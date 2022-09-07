Keravita Pro Reviews - Can It Treat Fungal Infection In Nails?

Keravita Pro is a dietary supplement that provides necessary nutrients and minerals to the body for the growth of nails and hair. This advanced formula contains vitamins, minerals, and plant-based extracts to reduce inflammation by supporting nails and hair and making them grow stronger and thicker.

Having good nails and hair is the aim of every man and woman to boost confidence and improve mood.

Nail fungus infection is one problem people have that damages nail tissue. This fungus is mainly found in the toenail, makes the toenail blitter yellow, and smells very bad. These people feel guilty and this affects their personality too.

This toenail fungus infection is excruciating and will affect people while walking or running. Sometimes this problem becomes so severe that people cannot even walk.

Many people ignore it and think it will treat naturally, which is impossible. If people leave this fungus untreatable, it will spread in their whole nail, weakening nail tissue and resulting in nail pull-off. Therefore it is essential to treat fungal infection at the initial stage for nail health.

There are many supplements on the internet claiming to treat nail infections. These supplements treat nail fungus from the outside, and it starts showing again on your nails. Other supplements have long-term health side effects. Therefore, choosing the best supplement for your nail fungus is not an easy task.

Try Keravita Pro Supplement which contains all the natural and plant-based ingredients to provide healthy nails and hair with no side effects that other supplements have.

I created this Keravita Pro review to help people know how its ingredients work. It benefits, price, pros and cons, side effects, and much more.

Quick Summary:

What Is Keravita Pro?

The fungus starts small in the foot toenail and increases with time if not treated. This fungal infection will turn pink nails yellow and brown or black.

Keravita is a dietary supplement that makes nails and hair stronger, healthier, and thicker. Its natural ingredients include vitamins, minerals and plant extract that holds high anti-inflammatory properties to reduce pain and inflammation caused by the fungal infection.

Keravita Pro also claims to cure the severe fungal infection by its mixed ingredients to flush free radicals from the body that causes disease and fungus. These free radicals can hurt the body badly from the inside, so they must leave the body as soon as possible.

These pills will find the root cause of toenail fungus in the body and treat it from there, assuring that it will not grow again in the body. It is also valuable for cardiovascular, skin, and hair health.

Creator Of Keravita Pro Formula:

The man behind the Keravita Pro Formula is Benjamin Jones. He had been researching nail and hair health for 17 years. He made formula with plant and herb-based ingredients and called it Keravita Pro. He lives in the small town of Tallahassee, Florida, with his wife, Gemma.

He thinks that cream, lotion, and ointment will cure this nail fungus from the outside but the root cause of this nail fungus is inside the body from where it grows. For this reason, he decided to create the Keravita Pro Supplement that will internally treat the leading cause of fungus and infection.

After getting approval from a GMP-certified facility, this product is available for the public on its official website.

How Does Keravita Pro Work For People?

Keravita Pro supports nails and hairs to make them grow faster and healthier. The Keravita Pro formula works in nine steps to treat fungal infection and prevent it from growing in the future.

These nine steps are briefly explained below:

The fast penetration stage is the initial step in which these capsules provide sufficient vitamins and minerals to nourish the body for healthy hair and nails.

In the second step, when Keravita pro ingredients get into the body, it will start cleaning pathogens and fungal elements from the body that build in the body cells for years.

The third step is blood purification; in this stage, these ingredients help fungal elements to eliminate from the bloodstream.

In the fourth step, these vitamins and minerals help the skin rehydrate and repair damaged skin tissue caused by infection.

Nail Rejuvenation is the fifth step in which Keravita Pro rebuilds nail and hair tissues by providing necessary nutrients.

In this Sixth Step, Keravita Pro boosts the immune system to fight against fungal infection and avert it from future growth.

Lung cleaning is the seventh step. This supplement supports the lungs in eliminating pathogens to prevent the body from viruses and bacteria.

In this eighth stage, the body's remaining fungal elements will quickly flush out from the immune system.

In the last step, Keravita Pro provides necessary nutrients to the body for proper blood flow. It further washes the body to flush toxins through urine.

These nine steps help remove pathogen and fungus elements from the body and provide healthy, smoother, thicker nails and hairs.

Keravita Pro Natural Ingredients

The Keravita Pro is the 1512mg proprietary blend that contains one mineral, two vitamins, and twenty-plus plant and herb extracts.

You can get the complete list of Keravita Pro Ingredients on their official page. Some of the ingredients are discussed below:

Selenium:

Selenium is a mineral primarily found in many foods, mainly fish, meat, chicken, egg, and beef. Body metabolism needs to protect against stress and anxiety which can damage body organs.

A Malaysian study showed that Selenium supports hair and nail health and there is no risk in using it.

Vitamin C:

Vitamin C, an immune booster, reduces inflammation to repair damaged body and skin tissue. It is also involved in making collagen, a protein that the body creates to give strength and shape to hairs, nails and teeth.

Vitamin C deficiency in the body results in blitter yellow, weak nails and slows down the growth of hairs and nails.

Vitamin E:

Vitamin E is a fat-soluble vitamin with antioxidant properties to flush free radicals that damage body cells. It is also helpful for the brain and skin health.

Vitamin E helps nails from cracking down by moisturizing the nail bed and skin around the nails to make them stronger and shined.

