Ligandrol LGD 4033 Results Dosage, Side Effects, Before and After Ligandrol SARMs Review

What is Ligandrol LGD-4033?
Ligandrol, also known as LGD-4033, Anabolicum, and VK5211, is a relatively recently discovered selective androgen receptor modulator that is taken orally.
It works similarly to anabolic steroids, but its nature is different. The similarity is that muscles grow and recover faster. The difference is that it successfully recognizes where the muscles are and works concentrated with them without affecting other parts of the human body, so it is not accompanied by unpleasant side effects.
Ligandrol LGD4033 is used worldwide for increasing lean muscle mass and improving general well-being, as well as for smooth recovery after intense training. Its original goal, however, was to cure osteoporosis.
Who discovered Ligandrol?
The biopharmaceutical company Ligand Pharmaceuticals, located in the state of California, discovered Ligandrol LGD-4033 in 2009. Its great potential was noticed from the very beginning. The effect of this SARM on humans was investigated later in 2013.
The first clinical tests show that Ligandrol LGD-4033 is safe, and only two years later the substance is available online. The most recent official data on its action and side effects is from 2018. LGD-4033 was developed and continues to be developed for therapeutic purposes by Viking Therapeutics.
VK5211 Ligandrol is recommended for people with osteoporosis and other diseases that cause muscle weakness. It is used after fractures and improves bone density by activating androgen receptors.
Is Ligandrol LGD4033 doping?
.The World Anti-Doping Agency launched LGD-4033 in June 2015. in samples of athletes, and more interestingly, it was present in test results and racehorses.
It is clear that its function is to quickly build and strengthen muscles, increase strength and endurance. This effect on the body includes it in the list of prohibited substances of the world organization.
LGD-4033 is on the doping list and is widely believed to have an unfair advantage, so if you play sports professionally, think carefully about when you can take Ligandrol so it doesn't get caught by doping control.
What are the benefits of Ligandrol LGD-4033?
The benefits of LGD-4033 in and out of the gym are many, and here are a few:
LGD-4033 Increases muscle mass up to 4 kg. in less than a month
Ligandrol binds extremely quickly to the androgen receptor like other SARMs, but is considered the most anabolic of them all. With it, you can gain up to 4 kg. bodybuilding in less than a month without having to clean the fat afterwards.
Ligandrol strengthens bones and muscles, which prevents injuries
The second most popular benefit of SARM LGD-4033 was found by a study by Viking Pharmaceuticals. The company proves that Anabolicum helps the recovery process in older people who have suffered a femoral neck fracture or suffer from osteoporosis.
During the study, it became clear that this selective androgen receptor modulator works well as a way to maintain healthy bones and works well in people with cancer who tend to lose muscle.
LGD4033 gives maximum strength for intensive workouts as well as muscular endurance
Ligandrol (LGD-4033) gives the incredible benefit of training indoors with three times the strength without the use of anabolic steroids.
Many fitness and bodybuilding enthusiasts use it to increase their endurance during more intense workouts, where the focus is on weaker muscle groups.
Who is Ligandrol LGD-4033 suitable for?
Ligandrol LGD-4033 is suitable for people who need a rapid increase in strength and muscle mass, but do not wish to resort to steroid hormones.
Ligandrol (Anabolicum) is suitable for people who train to look good and will appeal to anyone who wants to sculpt their body for aesthetics.
For people who want fast and lasting results
Ligandrol may be a good choice for people who fear accidents during exercise. Taking it will have a beneficial effect on the bone structure and is believed to reduce the risk of injury in the gym.
People involved in bodybuilding and other power sports
This SARM lgd-4033 is not suitable for professional athletes because as mentioned it is considered doping due to its strong action.
How does Ligandrol LGD-4033 work?
Ligandrol LGD-4033 works by selectively binding to androgen receptors, which are responsible for muscle and bone tissue, to initiate the regeneration process. It causes a steroid-like effect (specifically testosterone) and is one of the strongest anabolic activities in the SARMs supplement family.
This all sounds good, but despite the encouraging results, the mechanism by which androgens increase muscle building remains a mystery. The fact is, however, that its effect on muscle fibers is more than remarkable. Unlike testosterone, Ligandrol does not act to the detriment of the liver, prostate and sebaceous glands.
For this reason, many athletes choose LGD-4033 as their aid in achieving the perfect body and the desire for greater endurance during training.
What Research Shows With Ligandrol LGD-4033
In early animal studies, Ligandrol LGD-4033 demonstrated anabolic action on muscle and bone, and selectivity for these tissues without affecting the prostate.
Later, to understand its effects in humans, Ligand Pharmaceuticals sponsored a study with 76 non-smoking men with no comorbidities between the ages of 21 and 50. They received Ligandrol daily for 21 days.
During this time, all necessary tests are carried out weekly to monitor their health. Then it became clear that, to some extent, SARM LGD4033 suppresses its own testosterone production in humans. If you are wondering - yes, post cycle therapy with her is necessary!
However, no serious side effects have been observed with Ligandrol. This is good news for everyone who does not want to resort to steroids precisely because of the bad consequences.
