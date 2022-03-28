Mental Health Woes Increasingly Affecting University Students

The plight of those with mental health issues has been raised significantly over recent years. In years gone by, these problems were often brushed under the carpet, and many had to try and cope alone with what we now know is a serious condition. However, over recent years, awareness of mental health issues and their impact on lives has been raised and people are now far more likely to seek the help they need as a result.
There are now many services available to help those experiencing mental health issues from treatment and counselling services to support groups and chat lines. Many people show their support for mental health causes too by doing everything from arranging events to raise money and awareness to doing something as simple as wearing an end mental health stigma-awareness t-shirt. The variety of mental health issues can affect anyone from any background and impacts people of all ages. One group found to have been increasingly affected by mental health woes over recent years is university students.
The Pressures on Students
A survey of college students across the United States was carried out in 2020. This was the same year as the breakout of the global pandemic, so this may have had a profound impact on the results. According to the results of the study, close to 40 percent of students nationally suffered from depression, and one third reported experiencing anxiety. More worryingly, one in seven students admitted that they had experienced suicidal thoughts.
It comes as no surprise to many people that mental health issues have become such a huge problem among students these days. The pressure on students is enormous these days, and it is not just about the pressure of achieving good results and acing their exams. Students have come under increasing pressure over recent years, and this includes greater financial pressure as well as the impact of the global pandemic.
Financial problems affect many students these days, and this has undoubtedly had an impact on mental health. Many find themselves getting into increasing levels of debt in order to get the education that they need to progress in their lives, and this can create a huge amount of worry. In addition, some end up having to work as well as study in order to afford living costs while at university, and this also becomes a huge strain.
On top of this, the global pandemic has taken its toll on students, just as it has with all other demographics of society. Students have suffered a sharp change in educational practices where they have had to try and structure studying online rather than at the university itself. In addition, they have been unable to spend time with family and friends during the peak of the pandemic, which would have undoubtedly had a huge impact on their mental health.
For many, raising awareness over mental health issues has become all the more important given the rise in these types of issues.
