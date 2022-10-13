Looking for the Best Minecraft Server Hosting Reddit Users Recommend? Try These Five Options

There are many things to love about Minecraft, which is why it is one of the most popular online games in the world.

However, one of its major drawbacks is the large amount of computing power required to run smoothly.

This is why for most people who cannot create and run their own Minecraft server hosting platform, the only option is to find a hosting provider capable of meeting their needs.

The search for a good Minecraft hosting server can be a difficult one because of the wide variety of options to choose from.

They make many promises to their users, but some don't deliver on them.

If you are having trouble choosing between game servers, you are in the right place.

After researching various Reddit reviews of some of the most popular video game servers, we have come up with a list of five great Minecraft hosting servers to consider.

The following article will help you choose a provider for the best Minecraft server hosting services, as well as take a look at some of the essential aspects that you need to keep in mind. Read on to learn more!

What Is a Minecraft Server Hosting Service?

A Minecraft hosting server is an internet game hosting provider that allows companies or individual Minecraft players to host their Minecraft game online.

Just like any other type of web server hosting company, your Minecraft server hosting provider will require you to pay a monthly subscription for the privilege of using their platforms.

In return for your subscription, you will get access to various services, such as security, improved performance, the application of mod packages, and the ability to customize your multiplayer environment.

Five Minecraft Server Hosting Provider Options To Try Out

The search for the best Minecraft server hosting services does not have to take up too much of your time as long as you know what you are looking for.

A lot of Minecraft game servers are not worth the time and effort because they will let you down when you need them most.

Always look for the following important parameters that any decent Minecraft game server needs to have:

Minecraft server flexibility

Availability of add-ons

Setup process

Server locations

Budget packages

Minecraft server management

Ease-of-use

After an extensive search, and going through a lot of Reddit posts on the topic, we have come up with the following five options

Listed in order of preference, let us take a deeper look into the kind of services you can expect from each Minecraft server:

#1 Apex Hosting - Overall Best Minecraft Server Hosting Service

Regarded by most Reddit users as possibly the best Minecraft server hosting company, Apex Hosting really lives up to its reputation. It has all the important features that a Minecraft player could ever need.

It is designed to make the entire process of Minecraft hosting much easier by giving users access to essential features, such as plugins, maps, mods, and mini-games.

Apex Hosting also addresses one of the biggest issues in Minecraft server hosting: latency.

The sheer amount of processor power required to play this game means that a lot of platforms have issues with delays.

However, with servers located all over the world, in places such as China, Germany, the USA, the UK, France, Canada, and Brazil, Apex can deliver lightning-fast web hosting services.

If you want full control of your platform, you will be pleased with how easy it is to set up, run, and customize your game server when using Apex Hosting.

There is also a dedicated control panel available should you want to quickly make a few adjustments.

A brief look at Apex hosting on Reddit

Best Minecraft server hosting option

Wide range of server locations

Affordable

Instant setup and easy-to-use control panel

Plenty of add-ons

Best Part

With Apex Hosting, it is not easy to pick one feature that stands out because the developers did such a wonderful job on this Minecraft server.

Therefore, what we loved most about this server is how it manages to address all the requirements of a top-notch Minecraft server hosting platform.

Could Improve

If you are interested in playing Minecraft in multiplayer mode, you should know that the server does not really have unlimited slots as it claims. It simply has enough slots for a high number of players.

Best Minecraft Server Hosting Reddit User Recommended - Today’s Specials

#2 Bisect Hosting - Affordable Price With Lots of Flexibility

It is challenging to find Minecraft servers that are affordable and yet come with high-performance specs.

However, Bisect Hosting does an excellent job of delivering in that regard.

Even on a tight budget, you can get access to full root access, FTP access, and a dedicated MySQL database.

You can choose which of these you really need on the wide range of Minecraft server hosting plans available.

With Bisect Hosting, it’s all about flexibility, which is why it gives you so much control and customization options that you would think you are running your own Minecraft server.

Some Minecraft hosting plans include either the premium package that offers 32GB RAM or the more budget-friendly option that will give you 1GB Ram.

If you intend on playing multiplayer mode, though, 1GB Ram may not be enough so you will need to upgrade to one of the more expensive Minecraft hosting plans.

Platform security is another thing that Bisect handles very well.

The combination of DDoS protection and a vigilant web server management team make this one of the most secure Minecraft servers you will come across.

A brief look at Bisect Hosting on Reddit

High-performance features

Reliability

Affordable price plans

Flexible options

DDoS protection

Best Part

Bisect is simply one of the most budget-friendly Minecraft servers that you will ever find that provides this level of service and such a wide variety of features.

Could Improve

When looking for a good Minecraft server, free offers should always be treated with caution and suspicion.

