Is Your Air Conditioning Summer Ready?

One of the worst things that can happen to you in the summer is that you find your air conditioner isn’t up to the task of cooling your house. Especially if and when your AC unit breaks on the hottest day of the year, because it always seems to do that. To prevent your air conditioner from succumbing to the increased pressures of summer, you need to ensure that you are taking steps to make sure your air conditioner is ready for summer!

You can prepare your air conditioner for summer by following these basic maintenance and check up tips, and then your AC will be purring like a kitten all summer long!

Replace Your Air Conditioner’s Filters

The filters on your AC unit are some of the easiest items to replace and they are also the most important item for your unit. These air conditioning filters filter the air around you and catch any dust, dander, allergens, and other items that would otherwise be getting into your lungs. Additionally, the cleaner the filters are, the more efficient your air conditioner will be on hot sunny days.

As the filter catches and traps all those pieces of dust and debris in your home, it becomes harder for clean air to be cycled through your home whenever you are running your air conditioner. This makes it so your filter needs to work harder in order to cool your home to your desired temperature, which causes an increase in your electrical bills and increased wear and tear on your machine which can cost money to repair.

So in order to make sure that you have a working air conditioner, a cool house, and low bills, check your filters every couple of months and replace any that are very dirty.

Inspect Your Thermostat

Your AC unit and your thermostat work together in order to cool your home, with the thermostat telling the AC unit when to turn on and off. You will likely be using your thermostat to cool down your home as the summer gets hotter and hotter, and if the thermostat and the AC are not communicating directly with one another, that makes everything much harder.

If you notice large temperature swings during the day, or an unresponsive thermostat that takes a while to respect your commands, then you might want to have it repaired or replaced. When your thermostat works correctly, then you will notice that your AC works too and also maintains the cool temperature that you want. This can be a lifesaver when the world outside gets too hot to handle!

Have Your AC Unit Professionally Inspected

Whether you do this because the AC unit is making a few strange noises or you just want to ensure that your unit is fully ready to handle the increased pressures of summer, it is wise to call in a company who knows how to maintain and repair your AC unit and provide furnace services.These companies will be able to make sure your air conditioning unit is fully operational and can also warn you of potential problems early.

And the earlier you fix up these potential problems, the less it is going to cost you in terms of both time and money! So if your repairman talks about a problem, be sure to listen and take action on it

Take the time to get your air conditioner to work at 100% and you won’t have to worry about sweating your way through the summer! Instead you can be nice and cool inside your home and can only experience the heat whenever you want to!