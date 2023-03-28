Is CBD Safe for Dogs -- and What Conditions Can it Treat? 4 Things You Should Know

Image source: Pixabay

The use of CBD for medicinal purposes has grown in popularity all around the world. It is no surprise that dog owners are now exploring it as a form of treatment for their dogs. Reliance on traditional medicine alone has become a thing of the past. Can it provide the same benefits it provides humans?

Here are some things you need to know.

Is CBD Safe for Dogs?

It is no secret that dog-specific CBD has become more popular than ever. This can be attributed to its safety and effectiveness. Although there is minimal research, many dog owners have successfully used CBD to treat seizures, joint problems, and pain.

CBD has been legal in the United States for a while, although some states may have restrictions. Consult a vet before introducing your dog to CBD. Although CBD is generally safe for your dog, it is still a gray area. You need a vet to determine the right use and dosage.

What Conditions Can CBD for Dogs Treat?

CBD for dogs can treat a variety of health issues. Although its effectiveness in treating the conditions is under-researched, there is some evidence for each case. Here are a few conditions that CBD can alleviate.

Arthritis

CBD and anti-inflammatory drugs share metabolic pathways with anti-inflammatory drugs. CBD can treat a variety of inflammatory conditions, including arthritis.

Unfortunately, up to 60% of dogs show some level of arthritis. CBD can promote pain relief and improve your dog's quality of life at the appropriate doses.

Cancer

Did you know that CBD can help with some types of cancer? It can directly treat tumors and the secondary symptoms of cancer. CBD can help with the symptoms if your dog suffers from nausea due to chemotherapy.

Pain

The anti-inflammatory benefits of CBD can help with back pain. If your dog has been experiencing chronic pain from intervertebral disease, consider CBD as a treatment option. It can also help with pain from injuries.

Seizures

These are some of the most studied CBD applications in humans. However, some research has been done on dogs as well. It is an excellent treatment option for idiopathic epilepsy. CBD can reduce the frequency of seizures in dogs. Combine it with traditional medications for the best results.

Where to Buy High-Quality CBD Dog Treats

Dog CBD products are everywhere. However, it is buyer beware. The quality of your CBD significantly affects its effectiveness. Although you can get your dog CBD anywhere, you shouldn’t. Consider reliable providers like Honest Paws CBD dog treats collections.

They have various bites and chews with naturally-occurring CBD. The bites are perfect if your dog loves a classic crunch. Soft chews are perfect for smaller dogs

You can’t find a one-size-fits-all CBD product for dogs. Safety also varies between products. You must consult a vet for extra precaution.

Safety With CBD Dog Treats

Treating your dog with CBD ultimately depends on your preferences and the vet's recommendation. Although vets can't prescribe CBD, they can help you determine if it is a good idea. They can help you review your dog's condition and determine the proper dosage.

Note that there are varying opinions regarding CBD, even in the medical community. You may need to get a second opinion as a precaution. It is also important to consider the restrictions in your local area.

In conclusion, CBD has become famous for dog owners seeking alternative treatment. Although there isn't much research on the subject, it has been proven to work for various health concerns. CBD for dogs may help with pain, seizures, arthritis, and cancer.