Ligan 4033 Review, Real Ligan 4033 Reviews With Before and After Results

Ligan 4033 is a legal and safe alternative to Ligandrol 4033. The muscle building supplement was initially formulated for bodybuilders and athletes to experience the same muscle growth as the SARM but without the side effects. This Ligan 4033 review covers all bases; what is it, how it works, what is in it and also provides some real Ligan 4033 reviews from users that have built lean muscles.

Ligan 4033 Before and After Results

"I began taking Ligan about 4 months ago, it has completely changed how I workout. I can go for longer and have so much more strength and power. I feel pumped and swole for longer." JD, New Jersey

“Better than the original SARM in my opinion. Muscle growth and a testosterone boost, what not to love? Ligan4033 is natural, if you are clean bulker like me, you want to put good things in your body” Ray, Texas

Ligan 4033 Review

Ligan 4033 is an oral supplement intended for bodybuilders who are looking for a safe and legal alternative to Ligandrol LGD4033. It's an equally good choice for natural bodybuilders of all types and, although most bodybuilders use it for bulking to gain muscle mass, it's also a suitable SARM to use during cutting cycles.

Ligandrol is a selective androgen receptor modulator (SARM) that delivers steroid-like improvements in muscle growth. However, as with steroids, any improvements in bulk often come at a price. Ligandrol users often report very unpleasant side effects including headaches, water retention, depression, man boobs, erectile dysfunction (ED), and testicle shrinkage. Hence the demand for safer alternatives.

Although SARMs are generally considered safer than steroids, not a single one has ever been approved by the FDA or similar regulatory bodies in other countries of the world. SARMs are experimental drugs that are intended solely for the laboratory, not the gym.

Nevertheless, the relationship between SARM usage and improvements in muscle bulk has caused them to become very popular with bodybuilders.

However, due to the lack of adequate testing, there is no way to predict the long-term dangers of SARM usage.

In addition to presenting health risks, SARMs can also cause their users to get competition bans. Ligandrol is no exception. It appears on the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) list of drugs that are prohibited in sports. [1]

For those who get caught, competition bans can be lengthy and have the potential to be career-destroying.

In June 2022, the weightlifting athlete Zeyad El-Karsh got a 3-year sanction after he tested positive for Ligandrol and Tamoxifen. The latter is a selective estrogen receptor modulator (SERM) that some athletes use to try and avoid gynecomastia (man boobs) and some of the other side effects caused by steroids and SARMs. [2]

What Is Ligandrol?

Also known by the code it was given when it was initially developed (LGD-4033), Ligandrol is a SARM created by Ligand Pharmaceuticals. The company has outsourced the drug's future development to Viking Therapeutics.

Much of the interest in this SARM is due to the results of a clinical trial that appeared in The Journals of Gerontology. The study, which was conducted on 76 men, aged 21-50, shows that Ligandrol delivered notable improvements in body mass and muscle strength. There is a gray area over the purchasing - LGD 4033 for sale is an option open for research purposes but not for personal use.

Ligandrol LGD4033 Benefits

Rapid muscle growth

Increase lean muscle mass

Healthy lipid metabolism

Improve physical performance

Increase energy levels

The men seemed to tolerate the SARM well but the study only ran for three weeks. Bodybuilding bulking and cutting cycles are typically longer than that.

The researchers gave the participants doses of 0.1 mg to 1 mg per day. The higher doses produced the best improvements in muscle mass but also caused significant reductions in testosterone production.

So, anyone who uses Ligandrol for bodybuilding will need to follow up with a post-cycle therapy (PCT).

The study was funded by Ligand Pharmaceuticals. That's a notable point. When companies fund research of their own products, there is always a risk the resulting data may be biased.

It's also worth pointing out that the study conclusion makes it clear there is a need for further research into the potential benefits and health outcomes of Ligandrol LGD-4033. [3]

The results of additional research present further cause for concern. In this case, the study was conducted on monkeys and ran for 48 days. The study would have been longer but it had to be cut short due to toxicity concerns.

Although it's clear the SARM has potential dangers, the effect it had on the monkeys has not stopped its continued development because the dose was higher than was used in the Phase 2 clinical trials.

Who Makes Ligan 4033 (Ligandrol Alternative)?

Ligan 4033 is part of a range of supplements developed and distributed by Crazy Bulk. The company is mostly known as a producer of high-potency legal steroid alternatives. In recent years it has expanded its range to include safe and natural alternatives to all the most popular bodybuilding SARMs.

Crazy Bulk is a reputable company that offers an excellent level of customer service and backs all its products with its 60-day money-back guarantee.

Ligan 4033 Benefits

Lifts testosterone levels naturally

Heightens energy

Help the body achieve lean muscles

Enhances workouts

Improves muscle gains

Reveals lean physique

One of the most notable things about Crazy Bulk's alternative to Ligandrol LGD 4033 is the effect it has on testosterone levels. Instead of suppressing it, as the SARM does, Ligan 4033 increases it.

