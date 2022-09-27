LIFE IS BEAUTIFUL 2022

The Life is Beautiful festival spans 18 city blocks, includes the Fremont East entertainment district, and backs up to casinos. During the three day event in September from the 16th to the 18th, attendees can take advantage of a Culinary Village with food prepared by some of the nation's best chefs, an Alchemy Garden with wines and brews, and motivational speakers in addition to the music. Check out our suggestions for having a good time at the Life is Beautiful festival, and be sure to reserve your downtown hotel room well in advance so you can be close to the action.

INFORMATION FOR GOING TO LIFE IS BEAUTIFUL IN LAS VEGAS

Some of the most popular musicians are performing at the event, along with plenty of food and drink options, a learning center, artwork, and even a Ferris wheel. With all that the festival has to offer, we thought we'd provide some advice based on what we discovered during our first visit to Life is Beautiful.

PLAN FOR LIMITED CELL SERVICE IN ADVANCE

Before leaving your group, choose a meeting time and place and stick to it. Cellular coverage was sporadic at best when Life is Beautiful premiered in 2013. Also, refrain from publishing on social media. Everyone is attempting to locate their friends, which is clogging up the cell lines; occasionally, text messages didn't arrive until the early morning hours, long after you'd fallen back to your hotel room.

A VIP ticket to LIFE IS BEAUTIFUL may be purchased.

Even for the major names performing at Life is Beautiful, VIP packages are more expensive but also give you a better view of the stage because you won't be packed in with the crowd. These permits also grant access to events, some performance on-stage areas, and golf cart transportation. Additionally, VIP pass holders from Cheapo Ticketing got access to air-conditioned restrooms the previous year. That alone is a good enough excuse to indulge.

BEAUTIFUL ATTRACTIONS ARE LIFE'S WAY

Time management is key. At Life is Beautiful, there are more than just fantastic musical performers. Additionally, there is art, a kitchen, and a beer and spirit garden. Celebrity chefs from the valley provide delectable delicacies that you won't want to miss while attending the festival. You will need food to feed your fire if you intend to stay out all night. Look carefully at the schedule to identify the must-see performers and the stage on which they are appearing. When you have your unique lineup planned, while you are waiting for your favorite musicians, explore the regional art scene. The map is your ally. Don't rely on the app solely. It might not be accessible to you.

HOW TO GET TO VEGAS IS BEAUTIFUL LIFE

Parking costs money if you drive, yet it functions like a well-oiled machine. You just need to pay, park, and take a bus to get there. If you can, share rides. Take a Lyft with your buddies if you want to maximize your enjoyment. Getting behind the wheel of an automobile after drinking is not worth it. Yes, we realize that we sound like your parents, but believe me when I say that after the excitement of the festival, nobody wants to spend the night in jail. So be wise and enjoy yourself.