Even with Bisect hosting, we found that the cheap options had such limited features that they weren't good for anything except the most basic Minecraft experiences.

#3 Scala Cube - Best Option for a User-friendly Interface

With many Minecraft hosting services, a lot more needs to be done to make the interface easier to use for players who are not as tech-savvy as the rest.

This is why the user-friendly Scala Cube interface was such a welcome experience.

From the very first few clicks when you are setting up the Minecraft hosting service, you will appreciate how smoothly everything runs on the platform.

New users with little or no experience playing Minecraft should try Scala Cube for an easier learning experience.

Another thing you can look forward to on this Minecraft server hosting platform is a very low latency even during multiplayer mode.

Scala Cube has invested in a lot of server locations spread around the world to make boot-up time and overall responsiveness much faster.

Like most top-tier Minecraft dedicated servers, Scala Cube is a fully modded Minecraft server that offers a variety of features, such as the free MySQL database, unlimited slots, website forum, backup system, and full modpack support.

If you are interested in other game servers, you can choose from a list of great choices, such as Forger, Snapshot, Bukkit, FTB, and Void's Wrath.

This added value for money is what makes Scala Cube one of the best Minecraft hosting services providers available.

A brief look at Scala Cube

Awesome interface

Great modpack support ticket

Great budget packages

Low latency

Easy to use control panel

Best Part

Server hosting sites tend to be overly complicated which can discourage a lot of people from enjoying the experience.

Scala Cube has one of the simplest interfaces you can ever come across.

Could Improve

Every Minecraft server experiences a few problems now and then that may require you to contact customer support.

However, the only way to do this on the Scala Cube Minecraft hosting platform is by using the online support ticket option, which is not always the most reliable option.

#4 GG Servers - Instant Setup and Easy-to-use Control Panel

If you are going to be paying for premium packages, the least that you can expect from your Minecraft server is a quick setup process and accessible control panel.

In this regard, GG Servers does a better job than any other Minecraft server in this review.

From the moment you plugin tor PC, the whole process will run quickly and you will soon be able to enjoy a smoother gameplay experience.

Minecraft JAVA and Bedrock edition software is used for the support features on this Minecraft hosting site, which means you can rest assured that you are getting the best services.

Even if you are on a tight budget, this dedicated server will give you access to all the essential features needed for hosting games, such as full FTP access, unmetered SSD & NVMe storage, unlimited slots, and MySQL database access.

Whenever you need to make changes, such as customizing your multiplayer environment, you will find that the control panel is easy to use and access.

A brief look at GG Servers

Great SSD storage

FTP file access

Easy Setup

Unlimited slots

Minecraft Java and Bedrock edition

Best Part

The instant setup has proved to be a big hit among many Reddit users, and that comes as no surprise.

Web hosting companies are always on the lookout for ways to improve the user experience, and reducing boot-up time is one way of doing that.

Could Improve

We did not experience the same speed and efficiency when it came to requesting customer support, which is one area GG Servers needs to improve if it is to compete with the top web hosting companies.

#5 Melon Cube - One of the Top Lag-free Servers Available

When you play Minecraft, one of the most important things that will determine your level of success in the game is the time it takes for your web host to respond to commands.

Melon Cube has emerged as one of the top picks for a lag-free subdomain experience. The reason for this is that it places a lot of emphasis on server location.

Furthermore, the dedicated server has more than nine data center locations strategically placed around the world, which results in a very commendable 1Gbps connection speed that allows instant setup and a high level of responsiveness when playing the game.

Melon Cube comes with top-of-the-range Multicraft 2.0 (Demo) Enterprise Hardware and access to full FTP access, a dedicated 1GB RAM, unlimited SSD storage, and DDoS protection.

This means no matter the number of players or the complexity of your environment; Melon Cube will be able to handle it easily without you experiencing any reduction in game speed.

A brief look at Melon Cube

Lag-free Minecraft server hosting

DDoS protection

Great Hardware

Task scheduling

Full FTP access

Best Part

Melon Cube knows how to maintain a high level of latency-free gameplay experience.

Even when your friends join in the fun, this server hosting company knows how to handle the multiplayer environment perfectly.

Could Improve

Melon Cube needs to do something about setting up a location in Asia, where it's losing out on a whole new market.

The Top Pick Among Minecraft Servers According To Reddit

It is safe to say that any of the above-mentioned Minecraft server hosting companies is more than capable of getting the job done with ease.

However, this review would be incomplete without a standout winner, and that honor goes to Apex Hosting.

This server is simply top of the class when it comes to covering all the critical features that you need in a Minecraft server.

Tips To Choosing the Best Minecraft Server Hosting Provider by Top Reddit Users

Now that you have seen our list of the best Minecraft server hosting companies, you may be wondering how we and other Reddit users came to this conclusion.