Turmeric:

Turmeric is an Indian spice used in dishes to flavor them. This powerful compound of turmeric powder is called curcumin. It contains anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties to reduce stress and treat arthritis. It is helpful for heart health and protects against cancer cells and Alzheimer's.

Pomegranate Seeds:

Pomegranate seeds, a red-colored fruit found in Mediterranean areas, have many health benefits.

Pomegranate seeds are fiber-rich and a great source of magnesium and vitamin E, K. Fiber is essential for the body to eliminate pathogens. These seeds are also helpful for removing fungus and infection from the body.

Graviola leaf:

Graviola is a small green tree with leaves, roots, and stems used to prepare many medicines. These Graviola leaves support to fight against bacteria, infections and viruses. These leaves have anti-fungal and anti-bacterial qualities to shield the body against various bacteria and fungi.

Cat’s Claw:

Cat’s Claw is a woody wine found in the tropical jungles of North and South America. The chemical found in the root and bark of Cat's Claw is used in Keravita Pro Ingredient for boosting the immune system to remove toxins that cause infection and fungi.

Olive Leaf Extract:

Olive Leaf Extract is the essential ingredient of Keravita Pro as it cleans toenail fungus thoroughly.

This extract has antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, and antimicrobial abilities to reduce cardiovascular risk, remove free radicals, support weight loss, boost immunity, control cholesterol and lower blood pressure.

Garlic Extract:

Garlic is an herb related to the onion family and is specifically used for enhancing the heart and blood system. Garlic Extract has high antioxidant abilities that reduce chronic pain by neutralizing harmful chemicals in the body known as "free radicals".

Ginseng:

Asian Ginseng is native to China and Korea and contains high antioxidant properties to remove free radicals from the body that affect stamina, digestion system and memory. It also reduces the symptoms of heart disease.

Lycopene:

Lycopene is largely found in tomatoes which reduces cancer and heart disease risk. It also has antioxidant qualities to protect body cells from getting damaged.

All these Keravita Pro Ingredients work together to remove fungus from toenails and make them healthy.

Benefits Of Keravita Pro Supplement

The benefits of Keravita Pro Supplement are as follows:

Keravita Pro Supplement obliterates toenail fungus infection from its natural plant-based ingredients.

Keravita Pro Capsules are made under a facility that has GMP certification to prove that it is safe for use.

Its ingredients also nourish nails and hair with necessary nutrients which help them to grow faster and thicker.

This supplement comes in capsule form and can be taken orally with water to treat fungus and infection inside the body. Other supplements come in cream or oil form that treats fungus externally.

These pills also boost the gut health to remove toxins from the body.

This supplement is available on the official website to protect customers from scammer's trap.

The Keravita Pro Supplement is available in 3 packages according to the customer's budget.

The main benefit of this supplement is that it comes with a 60-day full money refund guarantee that if customers don't like the product, they can apply for the refund and get the total amount refunded.

According to the Keravita Pro Reviews, this product does not contain any side effects and no criticisms were found that it is not working.

Keravita Pro Dosage Guidance

Keravita Pro comes in capsule form; each bottle contains 60 capsules sufficient for 30 days. Consumers should take it twice daily with water or other liquid. These pills must be taken after 20 to 30 minutes of each meal in the morning and at night.

Many happy customer reviews were found saying that they totally remove fungus infection from their life by taking these pills for upto 4 to 6 months. Also, manufacturer recommends taking these pills for 3 to 6 months to thoroughly remove fungus and infection from the body and protect it from further growth.

Who Should Not Use It?

According to the official website, the following people cannot use Claritox Pro Capsules.

The company strictly restricts under 18 years old children from buying it as this product contains many ingredients that are not for children.

The manufacturer doesn't guarantee it will work for pregnant or breastfeeding mothers, so they should avoid it.

Before using Keravita Pro Capsules, read the ingredients on the product label and if you have an allergy to any of its elements, don't use it.

If you are taking any pills or drugs for any health problem, you cannot take Keravita Pro Pills, as they will perform negatively when combined with other medicines.

What Is The Price Of Keravita Pro?

Customers can buy Keravita Pro only from the official website, not from local shops or stores and if you find this product anywhere except their official site, then consider it fake. Each Keravita Pro Bottle can range from $69 to $49, according to the package.

Let's see the package information according to the official product page.

Basic - 1 Bottle: The cost of 1 bottle is $69.

Best Value - 3 Bottles: The cost of 3 bottles is $177 ($59 per bottle price)

Popular - 6 Bottles: The cost of 6 bottles is $294 ($49 per bottle price)

All three packages of Keravita Pro provide free US shipping and a one-time payment. The manufacturer offers a bulk discount on buying a 3 or 6 bottles package.

The customer has 60 days to try it and if they don't like the product, they can visit the official page and apply for a refund through the customer support center. They will get the address they need to send the remaining bottle and get all their money back.

Conclusion:

Keravita Pro is the best supplement to cure toenail fungus and nourish nails with sufficient nutrients that boost nail growth. This natural supplement is also useful for hair growth.

Many researchers confirm that home remedies for treating nail fungus worsen their problems.

The toenail fungus is a serious problem that can affect human walking ability because of extreme pain and smells that other people can easily smell it.

At last, in this Keravita Pro Review, I recommended people to try it and if it does not work, they have two months from their purchase date to apply for a refund.

