workout supplements are NO boosters.

In its role as an NO booster, L-arginine supports improvements in vasodilation. This natural process relaxes the walls of the blood vessels, causing them to dilate.

L-arginine's ability to improve vasodilation will help Ibuta 677 fulfill the promise of improved vascularity.

Vasodilation also improves blood flow to the muscles, enhancing the supply of oxygen and nutrients. The extra oxygen helps slow lactic acid build-up, making it possible to do extra reps before needing to take a rest between sets.

Meanwhile, the improvements in nutrient supply speed up muscle recovery and growth.

Glycine - improves growth hormone deficiency

Glycine is a non-essential amino acid that has been shown to influence HGH secretion. [12]

Research shows glycine also protects against loss of muscle mass. [13]

This ability will allow Ibuta 677 to offer additional value to bodybuilders who are cutting.

L-Glutamine

A versatile non-essential amino acid that serves multiple roles in this Crazy Bulk formulation. Research shows oral doses of L-glutamine are capable of increasing HGH. [14]

L-glutamine also has proven value as a mood enhancer and natural alternative to antidepressants. [15]

Nor do the benefits end there. Although its abilities in this regard are somewhat limited, L-glutamine supports improvements in training capability and sports by reducing fatigue. [16]

L-Lysine - improves muscle building

Although L-lysine does not appear to be able to increase HGH while acting alone, research shows it can be effective when combined with L-arginine. [17]

L-lysine can improve muscle fullness and muscle vascularity.

L-Ornithine - naturally improve HGH levels

Study data shows that L-ornithine has much to offer as a natural HGH releaser. It appears to work particularly well when used in conjunction with exercise.

The results of one study, involving strength-trained athletes, show a combination of L-ornithine and L-arginine can increase IGF-1 as well as HGH. [18]

In a similar study, L-ornithine was shown to offer similar benefits when acting alone. However, in this case, the study participants were untrained young males. [19]

L-Tyrosine - mental focus

This non-essential amino acid helps to support metabolism and fat loss as well as muscle growth. Although some animal studies suggest L-tyrosine may support improvements in testosterone, it does not appear to have a direct impact on HGH.

However, L-tyrosine enhances cognitive performance and also appears to reduce stress. Its ability to do these things will help bodybuilders who are using Ibuta 677 to have better mental focus while they train. [20]

Known Side Effects of Ibuta 677

In order to present a fair picture of what to expect from supplements, our reviews always provide information about side effects and other negative issues. In this case, we are happy to say there are none.

Not only have no side effects been reported, but negative issues are also extremely unlikely because the formulation is 100% nutrient-based.

However, if you have existing health issues or would need to use Ibuta 677 alongside medication, we still suggest you get a doctor's approval before commencing supplementation. We offer the same advice to women who are pregnant or nursing a child.

Ibuta 677 Reviews, Customer Feedback and Testimonials

Customer reviews are good. This is the case with all Crazy Bulk products. That's one of the reasons the company has been able to maintain its reputation as the leading manufacturer of legal steroids and SARMs for so long.

In addition to confirming the supplement's ability to enhance muscle mass, many reviewers also report improvements in training capability and strength.

Where to Buy Ibuta 677 - Purchasing Options and Considerations

Like all Crazy Bulk products, Ibuta 677 is only available via the company's official website. However, it's very fairly priced and Crazy Bulk offers rapid free shipping on all orders.

Ibuta 677 Price

Each bottle provides 120 capsules. That's a 30-day supply. At the time of this review, the cost per bottle was only $69.99.

Although $69.99 is already reasonable, you can get even better value for money by taking advantage of special deals and one-off discounts due to 24-hour flash sales.

If you get lucky and arrive at the site while a flash sale is running, you can bag a generous discount. It's generally around 20%.

Crazy Bulk also allows you to buy three bottles for the price of two or get five bottles of Ibuta 677 for the price of three. These offers are always available and, when flash sales are running, you get the additional discount as well.

When you buy Ibuta 677 or any other Crazy Bulk product for the first time, you have the protection of the Crazy Bulk 60-day money-back guarantee as well.

Ibuta 677 Review Summary

Ibuta 677 is the Crazy Bulk natural alternative to Ibutamoren. Like the experimental drug it's designed to replace, the supplement encourages your body to produce extra human growth hormone. It does this without presenting a risk of dangerous side effects.

The formulation contains a carefully selected combination of amino acids and other nutrients. Every ingredient has research-backed capabilities that help the supplement live up to all the claims Crazy Bulk makes for it.

We have provided links to all the studies we referenced at the bottom of this page.

Collectively, the Ibuta 677 ingredients also increase the production of other important anabolic hormones and steroids including testosterone, GH-IGF, and IGF-1.

If you take the time to check out any of the study results, you will see the science behind this product is sound. It's not surprising so many bodybuilders with experience using Ibuta 677 leave the product such good reviews.

Although Ibuta 677 is easily the best Ibutamoren alternative on the market, it is very competitively priced and offers excellent value for money. It also has a money-back guarantee. That's a big point in its favor as well.

Too many supplement manufacturers make big claims for their products and then when they let people down, they take the money and run.

Crazy by name but not by nature, Crazy Bulk knows its bodybuilding products deliver the goods. That's why the company is willing to promise you will see the results you want or get your money back.

Ibuta 677 FAQs

Is Ibuta 677 a SARM?

No. It's a high-quality supplement that's designed for people who are seeking a safe alternative to Ibutamoren, which is often mistaken for a SARM.

Is Ibuta 677 legal to use?

Yes. The formulation only contains natural ingredients. It does not have any chemicals or drugs.

How long does a bottle of Ibuta 677 last?

Each bottle provides a 30-day treatment (120 capsules). For muscle building results the supplement can be used indefinitely - there is no need to cycle.

Does Ibuta 677 cause man boobs?

No. Although most steroids and SARMs cause this condition, Ibuta 677 does not. It has no known side effects at all.

Can I use Ibuta 677 in a bodybuilding stack?

Yes. It works very well alongside other Crazy Bulk products and is one of the supplements included in the company's SARMs Bulking stack as well as in its Ultimate SARMs Stack. Ibuta 677 reviews are extremely positive from bodybuilders that use the SARM alternative in a muscle building stack.