This is a virtue that's common to all the best SARM and steroid alternatives and one of the reasons that they work so well.

How to Use Ligan 4033

The dose is four Ligan 4033 capsules, taken with a glass of water before the first main meal of the day. For most people, this will be breakfast but anyone who works nights may have to modify their supplement schedule accordingly.

For best results, Crazy Bulk suggests using Ligan 4033 for at least three months. You need to take the supplement regardless of whether you plan on working out that day.

Ligan 4033 Ingredient Profile

Each (4-capsule dose) provides eight key ingredients:

Vitamin D3 (5 mg)

VitaCholine (1000 mg)

Methylsulfonylmethane

Beetroot 10:1 Extract (400 mg) *

Caffeine Anhydrous (150 mg)

Schisandra 10:1 Extract (15 mg) *

* Beetroot and Schisandra are both provided as 10:1 extracts. These are high-potency concentrates that are 10 times stronger than their standard forms.

So, in the case of beetroot, the 400 mg extract is the equivalent of 4000 mg of standard beetroot extract, while, at 150 mg, the Schisandra extract is the equivalent of 1500 mg.

High-potency extracts such as these are becoming increasingly common in supplements. They help manufacturers to keep the pill size at a manageable level while also reducing the number of pills that are required to deliver a sufficiently high dose.

How Does Ligan 4033 Work

To be able to compete with a powerful muscle-building SARM such as Ligandrol, natural products need to have the right ingredients. As you will see in this section of the review, Ligan 4033 ticks all the right boxes.

Vitamin D3 - boost natural testosterone levels

Once you know one of the things Ligan 4033 does is boost testosterone instead of causing its suppression, it's not surprising to see the formulation has some vitamin D. It has a longstanding association with testosterone production. Vitamin D deficiency is a major cause of low testosterone levels.

What's more, many people don't get enough of this important nutrient so it's a very good inclusion, and research also shows a connection between vitamin D and muscle function and strength. [4]

However, the Ligan 4033 formulation contains Vitamin D as cholecalciferol. Also known as vitamin D3, the presence of cholecalciferol will make Ligan 4033 an unacceptable option for many vegans and vegetarians because it's made from sheep's wool.

VitaCholine - excess fat burning

VitaCholine is a brand of choline salts that manufacturers use in multivitamin and mineral products, infant formulas, and fortified foods. [5]

It's also present in certain supplements but many manufacturers use cheaper sources of choline instead. Due to its reputation for being the gold standard in choline salts, VitaChiline is a tad more expensive to buy, and using less potent alternatives is a good way to keep production costs down.

This ingredient isn't present in the formulation because it boosts testosterone or is likely to deliver significant muscle gains. Its main function is to assist fat burning and deliver improvements in overall body composition.

Cutting supplements often provide choline to make it easier to burn fat without loss of muscle mass. Research involving taekwondo and judo-trained athletes shows it excels in this role by supporting rapid reductions in fat mass without loss of strength. [6]

Methylsulfonylmethane (MSM)

MSM is a sulfur compound that is naturally occurring in the body. It's also present in animals and certain green plants. The MSM in supplements is often plant-based but synthetic versions of MSM are commonly used as well.

MSM offers several benefits. Among other things, it's a muscle growth accelerant. It also has anti-inflammatory capabilities so its presence in the formulation may allow Ligan 4033 to offer additional value to bodybuilders suffering from joint pain.

Research shows the protective capabilities of MSM also extend to the muscles. The results of one 10-day study suggest the ingredient's ability to reduce muscle damage may be due to its effect on antioxidant capacity. [7]

Beetroot 10:1 Extract

Beetroot extract is a key ingredient in many pre-workout supplements. Its abilities as an NO booster (nitric oxide booster) have allowed beetroot to become a key ingredient in many other sports supplements as well but it's not always included in such a high-potency form (10:1 extract).

Beetroot is a rich source of nitrates. The body converts dietary nitrates to NO, which enhances training capability and muscle growth by improving vasodilation.

Vasodilation relaxes the blood vessels. This improves circulation helping the muscles get a better supply of oxygen and nutrients from the blood. [8, 9]

Caffeine Anhydrous

Caffeine anhydrous is a high-potency caffeine powder that's easy to absorb. Most energy drinks provide caffeine in this form. As do a great many supplements.

Caffeine is a central nervous system stimulant that's useful for increasing energy levels. It's equally good for improving mental focus. Thanks to its ability to increase metabolism, caffeine is good for encouraging fat loss as well. [10]

Schisandra 10:1 Extract

Schisandra chinensis is an Asian plant that bears distinctive-looking clusters of red berries. A herbal extract from the berries is commonly used in traditional Chinese medicine. It's often used as a natural remedy for anxiety and depression.

