Is It Time To Train Your Dog? Take a Look at the Six Best Online Training Courses That You Can Choose From

When the thrill of getting a new puppy begins to fade, the reality of the amount of training required will set in. These days, training your dog does not need to be a difficult experience, especially if you choose one of the best online training courses available online.

As more and more research is being done into animal behavior, a lot of people now believe that there is no such thing as a bad dog; only a poorly trained one. With the right approach, any destructive behavior can be controlled, and restless dogs can be made calmer and more easily manageable.

If you have decided to start training your dog, you have likely realized by now that one of the first hurdles you need to jump is choosing the right training institute. With the many available online courses, it makes training your dog at home very convenient, as long as you make the right choice.

After an extensive online search, we have identified the K9 Institute as one of the best providers of quality online dog training courses. In this article, you will learn about all the features that make a good training course, and by the time you finish reading, you will be able to choose the best option from the list of great possibilities we have reviewed.

Here Are the Top Six Online Dog Training Courses

Choosing the best online training course to suit your needs can be difficult. There are literally hundreds of options available online, and they all claim to be the best at providing good training for your pet.

Luckily, we have done most of the hard work for you! After going through hundreds of online reviews from former customers, and looking at the specific features offered by each training course, we have what we believe to be a comprehensive list for you to look at. Consider the following:

1.K9 Institute - Best Overall

2.Train Pet Dog

3.Brandon McMillan

4.Puppy Trained Right

5.Online Dog Trainer

6.Dunbar Academy

When making this list, we used seven very important parameters that are important in any effective and legitimate dog training course, which are:

· Best overall trainers

· Ability to teach basics to new dog owners

· Good for training puppies

· Customer reviews

· Pricing structure

· Professionalism

· Targeted training for dogs that are restless and have destructive behavior

1. K9 Institute - Best Training Course Overall

Training methods are always changing as more research is done into animal behavior. In particular, a lot of work has been done into improving the way humans communicate with their dogs. This has given rise to the use of modern training methods that put more emphasis on non-verbal means of interaction rather than spoken commands.

One such online training course that puts this theory into practice is the K9 institute. This dog training company has not been around that long, but already, it has built a strong reputation as a trustworthy training platform that has a very high success rate.

If you are one of the people who like trying out new methods of getting through to your pet, or perhaps you are noticing that your dog is not responding well to traditional means of dog training, then the K9 institute is the best choice for you.

At the K9 institute, you will learn how to make use of hand signals to communicate with your dog. Not everyone has bought into this training method as yet, but there is no denying that it has had a lot of success if the online reviews are anything to go by.

Top Features of the K9 Institute

· Has a reputation for being a reliable dog trainer

· Great customer reviews

· Utilizes a lot of interesting and modern training methods

· Communicating with your dog using nothing but hand signals is quite impressive

Our favorite thing about the K9 Training Institute is that for a limited time they are offering a Free Online Training Workshop! This is a no-brainer and everyone should take advantage of this amazing offer while it lasts.

2. Train Pet Dog - Best Dog Training Courses if You Are a New Dog Owner

Most new dog owners are not prepared for how difficult it can be to train a dog. This is why Train Pet Dog is equally concerned with teaching the dog as it is with helping the owner to adjust to this new responsibility.

What makes this online training course the best for new dog owners is that all the training sessions are presented in an easy-to-understand format that does not require the owner to have a lot of knowledge about dog training.

There are a lot of tips and tricks that can help you make dog training much easier. Some of these tricks only come from having owned a dog before, which is something that new dog owners haven’t had a chance to do. All this information is made available easily by taking one of the training courses from Train Pet Dog.

Top Features of Train Pet Dog

· Specifically designed for new dog owners

· Has many training techniques to cover any situation

· Links the new dog owner to more experienced pet-parents

3. Brandon McMillan - Best Choice for Teaching Commands in a Short Time

The name Brandon McMillan is easily recognized by many dog lovers around the world because of his groundbreaking work with animals. He has won many awards for the dog training courses he has helped people with.

His online training courses are a very good reflection of the high standards he states that you can expect when you put the training course into practice. Learning the important things about animal behavior is something that could take years.

However, Brandon MacMillan has managed to compress it into very easy-to-follow videos, complete with all the tips and tricks you will need to better understand your dog.

Top Features of the Brandon McMillan Training Course

· The training sessions are very easy to understand

· Has a list of very easy-to-follow videos

· Made by one of the best animal behavior experts

4. Puppy Trained Right - Best Dog Training Course for Kids and Puppies

Training your puppy is the foundation of all the other training you will intend to do in the future. If you do not want a stubborn and misbehaving dog on your hands, you better teach them as early as possible.

