It happens all the time: inexperienced athletes use self-administered rehabilitation techniques to attempt to heal injuries but end up doing more harm than good. According to Ilija Jahura, a health and fitness expert out of British Columbia, there are safe alternatives to many of the most common (and often useless) rehab techniques.

This article will examine four of the most overhyped rehab methods that Ilija Jahura says not only don’t aid recovery but can actually be counterproductive.

The Worst Self-Treatments to Heal Workout Injuries

According to Jahura, many rehab methods are misused, and others are just flat-out useless. Here are some of the usual suspects.

Foam Rolling

Rolling around on a foam roller, which people typically do incorrectly for healing purposes, isn’t going to help any body part recover. To be effective, soft tissue work must be focused, intentional, and above all, goal-oriented.

Use your roller on just one or two targeted areas a few times daily. It will work well on big, superficial muscles like the lats and quads. For smaller areas, all you need is your fingertips. They offer a smaller surface area and superior penetrating force and can enhance the mind-body connection.

2. R.I.C.E. (Rest, Ice, Compression, Elevation)

Dr. Gabe Mirkin introduced the concept of R.I.C.E. in 1978 but later renounced it in 2014. Not only does cryotherapy (ice) not help muscles recover, it actually delays the healing process by reducing nourishing blood flow. He also walked back the “rest” prescription, stating that people with minor injuries can begin rehabilitation as early as the next day.

With that being said, it’s still a good idea to employ compression and elevation with acutely injured areas.

3. Kinesio Tape

Although the popularity of Kinesio tape soared following the 2008 summer Olympics, studies show that it’s essentially useless in helping an athlete’s performance or recovery. Some experts swear by it, but the chances of it working are slim even when it’s not being applied by a clueless amateur.

If you want to give Kinesio tape a shot, go see a professional. Regardless of whether it helps, a certified therapist will at least know how to apply the binding.

4. Stretching

Ilija Jahura doesn’t go so far as to say that stretching is useless. He notes, however, that it seems to have become a kind of cure-all suggestion for people dealing with injuries.

Physiologically speaking, it’s impossible (or at least extremely difficult) to add length to a muscle through stretching. While stretching does improve muscular flexibility, it also reduces muscular force and power output in some muscle groups, decreasing performance.

Jahura says most people will benefit more from dynamic or active stretching, which lubricates the joints, increases blood flow, and raises core temperature. Do these by moving in and out of your near-end range of motion to loosen up while improving the tissue tone.

Who Is Ilija Jahura?

Ilija Jahura is a fitness and health expert whose main focuses include cardiovascular development, muscle building, diet planning, and hypertrophy training. More than anything else, what makes his job worthwhile is seeing clients get the results they’ve worked so hard to attain.

Jahura is known around Kelowna, British Columbia, as a sports fanatic and enjoys working out and spending time with friends and family.