Apparently, the participants in the experiment have increased their muscle mass and many of them show better endurance to physical exertion. It is important to mention that the study was aimed at verifying whether this SARM is safe rather than confirming its high effectiveness.
When are the first results of Ligandrol visible?
The first results of Ligandrol are visible after the third week of intake. You will first notice an increase in muscle mass. Of course, a radical change for such a period can only be expected if diligence is also done in the hall.
Most people notice the "wow" effect after the 4th week. In addition to the change in muscle mass, the body looks more bloated and massive than before. A total of 8 weeks followed by rest is the middle ground for the overall effect of Ligandrol LGD 4033.
This often prompts users to continue the cycle with LGD, but the maximum should not exceed 10 weeks. It is enough to take Ligandrol once a day to have an effect. Small doses also lead to amazing results when combined with perseverance in the gym.
Does ligandrol affect testosterone production?
Although LGD-4033 is much more harmless than steroids, it is just as potent, which affects the hormone's own production when taken.
Following the recommended doses and cycle length will ensure a successful recovery. With post cycle therapy it will be easy to get your testosterone back to normal.
The optimal intake to avoid this unpleasant effect of Ligandrol is 6-8 weeks. However long you decide to use it, post cycle testosterone booster therapy is a must, even if only with herbs.
How to cycle with Ligandrol LGD-4033
It is one of the most enjoyable SARMs supplements to take. Why are we of this opinion? LGD-4033 has a half-life of up to 24 hours. This means that its effect lasts all day and there is no benefit to taking it multiple times a day.
Ligandrol can be used by both men and women with slight modifications in dose and cycle length. Intake is best to be at least half an hour before training. You will feel its effect on average 40 minutes later.
Men can take LGD-4033 at 5-10mg. once a day for 6 to 10 weeks. If you are new to the field, due to its strong action, we recommend starting with a minimum number.
The female part of users should take half the dose for men. In a maximum period of 8 weeks, they can take 2.5 to 5 mg. LGD per day.
Bodybuilding cycle
You will have no problem gaining muscle during a cycle with Ligandrol. In fact, even in small doses, this remains its most pronounced effect.
The optimal period of the cycle is 8 weeks, and a visible effect will occur after the 4th week. LGD-4033 will give you the strength to break your own records in the gym.
Perseverance, however, will have to come from within. Serious training with this powerful SARM will help you achieve unprecedented results so far. The cycle should be followed by 4 weeks of rest, along with therapy to normalize natural testosterone production.
To enhance the positive effect of Ligandrol and gain lean muscle as quickly as possible, pay attention to your diet. Focus on protein and avoid fast foods and sugar.
For men - 10mg once a day, with a cycle length of 8-10 weeks.
For women - 5mg once a day, with a cycle length of 6-8 weeks.
fat burning cycle
Although Ligandrol is not known as a fat burning SARM, cycling with it can also help with this task. While gaining muscle, LGD-4033 will not allow you to accumulate subcutaneous fat.
For even more amazing results, we recommend combining it with other SARMs supplements, such as Cardarine and Andarine. However, with such a stack, the daily dose of Ligandrol should be reduced. Here, the rule of 4 weeks rest after the cycle also fully applies.
For men - 5mg once a day, with a cycle length of 8-10 weeks.
For women - 3 mg once a day, with a cycle length of 6-8 weeks.
Post cycle therapy with Ligandrol LGD4033
Because normal testosterone production in the body will be affected, even to a small extent, treatment is always performed after a cycle with Ligandrol.
How you start treatment after taking LGD-4033 is completely up to you. Some athletes who use Ligandrol complete the cycle and start herbal therapy, while others rely on the most popular testosterone boosters on the market.
The drop in natural testosterone production levels is entirely dependent on the consumption of this SARM LGD-4033. If you take a minimum dose of Ligandrol, the body will recover very quickly after the cycle.
Ligandrol affects the body's ability to produce testosterone on its own much less than conventional anabolic steroids. Always take vitamins before and during post cycle treatment with SARMs.
Cycle with Ligandrol for women
Anabolicum LGD-4033 is suitable for women as it is safe unlike anabolic steroids. The cycle with Ligandrol for women should not last more than 8 weeks and should not exceed 5mg per day.
It is one of the most anabolic SARMs and although it has not been studied enough, there are no proven side effects such as virilization (excessive hair growth) in women.
Best SARMs Packs with Ligandrol LGD-4033
Even used individually, this SARM gives amazing results Testolone SARM There is an increase in strength training for about a month, and at first you experience exceptional stamina.
If you still want to combine Ligandrol with other SARMs supplements, see which packs work best.
SARM pack Ligandrol + Ostarine
This is the best pack with Ligandrol. This combination gives great results when it comes to gaining lean muscle and shedding subcutaneous fat without putting excessive pressure on the body.
Ostarine increases energy levels, boosts metabolism, and yet has almost no side effects. It will enhance the good results of Ligandrol. In short, it is the lightest but most effective pack with Ligandrol.
In this combination, you can take Ligandrol in the recommended doses. 10mg. per day in humans for 8 to 12 weeks. And for women 5 mg. per day for 6-8 weeks.
