Is Trademark Registration Really Necessary For Your Business?

In today's world, consumers are inundated with countless options for the products or services they wish to get. In most instances, their final choice will be determined by how well-known the brand is and its reputation.

Becoming that well-known brand doesn't happen by chance. You must proactively create brand awareness and protect your brand's reputation through trademark registration.

This guide highlights why trademark registration is important for business.

How Trademark Registration Protects Brand Reputation

Building a reputation for your brand takes time and effort in maintaining quality and consistency in the goods or services you offer. The stronger your reputation, the more loyal customers you will have, and your audiences will grow to associate your brand with quality and consistency.

Unfortunately, success also attracts the attention of people wanting to cash in on your name to eat into your market illegally. But copycats may not share your enthusiasm for quality, meaning your reputation will suffer, as your customers may not distinguish the genuine from the fake.

When you register a trademark, you get exclusive rights to them and the legal power to stop others from using them for marketing their products. That way, you eliminate the chances of other people damaging your reputation by selling substandard goods or services under your name.

Ease of Trademark Enforcement

There are two ways a business can claim ownership of a business name. The first option is claiming ownership on a first-to-use basis.

A first-to-use basis typically means the business was the first to use the trademark, meaning they own the rights by default. While it is a valid claim, it can present challenges in proving it because you may not have the documentation to back your claims.

The second option is ownership through registration. Upon successful registration, you get a certificate of registration which acts as proof of ownership of your rights. This certificate will be the only document you must show when filing a lawsuit to show you have legal rights to the trademarks.

Attracting Top Talent and Lenders

After registering your trademarks, you get a certificate and have a right to use the ® symbol alongside your brand identifiers. Having the ® symbol on your trademarks is a big deal when hiring and seeking funding from lenders.

To potential employees and lenders, having an ® symbol on your correspondence materials communicates seriousness and commitment to be at what you do for the long haul. Every employee wants; a place where they do not have to look for another job in one year.

The same goes for lenders. They want to lend funds to businesses that are committed to being in business in the long term.

Where to Register Your Trademarks

Countries have different agencies tasked with registering trademarks and other forms of IP. In Canada, all IPs are registered with the Canadian Intellectual Property Office (CIPO), which offers three options for registration, including in-person, online, and by mail.

Cost of Registering a Trademark

Registering a trademark in Canada can be expensive, but the financial investment is often worth it due to the rewards of owning one. Various factors affect the cost of getting a trademark - whether you involve an IP expert, which industry your product or service operates within, and how many items are covered by the mark.

The expenses involved in obtaining a trademark in Canada include registration fees too; $347 for each class plus additional charges depending on other classes of products or services you may have.

Also, when utilizing professional help from attorneys or specialists such as intellectual property experts, you should factor into calculations that can go up to five thousand dollars. Therefore when considering trademarks, carefully weigh all potential costs against any gains associated.

Conclusion

Investing in trademark registration is an essential step for any business looking to safeguard its brand and identity from competitors. While this article offers a basis for trademark registration, it is vital to involve an IP expert to ensure you do things right the first time.