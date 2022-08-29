Instant Knockout Cut Reviews, Real Review With Before and After Results

Instant Knockout Cut has been on the market for several years and arguably the most recognizable fat burner in existence. If you are considering buying - this Instant Knockout Cut review contains everything you need to know. We will describe how this fat loss pill works, what is in it and possible side effects.

We will also provide some real Instant Knockout Cut reviews from people who have actually used it. We have also included some celebrity Instant Knockout Cut reviews - namely Pro MMA fighter Diego Sanchez and trainer Greg Jackson.

Instant Knockout Cut Product SPEC

Product: Instant Knockout Cut

Supplement Type: Fat burning pill, cutting supplement

Manufacturer: Roar Ambition

Benefits: Fat-Loss, Lean Muscle Definition

Positives: Solid recipe fully dosed, effective

Negatives: Users should limit coffee intake

Shipping: Worldwide, including USA, Australia, Canada, UK, Ireland and Europe

Retailers:Official Website only

Recommended:Absolutely our favorite fat burner for cutting

NOTE: While the current special offer is running, there are no coupon codes

Click to buy Instant Knockout Cut direct

Instant Knockout Update 2022: You may have noticed a change in the packaging and and slight change in the formula. These are positive actions by ROAR Ambition. Zinc, Chromium Picolinate and Green Coffee have been replaced with L-theanine and vitamin D3 for an even more potent formula. Additionally Red40 food coloring has now been removed at the request of many customers.

With over 20 years experience of training championship fighters, Greg Jackson is the best of the best for coaching MMA. He knows exactly what's required to win in the octagon - and how important it is for a fighter to make weight.

Read what Greg Jackson has to say on Instant Knockout

What is Instant Knockout Cut

Instant Knockout Cut is a thermogenic fat-burner and appetite suppressant manufactured by Roar Ambition.

Instant Knockout Cut weight loss supplements come in its famous fist shaped bottle which serves as a reminder of the formulation’s roots.

Originally designed to be a rapid cutting supplement and fat burner for MMA fighters to lose body fat fast and get shredded for competitions, the cutting supplement has become synonymous with professional grade fat burners in many countries.

We recently received a couple of samples to test and review. We have so many samples of different products for burning fat to test that they usually get placed in the to-do tray. Instant Knockout Cut though is a cutting supplement that has an excellent reputation and just has been tested.

If this stuff is half as good as people are saying then it might be just what we need to fast-track our beach bods. So, with that said, we cracked open the fist bottle and got stuck in.

Instant Knockout Benefits

There are many benefits and advantages to taking Instant Knockout Cut

Reduced body fat percentage

Improved fat oxidation

Increased lean muscle mass

Improved concentration

Instant Knockout Cut Real Review

In brief, Instant Knockout Cut is a fully dosed fat burning supplement which helps us gain energy, reduce our cravings for junk food, and ultimately lose fat.

Its worldwide availability, ironclad money back guarantee and reputation and efficacy make it our fat-burner and cutting supplement of choice.

Shipping is available worldwide and special offers are currently running.

Instant Knockout Cut First Impressions

Here are our first impressions of the fat burner supplement.

Instant Knockout Cut Key Ingredients

This is where the action is in a weight loss supplement or diet pill. Instant Knockout Cut contains a Vitamin and Mineral base for the more potent natural ingredients to use as a platform.

If you have not got adequate Vitamin B6 and B12 as well as Zinc and a touch of Chromium in your diet (which many people are deficient in these days) then your general health and weight cutting plans will be a non-starter.

Instant Knockout Cut provides you with those elements. Now we can look at the main formula:

Green Tea Extract (500mg):

The EGCG – or Epigallocatechin gallate – in Green Tea Extract is an excellent source of clean thermogenic fat-burning and antioxidant activity. 500mg is a really powerful and proven dosage as well. If you wanted to get 500mg from drinking green tea, good luck, you’d have to drink a couple buckets of the stuff every day.

Green Coffee Extract (100mg)

Chlorogenic Acid is the active agent in Green Coffee. Debates have been running in the diet supplement world for a while as to whether this works. Some scientific studies say yes, others no. The general consensus reached is that yes, it does. Chlorogenic acid encourages fat to be used more readily as fuel for your daily activities. Also, it can reduce the glucose spike after a meal, allowing you to metabolize your food a lot more productively before it can be converted to stored fat.

