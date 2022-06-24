What is Melanotan -2?

Melanotan-2 is a synthetic or lab-made chemical that works similarly to a natural body hormone. This naturally occurring body hormone is (α-MSH) alpha-melanocyte-stimulating hormone. Melanotan causes the pigmentation of the skin. Moreover, the significance of Melanotan is for the treatment of a condition such as erythropoietic protoporphyria, which is a variant of afamelanotide (Melanotan I).

How does it work?

Melanotan stimulating hormones work for the regulation of skin color and the maintenance of the integumentary system of the body. The synthetic compound of Melanotan is very useful for the improvement of libido and the darkening of the skin. By mimicking the working of melanocyte-stimulating hormone, Melanotan-2 works in the body. The main indications for the Melanotan-2 in the human body are fat loss, treatment of erectile dysfunction (among men), and skin darkening or pigmentation.

Benefits of Melanotan-2:

The most common indications of Melanotan-2 include:

Fat loss:

As per a series of animal studies, Melanotan-2 is the best alternative for several other compounds or drugs for fat loss. This hormone belongs to the family of POMC (pro-opiomelanocortin), bioactive peptides. It tends to activate the body's MC3R (melanocortin-3) and MCR4 (melanocortin-4) receptors. Both these receptors are involved in the regulation (hemostatic) of energy expenditure and food intake. The administration of synthetic Melanotan helps in evoking the leptin-like responses (anorectic responses), which tend to mediate the weight and body fat loss. The most immediate result of Melanotan is the rapid decrease in the appetite, which eventually leads to weight loss. Moreover, it also enhances the activity and synthesis of ATPs to consume the diet in energy.

Skin darkening:

Ultraviolet rays, such as UVB rays, are the most dangerous sun rays for the human skin. Naturally, the body’s normal response to sun (UV) rays is skin tanning or darkening. In the absence of melanin, skin cells undergo severe damage due to oxidative stress of the UV rays on the cells. A high concentration of melanin can be an extraordinary treatment to prevent skin cancer and other detrimental effects. Melanotan-2 is a synthetic but stable compound not associated with any side effects or negative effects on the body. Moreover, the recent modifications in the manufacturing of the Melanotan have made it exceptionally active and metabolically stable for skin darkening purposes.

ED Treatment:

Erectile dysfunction is the disorder associated with men that somehow makes them unable to undergo erections. ED is becoming an increasing disorder due to different risk factors in the recent age. Melanotan-2 can be an exceptional treatment for the ED in which, Melanotan-2 shots are given under the skin surface. As per the research, Melanotan-2 has the best prognosis for the different individuals with ED.

Cancer Prevention:

According to insufficient evidence, the use of Melanotan 2 is recommended to prevent cancers that affect the skin due to excessive exposure to the sun. Further research is still required to confirm if the compound can be an effective prevention method for these conditions.

Conclusion:

Melanotan-2 is a synthetic drug with several health benefits for fat loss, ED treatment, and skin pigmentation. Before opting for any treatment or supplement, always refer to your physician for a recommendation.