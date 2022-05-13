Is Hairline Surgery Effective? Everything You Need to Know

Hairline surgery is a popular option for people seeking to remedy issues with their natural existing hairline. People’s hair has been a universal standard of cultural beauty and status as long as human civilization has been on the earth. Even though its significance and standard of beauty change from culture to culture, there’s no way around the universal importance of hair. For men and women who struggle with hairlines that leave them with high foreheads, hairline surgeries represent effective, healthy options that can reduce their forehead space and give them the hairline they want.
If you have been wondering about the safety and effectiveness of hairline surgery or even what it is in general, then here is everything you need to know.
What is The General Idea Behind Hairline Surgery?
Everyone has a hairline, and everyone’s hairline is like a fingerprint in that there are no two hairlines that are unique. The hair plays a massive part in what is considered culturally beautiful as it frames the face. The most desirable hairlines of modern culture are those that are of an oval shape and frame the face with an adequate amount of forehead space.
There are different kinds of hairlines, with one of the most noticeably common hairlines being a high hairline. This is where a person's hairline recedes to a part of their skull that extends their forehead. This particular hairline that exposes or extends the forehead is considered undesirable, so when a man or woman has this kind of hairline, hairline surgery is an option to help lower it.
What Kinds of Hairline Surgery Are There?
When it comes to hairline surgery, which can also be thought of as forehead shaping surgery, there are two main kinds: hair grafting surgery, and forehead reduction surgery. Both of these methods accomplish the same end goal or help to lower the hairline and reshape the forehead as desired.
While both methods do have the same end result, they are very different, and a person needs to understand exactly what is happening. While hairline surgery is often not considered dangerous or major, there are very big differences between these two methods regarding how invasive they are.
Not only that, but understanding the process will help you understand the results even better. The truth is that even with the best surgery team, hairline surgery will always have the con of scaring. Yes, this scaring can be so minimal that it is never noticed, but it is there, and a person needs to understand the reality of the scaring and how that scaring occurs.
What is Forehead Reduction Surgery?
Forehead reduction surgery is the most invasive form of hairline surgery that a patient can choose. This plastic surgery is a procedure that is highly invasive and will leave a scar that can be noticeable. While it is a procedure that can leave a patient with the hairline they want, and ideally with minimal scaring, the chances of this surgery leaving a more noticeable scar are higher.
Forehead reduction involves the removal of the undesired portion of the forehead via surgical excision. This includes cutting away the skin that is undesired and separating it entirely from the connective tissue of the skull and then pulling the hairline down. The removal of unwanted skin creates the new hairline, and the new seam is where the scaring can occur and be noticeable.
What is Hair Grafting Surgery?
Hair grafting surgery is the alternative to forehead reduction, and it accomplishes the same goal. However, this method is far less invasive and has far less risk. In hair grafting surgery, hair from a donor location, typically the back of the scalp, is taken from a patient and then grafted to the problem area of their forehead.
This relocation method of hair follicles allows the patient to work with the surgery team to create their new hairline one follicle at a time. Unlike forehead reduction surgery, this method does take time to develop. However, forehead reduction surgery can see immediate results, whereas hair grafting will require the new hairline to grow in naturally.
Hair grafting surgery involves minimal scarring from harvesting the hair follicles. Still, typically, the location on the back of the scalp where these follicles are donated makes it easy to cover.
Conclusion
Hairline correction is an elective surgery that is overall very safe. While there are significant differences between forehead reduction and hair grafting, both have pros and cons. Ultimately, finding the best choice comes down to personal preference and the advising of medical professionals on which one would work best and be safest for you.