Cayenne Powder (100mg)

Capsaicin in hot peppers like Cayenne provides you with four major benefits: 1. Increases thermogenic fat-burning; 2. increases your resting metabolism; 3. widens the blood vessels allowing more nutrient and oxygen flow for greater performance and fat reduction; 4. gives you a level of natural pain relief.

Glucomannan (1800mg)

Here is the appetite suppressant part of the blend. Glucomannan sourced from Konjac root is the best craving suppressor going. At 1800mg this stuff really does the job. Reducing your calorie intake is mandatory if you want to get your weight down. Glucomannan gives you a comfortably full feeling.

Caffeine Anhydrous (300mg)

You can’t have a fat-burner without caffeine. It raises energy levels, boosts your focus and also possesses mild pain relieving properties, but most importantly, it burns fat. Reduce your other caffeine intake to one cup of coffee a day and this pure isolated form will do the job.

Black Pepper Extract (10mg)

Always rounds off a fat loss supplement well. The piperine in black pepper enhances the bioavailability – and therefore the efficacy – of all the other ingredients.

Our Comments on Instant Knockout Cut Ingredient Profile

There are a lot of well known ingredients in the Instant Knockout Cut weight loss supplement but it is the dosage that is key. When you compare it to similar fat burning supplements and diet products, IKO really stands out.

The combination of a strong thermogenic effect and effective appetite suppressing should help anybody kickstart their body composition improvement plan from the get-go. It is a great supplement for either bodybuilders or athletes to cut fat or anyone who needs help in losing weight.

Our Experience With Instant Knockout Cut

The fat burning itself is a difficult area to notice immediately as it is happening within our system. So the first thing we noticed as tangible effects were:

an increase in focus and energy

a reduction in junk food cravings between our meals

After a couple of weeks:

the fat burning effect (better fat caliper readings)

With our exercise routine and the curbed cravings it translated into real fat-loss results. We expected, and achieved, an average weight loss of 2 lbs a week with negligible muscle reduction. That is great news for us because we work hard to put the muscle on in the first place.

Everyone is different and it will depend on how much you exercise and whether you manage a healthy nutrition plan. With all that in place you can easily get rid of that unwanted flab.

Who is Instant Knockout Cut For?

Although the official website has a very masculine look IKO is for women too. The official site has a very MMA feel to it as well but anyone needing or wanting to lose body fat can use Instant Knockout Cut.

When we said in our review that Instant Knockout is actually used by Pro MMA fighters, we weren’t kidding.

Greg Jackson and Diego Sanchez Testimonials for Instant Knockout Cut

Greg Jackson and Diego Sanchez gave testimonials recently because they use Instant Knockout Cut during their cut cycles to strip the fat and stay lean.

Mixed Martial Arts fighters like these men in the UFC, and also boxers, have strict weight ranges in which they must be otherwise they will not be allowed to fight.

It’s really tough to get it just right because they have been building muscle for a long time and must drop below the weight limit exactly at the right time, in order to be able to compete with their opponent.

Sanchez is fighting soon after the time of writing this article, so it’s very interesting to see one of the top fighters in MMA using a product we can all get hold of and use to achieve our weight loss and body composition goals.

You Can Use What The Pros Use

It’s especially exciting to see when the fat-burner you are using is also used by the best sportsmen and athletes in the world. Instant Knockout was always designed for the Pro Fighting scene, which is pretty exceptional considering the particular emphasis on reducing fat quickly for the weigh-in day.

For cutting fat as quickly as possible in a safe and healthy way, we don’t think there’s many better products than Instant Knockout. Greg Jackson and Diego Sanchez seem to agree as well.

Read more on Instant Knockout

Instant Knockout Cut - Fast Track to Fat Burning

MMA Pro Fighter: Diego Sanchez

"For a product to help you burn fat effectively, it has to support the same methods we use ourselves. To lose weight, we generally need to:

eat less

exercise more

That’s a pretty generic way of looking at it but it’s true. Taking on less calories than we expend during activity is really the only way to get rid of fat. The manufacturers of products like Instant Knockout know this, and design the formula accordingly.

Eating less is essentially appetite resistance. And exercise increases metabolic turnover and energy expenditure. Also, our mental focus and brain activity burns even more fat as energy.

Instant Knockout compliments these simple processes by bringing:

Appetite Suppression

Thermogenic Fat Burning

Energy Increase

Cognitive Function Improvement

So really, the product is just helping you – and these MMA Fighters – to speed up the things you/they are doing already.