Puppy Trained Right will take you through all the steps required from the day you receive your pet. The training course, despite the name, also helps dog owners who wish to train much older dogs because the method used is more or less the same.

One area in which this training session is better than most in this category is that it has been designed to help young dog owners easily understand it. If you are in a situation where only the kids have enough time to train the dog, then Puppy Trained Right is the best option.

Top Features of Puppy Trained Right

· Designed to be understood by young owners

· Has all the basic training methods that are needed when training puppies

· Can still be useful when training dogs of all ages

5. Online Dog Trainer - Best Choice if You Have a Restless Dog

As much as you may try to be patient and use positive reinforcement to teach your dog how to behave, sometimes you may just find it absolutely impossible. If you have a restless dog on your hands, then an ordinary training institute will not be able to do much for you.

This is where the features of Online Dog Trainer will shine through. According to their dog trainers, there are five golden rules that you need to understand to help make training easier. Once you are comfortable with these, you will be able to get through to your restless pet and calm it down enough to be able to teach the basics.

If you have tried everything else without success, then do not give up before taking a look at some of the advice offered by the experienced trainers at Online Dog Trainer.

Top Features of the Online Dog Trainer Course

· Is made with restless dogs in mind

· The videos are easy to understand and implement

· Online Dog Trainer has a strong presence on social media platforms, which gives users access to a big community for support

6. Dunbar Academy - Best Professional Dog Training Course

There is a big difference between training your dog at home and having to teach an entire class of dogs of different breeds. While the basic commands that need to be taught are the same, the dynamics of the lessons are quite different.

This is why the training sessions offered by the Dunbar academy are so important to professional dog trainers. These sessions offer to teach the skills needed to adapt quickly to different situations and maintain control over a large group of dogs.

Top Features of the Dunbar Academy

· Made for professional trainers

· If you need advice, the social media platforms are always very active and full of people sharing their experiences

· A good choice if you have a dog with destructive habits that need to be changed

Ready To Choose the Best Training Course for Your Best Friend? Here Are Some Good Tips

You are probably wondering how we ended up narrowing the list of good online training institutes to just the six that we have reviewed. There are some important characteristics that we always look for before recommending a training course, and these are:

Trainer Profile and Qualifications

A lot of research has gone into finding the best ways to train dogs, and while a lot of the results have been very helpful, some methods are quite controversial. The training methods used by a trainer are some of the most important things you need to consider if you care about the welfare of your dog.

Many animal experts believe that positive reinforcement produces much better results than punishment. This is why we looked closely at the training profile and the qualifications of the trainer before making our recommendations.

Range of Courses on Offer

Dogs come in different breeds and personalities. As such, it is important to find a training institute that offers a wide range of courses so that you can choose one that is most suited to your pet.

This is a very crucial requirement if you notice early on that your dog has some difficulties in paying attention, has a disability that requires specialized training, or exhibits particularly destructive behavior that makes regular training ineffective.

Schedule Flexibility

While it is important to reserve time to be with your pet and provide proper training, your work schedule may not allow it. You may find that your free time is very limited and is only available at odd times of the day.

If this is the case, then you need a training course that offers a lot of flexibility and allows you to fit the required sessions into your busy schedule. Without flexibility, you will soon find yourself neglecting some of your training duties, which will take you back in terms of the progress you would have already made.

Reputation of the Training Institute

The dog-lovers community is very tight-knit, and it is not uncommon for unsuitable trainers to quickly earn themselves a bad reputation. This is very good news for you because it means by conducting a quick online search and looking at Google reviews, you can have a pretty good idea of what kind of trainer you are about to engage.

Customer Feedback

One of the best ways to get to the truth about particular trainers is by talking to people who have used their services before. Thanks to social media platforms such as Facebook, it is easy for you to meet online and discuss with former customers and ask for their advice. There will also be a lot of reviews about the online training course that you can take a look at.

Budget

Carefully look at your budget and make sure you choose an online training course that you can afford until the very end. Stopping in the middle of switching to another training course can be very detrimental to the progress you have already made with your dog. Some dogs are very sensitive to changes in habits, so once you start training them in a particular way, it is best to continue like that.

With all of these things in mind we picked K9 Training Institute as the leader in online dog training. If you would like to check them out we highly recommend signing up for their Free Online Training Workshop.

