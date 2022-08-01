Managing Bladder Leaks When Exercising

There’s nothing more inconvenient than having bladder leaks when you are exercising. You are in the middle of your exercise routine and then, bam, accidental bladder leakage. There are a lot of moments where you can’t necessarily predict when your bladder won’t hold. And for those moments, it is best to be prepared. Using incontinence pads gives you the confidence you need for those bladder leaks when exercising. Or, even if you aren’t necessarily exercising but just active for the day, they will keep you feeling secure all day long. In order to get the right incontinence pads for you, you need to know what to look for.

Range of Absorbency

Everyone is built differently, which means pads need to be built differently too. When it comes to the best pads for bladder leaks, there’s no such thing as ‘one size fits all’. Having a range of absorbency can help those who have light leakage, heavy leakage, and anywhere in between. Regardless of the amount that needs to be absorbed, the absorption needs to happen fast. The last thing you want is to be sitting in a moist pad. Lightning-quick absorption keeps you dry for those moments of weakness no matter where you are. And the ability to choose the level of absorbency you need for your pad is necessary.

Material

As we learn more about harsh chemicals and what’s best for the skin, it's important that we keep our pads in mind. Your pads touch your most delicate skin, and it’s vital that the material is top of the line. Many pads are made with latex, chlorine, fragrances, and lotions. This can be irritating to the skin and offset PH balances for your body. The highest quality incontinence pads are made with plant-based materials that are dermatologist approved. The plant-based top sheets are good for sensitive skin and wicking moisture. Your pads being breathable is of utmost importance. If you are out running errands or exercising, you need a pad that is 100% breathable. If not, moisture will get trapped, and you will begin to feel itchy and uncomfortable wearing your pad. When looking for pads for bladder leaks, make sure the material is body and earth friendly, breathable, and moisture wicking.

Subscription Plan

Another thing to look for when buying incontinence pads is the option for a subscription plan. If you find the kind you like, having the option to subscribe is a plus. You can start a subscription and have them shipped to you once a month or every other month. That way, you are never in a situation where you’ve run out of pads. A lot of times with a subscription plan, companies will offer free shipping to your home plus a discount on the product. If you know you need them regularly, then getting them automatically shipped to you for a discounted price is a no brainer. You just have to choose how many you want shipped a month so you will always have enough to last. Then, when you don’t want to have a subscription anymore, you can just cancel whenever you want. The best companies will allow you to cancel and resume anytime that is convenient for you without a fee attached.

Read Customer Reviews

When you’re in the market for something new, you always want to read the customer reviews. If you are looking into a brand you haven’t heard of, it’s best to read the details about the product, then read the reviews. You will get to hear honestly from customers just like you who have used the product before. This can help you decide if the purchase will be worth it to you. Oftentimes, customers will relay their experience and share if the product is as described. Although you can’t always base a product off of someone else’s experience, it’s good to get insight and details from someone who has used it before. This can help you decide the best pads for you.

Understand Sizing

Whether you have bought incontinence pads before or it's your first time, understanding the sizing is crucial for ultimate comfort. Make sure the brand you are buying from gives sizing and specs. If you are buying online, a photo and a description are all you have to go by. Like we said before, there isn’t just one size of pad that works for all. The product description should give you a measurement of absorbency, as well as the length and thickness of the pad. With this information, you can make a proper decision that meets your specific needs.

Bladder Leaks Managed

When shopping for pads, it’s important to understand what to look for. Brands that offer a range of absorbency, good material, and a subscription plan are brands looking out for your best interest. By reading the customer reviews and getting measurements, you can decide if these pads will be able to manage your bladder leaks when exercising.