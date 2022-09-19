IS CRAIG TESTER RELATED TO THE LAGINAS?

Craig Tester is well-known for his work as a producer and crew member on the renowned reality TV show The Curse of oak island. He is the producer of the TV mentioned above show, but the fans like him for his role as a crew member. The Curse of Oak Island is a popular American television show on the History channel.

Craig is a mechanical engineer specializing in drilling; therefore, his influence in the snow and during the treasure search is enormous. He amassed a fortune via his expertise in the oil industry, and he is a business partner with Lagina, his co-star from the program.

We're going to give you some intriguing information about Craig Tester, his life, career, relationship with the Laginas, and net worth

His Early Life

Craig Tester was born in the city of Glendale, California. Delta Upsilon College is where he gained his Engineering degree. In college, he shared a dorm room with his current business partner Marty Lagina. Craig enjoyed wrestling and aspired to be a wrestler when he was younger. He wrestled for a brief time and participated in various wrestling events. He never became a professional wrestler, but he did become a professional in another field. He began working with Lagina in the oil industry.

They were highly successful in the oil sector because Tester had excellent engineering talents, which he used in his work. He married Rebecca Tester, and the couple has two children. Drake, their son, died in 2017 after a brief illness. Craig Tester is one of the producers of The Curse of oak island. His show salary and income are not public information, although he certainly earns a good living from the successful show.

His Career

Craig Tester was a major cast member in the TV program The Curse of Oak Island. He employed his incredible engineering abilities once again there. He participates in the excavating activities on Oak Island, Nova Scotia. Along with the Lagina brothers, he began creating the TV show. Tester benefited greatly from the show's popularity.

Craig also works at Oak Island Tours Incorporated with Rick and Marty Lagina, Dan Blankenship, and Alan J. Kostrzewa. That implies he, like the others, owns a section of the island in Nova Scotia.

Craig Tester's Net Worth

The net worth of Craig Tester is widely debated, alongside many other Curse of oak island cast members, including Rick and Marty Lagina. According to some sources, the reality star and producer is worth up to $5 million, while others believe he is only worth $2.5 million.

With the popularity of The Curse of Oak Island, it is often assumed that the series has increased Craig Tester's net worth; however, most of his financial gain may be attributed to his work in mechanical engineering.

The Connections between Marty Lagina and Tester

Craig is Marty's former college roommate and now his business partner in the energy industry.

It turns out that Marty Lagina and Craig Tester have a long history. They were college roommates and currently live in Traverse City, Michigan, near one other. Craig Tester has a background and talent in mechanical engineering, which he employs while searching for treasure on Oak Island. Like his business partner, Marty Lagina has a background in engineering, and the two work together.

According to sources, he and Marty are engaged in the energy sector, which implies that Craig Tester holds a stake in Marty Lagina's firm, Heritage Sustainable, one of the major wind turbine businesses in the Mid-Western United States and the largest in Michigan.