Some Good Training Habits To Make Life Easier for You and Your Dog

Training your dog doesn't have to feel like a chore. If you do it the right way, it can be a very rewarding experience for you and your pet. Unfortunately, a lot of people take the wrong approach to dog training, to the point that they face a lot of resistance when trying to teach their pets new tricks.

If you arm yourself with a few handy tips you might be surprised to find that both you and your dog will be looking forward to your training sessions. These are some of the things you need to keep in mind before you begin training your pet:

First Things First! Start With the Basics

Just like how you started by learning the simpler things in school, your approach to dog training should be the same. You need to show your dog the benefit of obedience very early on in the training. Some even use dog collar training systems such as the Halo 2 plus dog collar.

Give it something easy to do, and when it does it well, praise it and perhaps give it a treat as a reward. This will build confidence in your dog and also improve the level of trust between the two of you. Do this a few times and you will find that moving on to the harder lessons will be easier.

A Little Patience Goes a Long Way

We cannot stress enough the importance of being patient when training your pet. Remember that no matter how many times you repeat a word, it will still take time for your dog to be able to associate it with the required action.

Dogs can be very sensitive to your attitude and body language, so if you become impatient and irritated, they are likely to pick up on that very quickly. The last thing you want is for your dog to think that training sessions mean being yelled at. Such a thing will be very difficult to fix and is likely to set you back quite a bit in your training schedule.

Be Quick To Reward Good Behavior

Most dog owners know that dogs forget rather quickly if you delay giving them a reward and praise for following instructions. Chances are that they will happily enjoy the treat without understanding what it is for! That is why you always see experienced trainers with a bag of treats on hand.

Besides rewarding good behavior, you should also be slow to punish your dog if it makes a mistake. If the dog exhibits very bad habits then by all means reprimand it, but always do so without being excessive in the punishment.

If You Make It Fun, Your Dog Will Love It

There are a few things that your dog loves more than playing with you. If it thinks training is a chance to play and be rewarded with a few treats then you will never have a problem getting it to pay attention and listen to instructions.

Consistency Is Key

Always take care to be consistent in the way you teach your dog. Any changes you make, even small things such as body language and tone of voice can cause a lot of confusion for your dog. When teaching a new trick, watch how you gesture with your hands, and be sure to remember that the next time you repeat the same instruction.

Frequently Asked Questions

What Is the Most Important Characteristic of a Good Dog Trainer?

Two of the most important things for a trainer are patience and creativity. Trainers come across many dogs of different breeds and personalities, meaning that training will not always be so straightforward. At times they might need to try a few out-of-the-box methods to get through to the dog. Besides that, a good trainer also needs:

· Humility

· A sense of humor

· Confidence

· Flexibility

· Open-mindedness

What Are the Basic Commands Every Dog Should Know?

Teaching your dog the basics will make a huge difference in your relationship by giving you better means of communication. There are five commands that you should always teach your dog, which are:

· Come

· Sit

· Down

· Stay

· Leave it

With this foundation of simple commands, you can then expand to the more complex instructions.

How Soon Should I Start Puppy Training?

Dog training can begin at any age, but generally, puppy training should start as soon as the dog comes home, which is usually around eight weeks old. The sooner you start, the better the results are likely to be. However, during the first few months, it is best to keep the sessions short. Around 10 minutes per session should be fine, and always try to end on a good note to encourage your dog. If you need help try the K9 Training Institute Free Training Workshop.

How Do I Positively Discipline My Dog?

As much as dog lovers would like to avoid it, discipline is an important part of dog training. Not only will it help your pet know the difference between good and unacceptable behavior, but it will also show them that you are the alpha of the house. However, there is a good way of disciplining them that will not damage the important bond of trust between you and your dog.

To get the best results, be sure to discipline them immediately after you see them misbehaving so that they know what the punishment is for. Remove the dog from the environment where the act was committed, but try not to be too harsh. You may have to repeat this a few more times over the first few months.

Final Thought

If you want to make the best of the limited time you have with your dog, then investing in proper training will go a long way. A well-behaved, confident, and happy dog is a joy to live with. Not only will there be less disruption to your day-to-day life, but your visitors will also love to come over without the fear of dealing with an aggressive dog.

However, if there is one thing that is worse than not training your dog at all, it is training it in the wrong way. You can easily turn an otherwise manageable dog into a very suspicious and destructive one. This is why you need to put your trust in K9 Institute, the best online dog training course. You can check out our full review on the K9 Training Institute or the K9 Training review by Daily Collegian.

Train Pet Dog and Brandon McMillan are also good choices if you would rather try something else. With these online training classes, you will get a wholesome training session that covers all the basic dog training requirements in a much better way than you would get with other online classes.

