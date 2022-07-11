Kerassentials Reviews: Is This Toenail Fungus Supplement Safe? Read Shocking User Report

Everyone has heard about fungal and other microbial infections. Fungi and other small microbes can often enter people’s bodies and cause an infection. A normal and healthy body has a healthy balance of microbes that help it function. But when a set of harmful microbes enter the system, it can wreak havoc on the body. Fungi are often associated with such harmful effects. Fungi come in two forms: helpful and pathogenic and dangerous.

Humans rely on their hands and feet for a range of everyday activities. Holding, gripping, moving, and walking around require hands and feet. So, it can be quite problematic when people manage to hurt their hands and feet. Most people would not realize it, but fungal infections on fingers and toes can hurt.

A painful fungal infection of one’s toenails and fingernails is called onychomycosis. Onychomycosis affects around 1 in 5 people in Europe and Asia. In America, the figure for affected people is about 14%. This fungal infection is a serious condition that needs medical help and support. Dr. Kimberly Langdon is an expert in fungal diseases and conditions. Her team has developed an oil that may help patients living with onychomycosis. The product is called Kerassentials.

Kerassentials Overview

Many people suffer from various kinds of nail problems and diseases. But fungal infections are the most common form of nail disease. Onychomycosis accounts for almost 50% of all nail diseases or conditions. It can be painful and serious if it is not treated correctly and quickly. Onychomycosis is believed to affect 10% of the world’s adult population.

Onychomycosis occurs when certain types of fungi make their way to the nails. As hands are generally not covered, fingernails are not too susceptible. However, most people wear fully covered shoes and socks throughout the day. Therefore, toenails are more likely to be affected due to being fully covered and damp. Onychomycosis is typically characterized by yellow or white discoloration of the nails. The affected nail may become thick and brittle and may easily break off.

If left untreated, onychomycosis can start affecting the skin around the nail. It can cause the skin to become painfully inflamed. Other conditions such as Athlete’s Foot or a weak immune system can cause complications. Onychomycosis can be treated and managed through medical or surgical treatments. Kerassentials is a health supplement developed by Dr. Kimberly Langdon. Dr. Langdon is an expert on fungal diseases and treatments. She believes Kerassentials may help people with onychomycosis.

Kerassentials Ingredients

Kerassentials is a health supplement that may help people with onychomycosis. It was designed and developed by Dr. Kimberly Langon and her team. The recipe used to make Kerassentials is completely natural and 100% organic. The formula uses a blend of vegetarian ingredients that are extracted from plants. The plants, herbs, and minerals used are specially selected for their potency. There are no artificial preservatives or additives used in the Kerassentials formula.

These are some of the ingredients that Kerassentials contains:

Isopropyl Palmitate:It is a common molecule in skin care recipes. Isopropyl Palmitate is known for its moisturizing effect on the skin. It is normally added to skincare recipes for this beneficial effect. It also acts as a thickening agent that gives the recipe the right feel and slip.

Undecylenic Acid: It is a molecule known for its antifungal properties. Undecylenic Acid is a very common topical antifungal agent. It is found in several topical antifungal creams and ointments. It is normally a colorless oily liquid at room temperature. It is quite effective against fungal infections. The recipe contains a 5% concentration mix of Undecylenic Acid.

Prunus amygdalus: It is the technical name for the almond plant. Almond plants are native to Iran and the Levantine countries. The recipe for Kerassentials uses the oil extracted from almond seeds. Some research indicates almonds may have some level of antifungal properties. It may offer healing and moisturizing properties as well.

Linum usitatissimum: It is the technical name for flaxseed or linseed. The flaxseed plant is grown quite commonly in several countries and regions. The seeds can be pressed to release an oil called flaxseed or linseed oil. This oil may have useful antimicrobial and antifungal properties.

Melaleuca alternifolia:This plant is also called the tea tree plant. The tea tree plant is a shrub and is native to Eastern Australia. It is quite commonly used medicinally by Native Australians. The oils extracted by crushing tea tree seeds may be medicinal. They may have good antifungal effects.