The combination of a Calorie Controlled Diet, Exercise and Instant Knockout Fat-Burner is the Fast-Track to Fat-Burning in our opinion.

What Is Your Inspiration?

Maybe you think of a particular athlete, team, fighter, extreme sports star or movie celebrity to inspire you to meet the weight loss and fitness goals you have. Or perhaps you need nothing but your own drive to succeed. If the latter is the case, then consider yourself a special person; you are probably going to be someone else’s inspiration one day.

These two men we have highlighted in this article, along with many others we haven’t, are enough to inspire us. We have already used and recommended Instant Knockout as our fat-burner of choice, and it’s good to see it being put to the test by those who need something really powerful to get the job done.

Instant Knockout Cut Customer Comments

Here are some real customer reviews on Instant Knockout Cut with before and after results.

"When it comes to fat loss, Instant Knockout Cut is one of the most effective products on the market. I have personally used it to lose fat and can attest to its efficacy. After just one month of use, I saw significant results. My waistline was leaner and my energy levels were through the roof. I was able to workout harder and for longer periods of time, which led to even more fat loss. Not only that, but my mood also improved thanks to the increased levels of energy. I felt great both mentally and physically. If you are looking for a product that can help you lose fat quickly and effectively, Instant Knockout Cut is definitely worth trying." BK, Washington USA

"At first, I was really skeptical about using a fat burner. I've tried so many different things that promised amazing results but didn't deliver. But I decided to give Instant Knockout a try, and I'm really glad I did! After just a few days of using it, I started to see results. I was losing fat, and my energy levels were through the roof. I couldn't believe it! After a few weeks, the results just kept getting better and better. My clothes were fitting better, and I had so much more energy. Even my friends and family noticed the difference. Now, after using Instant Knockout for several months, I'm in the best shape of my life. I can't believe how well it worked for me, and I would recommend it to anyone who wants to lose fat and get in great shape. Thanks, Instant Knockout!" Vince R, Wisconsin USA

"It's been two weeks since I started taking Instant Knockout, and I'm already seeing some amazing results. I've always struggled with my weight, and despite diet and exercise, I just couldn't seem to lose those last few pounds. But since taking the Instant Knockout Cut fat burner, I've finally been able to shed that stubborn fat. I'm feeling more confident than ever, and my friends and family have noticed a difference too. Instant Knockout has truly been a life-changer for me, and I can't wait to see even more results in the weeks to come!"Carl J, Halifax Canada

Instant Knockout Cut Usage Guidelines

When taking a dietary supplement, weight loss pill or fat burner always use it according to the instructions on the packaging.

Don’t deviate from that and you will get the most out of it.

Also, we think IKO is for women too. Although you will burn fat whether you work out or not, it is still advisable to exercise regularly and eat a healthy, balanced diet.

Make sure you take each pill of Instant Knockout with a large glass of water.

Potential Side Effects for Instant Knockout Cut

We didn’t experience any and it’s highly unlikely you will. As we’ve already mentioned, the only thing to be mindful of is your other caffeine intake.

If you drink a lot of coffee then you may be getting too much in combination with the product. If you must have coffee in the morning then try to limit yourself to one cup.

Where to Buy Instant Knockout Cut

Buy Instant Knockout direct

If you want to buy Instant Knockout Cut then the official website is the only stockist.

We have seen similar fat burners on Amazon and other websites online - BUT THIS IS NOT Instant Knockout Cut, they are fake and replica.

Instant Knockout Cut Conclusion and Recommendations

reduced fat, fat oxidation, increased muscle retention, improved concentration

The fistful of pills has been a favorite of ours since it first arrived on the supplement market.

Combining fat burners, appetite suppressants and ingredients that help preserve hard-earned muscle mass, Instant Knockout is a first-rate product for people looking to chisel a sculpted definition.

A whopping 90 day money back guarantee, FREE domestic and international shipping, and great deals for buying more than one bottle make IKO a go to supplement for men and women looking to get the drop on body fat.

Instant Knockout Cut comes highly recommended from us.

We saw fat loss results in two weeks, and cannot wait to see the 3 month mark. There are lots of real Instant Knockout Cut reviews and results that have experienced consistent fat loss over a long period of time.

If you want to get in the best shape of your life then this is currently the fat loss and cutting supplement to use in our opinion.