SARM pack Ligandrol + Cardarine + Andarine
This pack is suitable for the period when the time comes to burn fat. Ligandrol with the help of Cardarine and Andarine will sculpt the body and provide enviable relief. In this pack, take LGD-4033 5mg per day or a maximum of 8mg.
SARM combination Ligandrol + MK 2866 + Cardarine
You will be talking about this combination long after the cycle is over. This SARM pack brings visible results faster than ever. You will notice that your muscles are shaped and pumped up after the second week.
MK2866 or in other words Ostarine will take care of bones and joints by protecting them from painful injuries. Here, the intake of Ligandrol should not exceed 4 weeks for women and 6 for men.
The good news is that this won't be necessary, as the visual changes happen very early on. In this case, LGD-4033 is taken 10mg-16mg before breakfast or one hour after a meal.
Ligandrol + vitamines
There are several options for combining Ligandrol with vitamins to feel great on cycle and get the most out of it. In combination with vitamin B, it will protect the liver and boost energy levels even further.
Vitamin D, on the other hand, will make the body more resistant during intense physical activity and promote fat loss. Vitamin B12 in combination with Ligandrol stimulates the metabolism.
How to determine the quality level of Ligandrol
Ligandrol has been available in the market since 2015. Due to its powerful effect, various varieties and different brands have been released. It is not easy to track and determine the quality level of products. The companies that trade in it often take advantage of the naivety of the customer.
As this is still an experimental product, consumers should be careful and choose only the best that can be bought. This will ensure that the effect is exactly as intended and there is no health hazard.
Each user can contact the manufacturer and request quality tests. Always pay attention to whether the product is original and what the reviews of the brand selling it are.
This will keep you away from counterfeits containing harmful substances instead of pure Ligandrol which can lead to a number of health issues and frustrations.
Where to find a forum for opinions and reviews of Ligandrol (LGD-4033)
There are sites on the Internet where you can find Ligandrol reviews and reviews of brands selling it in Bulgaria. It's a sure way to make the best choice for yourself.
Our forum is one of those places. Here you will find countless opinions of people who have already used Ligandrol and will share their achievements in the gym with its help. In the forum, you can ask anything you are interested in about SARMs supplements, find other people who have similar goals to yours, and learn their tips for better results.
The reviews for Ligandrol there are overwhelmingly positive. If you have just entered the world of SARMs or want to try something new, wondering what to combine LGD-4033 with, or just need more information before making a decision, this is your place.
You can get information from forum people who have used SARMs products and fitness experts:
Opinion on the benefits of Ligandrol in the short and long term
LGD-4033 action review
Opinions and opinions on its side effects
Reviews and opinions for the best cycle with Ligandrol?
Feedback on the obligation of restorative therapy after a cycle with Ligandrol?
What are the side effects of Ligandrol
Ligandrol does not have many pronounced side effects, but since it is one of the most potent SARMs, it should not be considered completely safe. Every substance in high doses can cause side effects, and every organism is different and may not be tolerant to certain supplements.
SARMs are known to bind directly to androgen receptors in muscle tissue and the entire skeletal system without negatively affecting the liver. Unfortunately, no study proves this 100% because it has eaten a new product on the market and is still in clinical development.
Real Ligandrol Side Effects
Our forum can help you discover Ligandrol side effects shared by real people. The most common are:
Suppression of hormones and in particular the production of testosterone.
Migraine
Dry mouth
Myths and Unrealistic Claims About LGD-4033 Side Effects
You will read and hear many unrealistic claims that this SARM product is just as toxic as anabolic steroids. However, these are myths caused by its proven beneficial effect on increasing muscle building and strength.
Here are some of the claims about the effect of Ligandrol that are false:
Ligandrol is as toxic and damages the liver as steroids
Makes user lethargic
Blocks natural testosterone production for a long time
It has the same side effects as testosterone
When something can't be proven, it becomes a myth. We advise you not to believe in myths, but always check your oriental myths and monitor current opinions and criticisms.
The truth is that hormones after Ligandrol return to normal very quickly, and this has been proven by a number of studies. Ligandrol is not converted to dihydrotestosterone or estrogen (as with testosterone) and you do not need to use aromasin or others while using it.
How to do therapy after a PCT cycle with Ligandrol
Post-cycle therapy with Ligandrol is recommended, either with the use of herbs and vitamins. We recommend that the two go together for even faster recovery.
If the cycle with this SARM was light and short, the PCT can be skipped, but it is still better to support the recovery process. If you have been using Ligandrol at normal doses for 8 weeks, you can start 4 weeks of treatment with Clomiphene and/or Nolvadex.
Conclusion
Ligandrol is one of the most powerful SARMs supplements used by bodybuilders and people who strive for greater relief and a puffy appearance. Due to its powerful effect on the body, it is banned by the World Doping Agency.
It can be used individually, but also stacked with other SARMs supplements, for faster results. LGD-4033 also has a beneficial effect on the skeletal system, preventing injuries. It is a very valuable property, as it gives a lot of strength and stamina in the room, which can predispose to such incidents.
