The foreign exchange (forex) market involves exchanging national currencies for one another, with market participants attempting to anticipate which currencies will increase in value and which will decrease. Fluctuations in the values of currencies such as the U.S. dollar, the euro, or the Japanese yen may be tied to monetary policy, international relations, or trends in economic activity, and forex participants aim to be well versed in these areas. This means understanding the relation between interest rates and the forex market in the current economic climate, particularly as the U.S. considers raising rates to combat inflation. At IM Academy, a leading online financial education platform, students study the forex market with the goal of building a better understanding as these factors continue to impact the value of currencies.
How Do Interest Rates Affect the Forex Market?
Exchange rates are determined in terms of currency pairs. The U.S. dollar might be worth 6 Chinese yuan but worth 120 yen. Differences between the monetary policies of the two countries whose currencies are being compared can lead to higher exchange rates between their currencies.
Interest rates are one such monetary policy. For example, if the U.S. offers lenders a higher interest rate while the Japanese government lowers the interest rate for lenders of yen, this will potentially attract foreign capital to the U.S. and drive up the value of the dollar relative to the yen. Lenders who want to maximize their return are likely to focus on the currency that offers the higher interest rate, increasing the demand for, and value of that currency.
This dynamic is the driving force behind recent increases in the dollar's value relative to the yen. According to the CNBC article “Dollar Scales Fresh Two-Decade Peak to Yen, Bank of Japan Targets Yields,” the dollar reached a value of 129.43 yen in April 2022, the highest dollar-to-yen exchange rate in 20 years. The article reports that this higher exchange rate comes as officials from the U.S. Federal Reserve push for interest rate increases while the Bank of Japan maintains its policy of lowering interest rates, offering to buy unlimited amounts of Japanese government bonds.
While higher interest rates can lead to higher exchange rates, it’s important to note that other factors can offset the impact of higher interest rates on a currency. For example, suppose inflation in the country offering higher rates is significantly higher than in others. In that case, lenders will receive more of that currency in interest is not as enticing. Receiving more interest in an inflated currency may not be as valuable as receiving interest in a less-inflated currency at a lower rate.
The relationship between interest rates, inflation, and exchange rates is an excellent example of the complexity of the forex market, a market impacted by a web of interrelated factors. At IM Academy, students study the forex market to understand this complexity better.
How IM Academy Students Study the Forex Market
Founded in 2013 by CEO Christopher Terry, IM Mastery Academy has introduced thousands of students to forex market education.
IM Academy students who want to study the forex market utilize the FRX Academy. While IM Academy also offers academies in digital currency markets, high-frequency markets, and e-commerce, FRX is focused on forex education and strategies.
FRX provides IM Academy students with online access to readings and recorded lectures that discuss various topics related to forex market engagement. Example topics include candlestick and continuation patterns, price reversal zones, and analysis of market participants. Students can access this content via the IM Academy portal or IM Academy app on a personal computer or smartphone whenever their schedule allows.
In addition to these asynchronous learning opportunities, students have real-time access to IM Academy educators through the Academy’s GoLive sessions. These live online sessions allow students to discuss strategies and ideas as they progress through the content of the FRX academy.
Studying a Complex Market
Because subtle interactions of factors such as interest rates and inflation can significantly impact the forex market, understanding the market’s trends requires thorough education and careful analysis. At IM Academy, students are taking the steps to pursue this education, studying the complexity of the forex market.
Note: IM Academy is an educational forum for analyzing, learning, and
discussing general and generic information related to markets and
strategies. IM Academy does not provide personalized recommendations
or views as to whether an investment approach is suited to the financial
needs of a specific individual. Before deciding to participate in the forex or
other markets, you should carefully consider your investment objectives,
experience level, and risk. Most importantly, do not invest money you
cannot afford to lose. You should take independent financial advice from a
professional in connection with, or independent of, research and verify any information you find on the IM Academy website.