Schisandra will work well alongside beetroot because it has also been shown to improve vasodilation. [11]

Research shows Schisandra can also enhance muscle strength. Although many of the studies that show this are animal-based, this is not always the case.

The researchers responsible for one study, published in the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health (April 2020), evaluated the fruit's abilities in this area by studying its influence on quadriceps muscle strength and fatigue in women.

The resulting data shows Schisandra was effective for improving muscle strength. [12]

Known Side Effects of Ligan 4033

Ligan 4033 does not have any known side effects. However, the caffeine content may be an issue for people who are ultra-sensitive to stimulants or simply prefer to keep their lives stimulant-free.

However, the dose provided (150 mg) is not overly high. You would get a similar amount of caffeine if you were to drink one and a half cups of standard-strength coffee.

Nevertheless, caffeine-sensitive individuals may find its presence in Ligan 4033 causes them to experience jitters, nausea, and/or other caffeine-related side effects.

Obviously, the chances of such issues will increase if you use Ligan 4033 alongside other sources of caffeine such as energy-boosting drinks and supplements, or caffeinated sodas.

As with all supplements, if you have existing health issues or would need to use Ligan 4033 alongside medication, it's a good move to check with your doctor first. The same is true if you are considering using Ligan 4033 during pregnancy or if you plan on breastfeeding a child.

Ligan 4033 Reviews and Customer Feedback

Customers with experience using Ligan 4033 say it works well and leave excellent reviews. This is true for all Crazy Bulk's supplements and many bodybuilders who write praising things about them have prior experience using SARMs and steroids. This makes their opinions very credible when they make comparisons.

Where to Buy Ligan 4033 - Purchasing Options and Considerations

You can only buy Ligan 4033 from the Crazy Bulk website. The same is true for all the company's products. It prefers to handle all sales in-house. Doing so prevents greedy middlemen distributors from pushing up the prices.

In addition to wanting to provide safe alternatives to bodybuilding drugs, Crazy Bulk also aims to provide its customers with excellent value for money. Using third-party sites that increase the prices could be damaging to the company's reputation.

Like many of the top supplement manufacturers, Crazy Bulk offers rapid free shipping for all its products. It also backs them with a 60-day money-back guarantee.

At the time of this Ligan 4033 review, it was possible to buy a 30-day supply of Ligan 4033 for only $69.99.

Although the cost per bottle is already very reasonable, it gets even better when you order two bottles of Ligan 4033 instead of one. When you do that, Crazy Bulk sends you a free bottle of Ligan 4033 as well.

According to Crazy Bulk, three bottles for the price of two is the most popular option with customers. It's not the only option though. It's also possible to get five bottles of Ligan 4033 for the price of three.

If you are fortunate enough to arrive on the site when Crazy Bulk has one of its flash sales running, you will also be able to get an additional discount as well. This is generally around 20%

Ligan 4033 Review Summary

Ligan 4033 is the Crazy Bulk legal and safe alternative to Ligandrol LGD4033. Thanks to a potent blend of carefully selected natural ingredients, the formulation enhances muscle growth and lean body mass and provides other benefits similar to those of the SARM.

The abilities of the ingredients are backed by research and customer reviews confirm Ligan 4033 functions well as a safe and legal alternative to Ligandrol.

We realize, it can be difficult to believe natural supplements with herbal extracts can match or beat the abilities of anabolic steroids. Crazy Bulk is also aware of this problem. That's why it provides a money-back guarantee, and its 60-day duration gives you plenty of time to use Ligan 4033 and get first-hand experience of all the benefits it provides.

Ligan 4033 FAQs

How long does a bottle last?

Each bottle of Ligan 4033 provides a 30-day treatment (120 capsules)

Is Ligan 4033 a SARM?

No. Ligan 4033 is a supplement that's primarily intended for bodybuilders who are seeking a safe alternative to Ligandrol. It's an equally good option for any bodybuilder who is seeking a supplement that is good for enhancing muscle growth.

Is Ligan 4033 legal to use?

Yes. Unlike SARMs and steroids, you can use Ligan 4033 without having to worry about breaking the law or getting competition bans.

Does Ligan 4033 cause man boobs?

No. However, the SARM it replaces is known to present this type of side effect. Growing breast-like tissue around the chest does not enhance the male physique. It's a highly undesirable side effect that has caused many bodybuilders to begin using Crazy Bulk's Lgandrol alternative instead.

Can I use Ligan 4033 in a bodybuilding stack?

Yes. Ligan 4033 works very well alongside other Crazy Bulk SARMs. It's one of the supplements included in the Crazy Bulk SARMs Bulking Stack. It includes the SARMs Cutting stack and Crazy Bulk Ultimate SARMs stack as well.

What does Ligan 4033 Do?

Simply put it can increase lean muscle mass, boost testosterone levels, improve bone and muscle tissue, aid muscle recovery and improve blood flow.