Keep Your Dog Happy and Healthy

Owning a dog is a big responsibility. Owning any pet is, for that matter, but dogs are a special case. Dogs require a lot of attention, a lot of training and a lot of patience from their owners as they learn how to be the best dog they can be. Part of creating a happy and healthy environment for your dog is making sure you as the owner are taking the time to give them everything they need to live their best life. This could mean toys, upgraded tags, or special treats that will both get them excited and support a healthy function in their body. Whether you’re a new dog owner or a seasoned one, there’s always room to add a few things into your dog's life to make sure they stay happy and healthy through old age. If you’re finding yourself searching for great new products and services for dogs, then you’ve come to the right place. Keep reading for some great ideas to help you and your dog stay healthy.

Dog Tags

The quality of your dog tags matters. There’s nothing wrong with getting one of those fun printed ones at the pet store, but they can easily detach from an overly active dog collar and can be difficult to read. Military dog tags are larger, more durable and easier to read on the off chance that your dog gets out of their gate or runs off unexpectedly. These can be an especially helpful way to ease your anxiety if you’re taking your dog on a trip and want to make sure they have extra identification. For big dog nerds, you could even get one for yourself so you can match your dog out on your trip.

Pet Insurance

The worst situation a pet owner can be in is having an emergency with your furry friend and not being able to afford it, or having to jump through strenuous financial hoops to make it work. It’s a mystery why more dog owners don’t get dog insurance because it’s something that can really help you and your dog out in the case of an emergency. With insurance, you can usually opt in for certain features and out of other ones making it easy to create a plan that works for your financial situation. Rest easy knowing that your dog is protected in case of accidents or emergency care needs.

Pet Pride

This suggestion actually isn’t for dogs but for dog owners! Any dog mom or dad tends to be pretty proud of their ownership, and many want ways to show their pride when they’re out on a casual walk or taking their dog to the dog park. Dog owners who can’t get enough of their animals will love having some swag to show off their love for their dog. Some companies even make matching outfits, which are great for those who think of their dog not just as a pet but as a valued member of the family.

Dental Treats

Dogs love treats and anyone who has spent time around them knows how motivated they can be. But giving treats all the time isn’t the best thing for dogs, so we have to find ways to use they’re love for goodies as a way to give them something healthy. If you own pets or have friends that do, you may have already heard about Greenies Dental Treats. These treats are beloved by dogs and cats alike and help support good dental health and hygiene without a toothbrush. This is great for dogs who don’t like having their teeth cleaned and need a way to keep their dental health in check.

Bark Boxes

Something that dogs are going to need a lot of are toys, especially when they’re still a puppy. It’s not just for their entertainment either, although that is a big reason. Dogs rip up toys as part of their instinct, and if they don’t have enough plush toys to play with they may end up tearing apart pillows and other items in your house. If your dog goes through toys quickly, you might want to invest in a bark box subscription. Bark boxes are curated toy boxes that get delivered at your preferred frequency and are great for keeping your toy stock high and your dog away from your pillows and couch cushions.

Raw Treats

Many standard treats contain lots of additives and preservatives that really aren’t that great for our furry friends. When you want to give them a special treat, it’s a good idea to choose something made to taste good, and have all the natural ingredients your dog needs to support healthy digestion. Raw Dog Chews are just that, and even support dental health just like greenies. These treats are fantastic not only because of their ingredients, but they last a really long time so you can keep even the most high energy dogs occupied for a while. Use these as a reward after a particularly long walk, trip to the vet or for understanding a new command. Or, if your dog isn’t learning new tricks, just as an end of the day treat for those old souls who have more than earned it.

Conclusion

Your dog's well being is both about the health care they get and the environment their owners create for them. The more that the dog feels like they are a part of the family, the happier and healthier they’ll be for their whole life. Things like special treats, insurance, dog swag and toys all add to the environment in your home that helps your dog feel safe and cared for. Whether you’re a seasoned dog owner or just adopting your first one, the items on this list are essential details to think about as you build a relationship with your dog and welcome them into your home. Dogs need to be just a little spoiled to feel special, but they also need to understand the rules of your home! Good luck and have fun making a warm and safe environment for your furry friend.