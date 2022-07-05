Long Island to D.C.: How Frances Townsend Went From a Small Town to the White House

Wantagh, New York, is a hamlet of roughly 18,000 people on Long Island, about an hour outside Manhattan. While it’s only about 30 miles from New York City, it’s certainly a world away culturally.

Which makes it all the more interesting that Frances Townsend emerged from that small town and made her way first as an assistant district attorney in Brooklyn, then prosecuting white-collar crime in the Southern District of New York state prosecutor’s office. She eventually was tapped to advise the most powerful person in the world as homeland security adviser to President George W. Bush from 2004 through 2007.

Frances Townsend was born in 1961 to parents John Fragos, a roofer, and Dorothy Townsend, who managed an office for a construction company. Although born in Mineola, Townsend was raised in Wantagh.

She started learning the lessons that would serve her in her distinguished career while still in elementary school. “I used to say I learned everything I needed to know [about] dealing with foreign leaders when I got to the third grade and learned about Venn diagrams,” she said in an interview with the Defense Media Network.

“Remember the overlapping circles and there's the shaded part in the middle? Well, each country is one of those circles. We each have our own national objectives. You’re not trying to get them to sign on to your objectives. What you’re doing is looking for that shaded part in the middle of the two circles.”

Both of her parents were working class, and Townsend became the first member of her immediate family to finish high school. While her parents wanted to send her to college, financially it wasn’t in the cards.

But Frances Townsend found a way. After enrolling at American University in Washington, D.C., she took as many courses as possible as quickly as possible, worked as a dorm adviser, and waited tables.

By 1982, she graduated cum laude from AU with a Bachelor of Arts in political science and a Bachelor of Science in psychology.

Two years later, she received her Juris Doctorate from the University of San Diego School of Law.

Townsend began her prosecutorial career the following year, landing a job as an assistant district attorney in the Brooklyn district attorney’s office. There, she made two connections that would help further both her prosecutorial and her governmental careers.

Federal prosecutors Rudolph Giuliani and Louis Freeh took notice of her work, and in 1988 she was hired by Giuliani for the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York, widely considered in the legal community to be a plum assignment for casework as well as a stepping-stone for a political and/or federal career (Giuliani would later serve as mayor of New York City from 1994 through 2001, and Freeh would serve as director of the FBI under the Clinton administration from 1993 through 2001).

After finding success at the SDNY, Frances Townsend moved to the Justice Department in the early 1990s, working in the Office of the Attorney General in 1991 and establishing the new Office of International Programs, which would later become the Executive Office for National Security.

After President Bill Clinton’s election in 1992, Townsend served under new Attorney General Janet Reno, holding a variety of positions at the Department of Justice including director of the Office of International Affairs in the criminal division from 1995 through 1997, when she was appointed acting deputy assistant attorney general.

Most Popular Stories National blood shortage still affecting Seattle

Townsend would hold several additional positions through the Clinton administration before the incoming Bush administration decided to part ways with her (as is common when the minority party takes control of the White House). She took a position as the Assistant Commandant for Intelligence with the United States Coast Guard and was instrumental in shifting the branch’s focus from drug smuggling to port protection after the Sept. 11 attacks.

In what would be considered an extreme rarity in today’s political climate, Townsend was hired by Bush National Security Advisor Condoleeza Rice, a Republican, for the National Security Council in 2003, thanks to the input of Homeland Security Advisor Richard Clarke and Homeland Security adviser John Gordon.

In 2004, Townsend hit the pinnacle of her government service career when she was appointed assistant to the President for Homeland Security and Counterterrorism when the U.S. government and military were intently focused on combatting the concept of foreign terrorism.

This didn’t come without a cost. Townsend was the public face of the Bush administration as it faced criticism for its interrogation tactics, its use of the threat of terrorism as a political tool, and its actions on what was later deemed “dated intelligence” in its deployment of U.S. forces to combat terrorism.

Townsend was also appointed national continuity coordinator under the National Security Presidential Directive in May 2007.

After formally leaving government in 2008, Frances Townsend joined law firm Baker Botts in April 2009 and later was the vice chairman and general counsel for diversified holding company MacAndrews & Forbes, which counts everything from cosmetics to military equipment among its business interests, from 2010 through 2021.

Townsend is currently a trustee for the Atlantic Council, the Center for Strategic and International Studies, the Intrepid Sea, Air, and Space Museum, and the McCain Institute. She is also on the board of the Council on Foreign Relations.

She’s active in advising policy makers on various elements of the Iranian regime, using her experience and connections to combat terrorism and influence national policy. She became the president of the Counter Extremism Project in 2014 and currently is co-chair of the Iran Threat Commission on Hostage Taking and Targeting of Civilians, a bipartisan group dedicated to combating Iran’s bad-faith negotiation strategies.

Townsend has taken particular issue with the Biden administration’s negotiation tactics with regard to Iran’s nuclear capabilities, as well as its history of hostage taking to secure favorable terms during said negotiations.

She penned a scathing op-ed on the subject in The Hill in May 2022, stating that the Biden administration had “undermined our nation’s hard-won strength as a global superpower” in its continued negotiations with Iran, which she (and others) believe is not acting in good faith around the issues at hand and simply uses the negotiations as a propaganda tool.

Townsend found her success through grit, determination and what The New York Times called a “salty, streetwise style.” And she has advice for ambitious young women striving to follow in her groundbreaking footsteps.

“Women’s willingness to collaborate — to share authority, to share ideas, and then to share credit for the outcome — is not the same sort of competitiveness that often I’ve seen among male colleagues,” she explained on CBS This Morning.

“You need to learn to delegate and share responsibilities the whole way. And it gets easier the more senior you get.”