Aloe barbadensis: It is the scientific name for the aloe vera plant. The aloe vera plant is a common succulent found worldwide. It is native to the arid deserts of the Arabian peninsula. Its leaves are known to be rich in moisturizing oils. Kerassentials uses aloe vera leaf extracts for its health benefits.

Alpha-Tocopheryl acetate:It is a form of Vitamin E. Vitamin E is an essential compound that helps the skin remain healthy. Alpha-Tocopheryl acetate is an ester form of Vitamin E. It can be easily absorbed into the skin and can improve Vitamin E levels in the skin. It may help with skin and nail infections.

Cymbopogon citratus: It is commonly called lemongrass. Lemongrass is native to and widely found in Southeast Asia and South Asia. Lemongrass is used quite commonly in Southeast Asian and South Asian cuisine. Several herbal medicinal recipes use lemongrass for its antifungal effects.

Lavandula angustifolia: This plant is commonly called the lavender plant. It is a common flowering plant native to the Mediterranean regions. It grows in coastal parts of Italy, Southern France, Southern Spain, and Croatia. Lavender has many properties that make it a common herbal ingredient.

Kerassentials contains a special blend of these beneficial natural ingredients. The final product is an oily liquid that can be applied to the affected nails. Kerassentials is a health supplement that shows promising results over time. People who use it regularly and per recommended directions may see good results. Kerassentials is meant to be used externally on the affected nails and areas. It should not be consumed or applied internally within the body. Regular users may benefit.

How Does Kerassentials Work?

Onychomycosis is a serious health condition that affects human nails. It occurs when certain types of fungi come into contact with nails. Typically, toenails are more likely to face such fungal attacks as they are enclosed. The risk factor increases if a patient has other conditions or fungal infections. The fungal infection normally starts in the nail and may spread to the skin. It can cause patients much pain and may make the skin very sensitive.

Kerassentials is made from completely natural and organic ingredients. Its 100% vegetarian formula contains several potent strains of plants and herbs. Experts specially selected the various components used in the recipe. The formula does not contain any artificial preservatives or additives and is GMO-free. The ingredients used in Kerassentials are specially selected for their antifungal effects. People using Kerassentials as per the recommendations see promising results.

How To Use Kerassentials

Kerassentials is a health supplement. Supplements should be taken only after talking to a qualified and trusted doctor. This advice holds for Kerassentials as well. The official website recommends applying Kerassentials four times a day.

Are There Other Options Available?

Onychomycosis can be a serious health condition that could develop complications. Therefore, treating it with expert medical treatment and advice is essential. Kerassentials and other supplements should not replace actual medications. Doctors may typically recommend topical or oral antifungal therapies. More serious cases may need more advanced levels of treatment, such as laser therapy.

Benefits Of Kerassentials

There are several benefits to using the health supplement Kerassentials:

It uses a 100% natural and organic recipe.

The formulation is free from GMOs and other artificial additives.

The recipe contains several known antifungal and antimicrobial agents.

The product is an oil, making it easy to use and apply to the affected nails and areas.

The official website lists several glowing positive reviews of the product.

Side Effects Of Kerassentials

Kerassentials is a health supplement that should be used as per medical directions. It may not be suitable for pregnant or breastfeeding women. People with allergies should review the ingredients thoroughly before use. People with chronic conditions should check it with their trusted physician. This product is not designed for children under 18 years.

Pricing And Purchase Options

Kerassentials is only available for purchase online on its official website. Customers finding it on another website or in a physical store should beware. Those products may be fake. Kerassentials may not be responsible for those purchases.

These are the price options (each bottle lasts for a month):

USD 69 for one bottle.

USD 177 for three bottles.

USD 294 for six bottles.

Refund Policy

A 100% money-back guarantee backs every purchase of Kerassentials. Dissatisfied customers have 60 days to email contact@kerassentials-product.com.

Conclusion: Kerassentials

Onychomycosis is a serious health condition that could affect almost anyone. Kerassentials is a health supplement. It could help manage the symptoms of this fungal infection.