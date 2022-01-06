Is There Another Word for Established? Everything You Need to Know

The English language is something we have all learned throughout our time in school.
And with that education, we have hopefully gotten a better understanding of synonyms, abbreviations, and how to diversify your words in both written and verbal dialect.
While sometimes there are words that simply can not be replaced, there are often words that can help broaden what we are trying to say or make our language more interesting.
When it comes to mixing up words, it is essential to understand the difference between when you should use a synonym and when you should use the abbreviated form of the word.
And we want to explain this by focusing on the word established.
For those of you that are wondering, yes, there isanother word for established. And there is also an abbreviated form of the word too.
We will share with you everything there is to know about the word established and the variety of terms or abbreviations that can support its meaning.
The Meaning of Established
First things first, let’s define what the word established even means.
According to official sources, the word established is defined as “officially accepting or recognizing a person, place or thing.” An example of this word in proper context is:
The government established new rules to protect the health of its citizens.
The word itself has been used in multiple languages for centuries, dating back to medieval times. In fact, its Latin origins are establiss, which means “to be firm and stable”.
Synonyms, for Established
So if you want to use a different word for established but ensure the meaning of it upholds, you can use some of the various synonyms. A synonym is a word with the same or nearly the same meaning in the same language. And there is a multitude out there for established—depending how you want to use it in context. So here are some various examples:
1. Entrenched:
The written rules of the class were entrenched in the students.
2. Rooted:
The company has been rooted in Seattle since the 1980s.
3. Settled:
The group settled their meeting point to be on the plaza every Wednesday at 5 PM.
4. Permanent:
The company made its mission to save the ocean permanent in 2006.
Abbreviations for Established
You can also use abbreviations for the word established, most commonly used in association with dates of significance.
The abbreviation for established is est. and has long been used for hundreds of years. So it would not be surprising if you saw the abbreviated version of the word on building plaques or historical documents.
For example, here is how est. would be used in proper context.
The organization was est. in 1954 by Henry Ford’s brother.
The Constitution was est. on September 17, 1787
This building was EST. 1903.
When it comes to using the abbreviated form of the word established, there are some general reminders you will want to keep in mind to be sure to use it properly.
1. Always use that period
One thing to remember when you are looking to use est. Is to always follow it up with a period even if the sentence itself is not ending. This is because there is another abbreviation of EST that stands for Eastern Standard Time. So if you do not use the period, some people may get confused and think that you are referring to a time zone on the East Coast of the United States.
2. The abbreviation doesn’t always work
As you will have seen earlier, there are multiple ways to use the word established. And the abbreviated version of this word will not always work for every single scenario. To explain, see the below examples of when the abbreviation does and does not work.
An example of when not to use the abbreviated version:
The teacher est.established ground rules for the class.
An example of when to use the abbreviated version:
The teacher’s union was est. in 1879.
3. When in doubt, use the full version of the word
If you are confused or unsure about using different words for established or even the abbreviation itself, stick to the actual word and avoid any unnecessary confusion. The word established is widely recognized and understood by English speakers, and there is no reason to confuse anyone.
So, in conclusion, there are other words for established. So it comes down to the detailed context of how you want to use the word that will point you in the right direction of which one to use.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.