The truth is, choosing a good Minecraft server hosting plan is easy when you know what to look for.

Our extensive experience in using different web hosts to play Minecraft and other online games that require high processor speed and power has shown us that the following are the most important aspects to consider:

Server Locations

It’s not a coincidence that all the top picks in this review have, at the very least, nine data-center locations in different parts of the world.

Server location is one of the most critical aspects that determine how fast your server is going to be.

To be safe, choose a hosting company that has at least one server that is located close to where you live and you will enjoy the benefit of a lag-free gaming experience.

Hardware

A normal everyday web host will, unfortunately, not be enough to support a data-intense game server such as the one required for playing Minecraft.

You will need to invest in a dedicated server that offers enough storage, processor speed, and strength.

A few add-ons will also be helpful, such as DDoS protection, free MySQL, multiple player slots, unlimited bandwidth, video tutorials, mod support, and full FTP access.

Customer Support

Every once in a while you will need to get in touch with server owners to help rectify one or two issues that are likely to come up during your gameplay experience.

Considering the value of time when playing Minecraft, you do not want to end up waiting too long to be assisted.

This is why customer support is something you should consider because even the best server hosting companies also face problems every now and then due to the demands of such games as Minecraft.

Easy Setup

Whether you are new to Minecraft or you are a veteran with many years of experience, one thing all players appreciate is an easy setup process.

Just a few clicks are all anyone wants when it comes to customizing settings but that is not always the case because some web hosting service providers insist on a long and frustrating procedure.

If you are not willing to be patient for hours on end while your system is installed, then choose a server that has a quick and easy setup process.

Server Maintenance

While many users focus on having a lot of extras, such as unlimited player slots and automated backups, it's the simple things such as server maintenance that will have the biggest impact on your gaming experience.

You should make sure that all the dedicated resources are well maintained at all times even if it means avoiding the free subdomain offers and investing in premium plans because it will be worth the extra cost in the end.

Pricing

Whenever you consider finding a hosting service for a licensed game you should anticipate that you are more than likely to have to pay for that privilege.

In most cases, the premium plans offer a much smoother gameplay experience, but there is still lots of value to be had in cheaper hosting options.

Therefore, the price of the service requires special consideration as you try to balance the quality of the service and your budget.

Is Shared Hosting a Good Option?

Shared hosting is when a hosting company distributes the costs of running the server among different customers.

In other words, you will not be the only player using that website to play Minecraft or other online games.

Shared hosting is a good option when you need to cut down on the cost of subscribing to a hosting server, and you do not mind sharing the computing power with other users.

There are advantages and disadvantages to this option, which are listed below:

Advantages

It’s the cheaper option

Easy to upgrade to another package

Server maintenance is handled by the web host

Disadvantages

There will be issues with lack of computing power

Slow loading times will be a common occurrence

Exposure to security threats

The level of customization is limited

Should You Run Your Own Minecraft Server Instead?

Some people may be tempted to opt for running their own Minecraft server rather than rely on a third-party host.

This is not a bad idea if you have the required knowledge and skill to undertake such a difficult task.

However, the following are some of the things you need to consider before making such a decision:

Pros

It is easier to customize your platform to your exact specifications

You have full control of the platform

The level of security is better because you are not exposed to other users who may be potential threats

Cons

The hardware and all the other essentials needed to run your own server can be very expensive

Building your own server is a very complicated and time-consuming task

Any mistakes will mean you constantly have to deal with a lot of hosting issues

Minecraft Reddit FAQs

Is 1GB Ram Enough for a Multiplayer Minecraft Environment?

Minecraft requires a lot of computing power even when playing in the simplest modes.

However, when you add the added strain of having many player slots active in the same environment, 1GB Ram will simply not be enough. Ideally, at the very least you will need 2GB Ram.

Which Is Cheaper, Subscribing To Minecraft Server Hosting Companies or Creating Your Own Minecraft Server?

In most cases, using a Minecraft server hosting site is much cheaper due to the amount of money needed to buy the hardware to build your own Minecraft server.

Are You Ready To Try Minecraft? Here Is Our Final Word

Your Minecraft playing experience depends a lot on the server and hosting plans you choose. If you make the wrong choice, you will forever have to deal with server issues and latency.

However, not all expensive hosting plans will guarantee the best service. It is important to carefully look at what features are being offered and try to balance that out with the price of the packages.

In this regard, Apex Hosting is one of the top picks on Reddit for an affordable yet thoroughly enjoyable Minecraft experience. It offers a wide range of special features that will be essential for any player.

There is a whole new world of experiences out there. It’s time for you to choose the best Minecraft server hosting plan and try it out for yourself!