Mind Lab Pro Review: Real Mind Lab Pro Reviews, Results from Customers

If you are considering buying a nootropic supplement and searching for Mind Lab Pro reviews we hope this one will fulfill your needs.

We will tell you what this natural "smart drug" can do for your overall brain health - how Mind Lab Pro can help increase mental performance while reducing metal fatigue and so much more.

Nigel Short is a Chess GrandMaster - he is a real life customer.

You can purchase Mind Lab Pro V4.0 from the official website. The new formula is the No1 all in one nootropic and has over 2000 positive reviews from verified customers.

Mind Lab Pro Reviews from Real Customers

Nootropic supplements or "brain boosters," as they are sometimes called, are natural products designed to boost mental energy and provide improvements in overall cognitive function.

If you are presently looking for a brain health supplement that will help you to think more clearly and increase mental performance, Mind Lab Pro should be high on your list.

There are many other nootropic supplements but none of them have the brain-boosting ability of Mind Lab Pro.

As you can see, we are starting this Mind Lab Pro review on a positive note. Mind Lab Pro has earned its reputation and recommendation. It is hard to beat for brain protection, brain regeneration or to provide good value for money.

As you progress through this review, you will discover all the things that make Mind Lab Pro so special.

One of the things we will do is get to the core of the natural nootropic by looking at the ingredients and their abilities.

We'll also look at the cost of Mind Lab Pro, ways to get better value for money, the correct way to use it, and the safety profile.

We will take a look at some customer experiences of this brain health supplement as well.

However, before we get to any of these important points, we will begin by looking at the things Mind Lab Pro is "supposed" to do.

Why Buy Mind Lab Pro?

Mind Lab Pro is sold on the back of the promise it's the world's leading brain supplement. The manufacturer says it also gets to work fast.

Mind Lab Pro is arguably the market leader in the United States, Canada, Australia and the UK.

Very few supplements for increasing mental performance are subjected to clinical trials. So, although their ingredients may have proven capabilities, the formulations as a whole generally do not.

Mind Lab Pro is different because its abilities have been evaluated during placebo-controlled clinical trials at Leeds University in England, and the initial findings are good. So are independent customer reviews. That carries a lot of weight too.

Mind Lab Pro Benefits and Results

Once the benefits kick in (typically 30 minutes after taking), you should notice:

Improvements in mental focus and memory retention

More brain energy

Increased motivation and attention

A calmer state of mind and better mood

Greater mental clarity and creativity

Improvements in mental processing speed and brain function

Although most of the Mind Lab Pro benefits should be noticeable quite quickly, they should also increase over time

Mind Lab Pro Pros and Cons

Here are the positives and negatives of Mind Lab Pro

Pros

All-natural nootropic formula

Allergen-free

Provides 11 clinically-proven brain-boosting ingredients

Enhances clarity, focus, memory, mood, and overall cognitive function

Reduces cognitive decline

The brain health supplement is backed by clinical research

Caffeine-free nootropic

Suitable for vegans and vegetarians

30-day money-back guarantee

Cons

Only available via the manufacturer's website

Doesn't ship to some countries

How Mind Lab Pro Works

Like less advanced nootropics, Mind Lab Pro provides brain health ingredients that are proven to be good for providing various cognitive benefits. However, unlike run-of-the-mill options, Mind Lab Pro provides all of them in clinically effective doses.

More importantly, the specific inclusions work together with a unique synergy that enhances and improves the overall effect.

For instance, citicoline and phosphatidylserine are a winning team that works together to improve the flow of acetylcholine.

This important neurotransmitter serves many roles in the mind and body. Among other things, acetylcholine is of key importance to memory, motivation, attention, learning, and memory.

Disruptions in acetylcholine may be a contributing factor in Alzheimer's disease. [1]

The combination of Bacopa monnieri, L-theanine, and Rhodiola rosea is also notable. All three are good for improving mood and vanquishing anxiety and stress.

Some of the ingredients in Mind Lab Pro also support improvements in neurogenesis. That's fancy-speak for the growth of fresh neurons inside the human brain (nerve growth factor).

In addition to improving your smarts, anything that improves neurogenesis also helps prevent brain degeneration.

After the supplement gets to work, there will be a lot of other beneficial changes as well, such as improvements in brain wave activity.

It's also worth noting some of the improvements will be due to the supplement's ability to improve blood supply to the brain.

Mind Lab Pro Usage Guidelines

The standard dose is two capsules, once per day. These can be taken in the morning or early afternoon.

During times of intense mental demands, such as during exams or while trying to meet professional deadlines, it's permissible to up the dose to four capsules per day. However, this is the absolute maximum and should not be exceeded.

Sometimes people's bodies build up tolerances to certain supplements or ingredients. When this happens, it may render them less effective.

To prevent issues like this with Mind Lab Pro, the manufacturer suggests using the supplement in cycles.

The suggested cycles are four weeks on, followed by one week off, or five days on followed by two days off.

Following either cycle should be a good way to make sure the supplement always works at maximum potency.

Additional Usage Considerations for Mind Lab Pro

As with any other supplement, it would be unwise to take Mind Lab Pro during pregnancy or while nursing a child.

People who have existing health problems or would need to use the supplement alongside medication would be wise to check with their doctor before using Mind Lab Pro or any other brand of nootropic supplement.

Mind Lab Pro Ingredient Profile

Each (2-capsule) dose of Mind Lab Pro provides 11 key ingredients for brain health. The capsule casing is made from pullulan, which is 100% vegan friendly.

The 11 key ingredients in Mind Lab Pro are:

Vitamin B6 (from NutriGenesis) ‒ 2.5 mg

Vitamin B9 (from NutriGenesis) ‒ 100 mcg

Vitamin B12 (from NutriGenesis) ‒ 7.5 mcg

Citicoline ‒ 250 mg

Bacopa Monnieri ‒ 150 mg

Organic Lion's Mane Mushroom ‒ 500 mg

Phosphatidylserine ‒ 100 mg

N-Acetyl L-Tyrosine ‒ 175 mg

L-Theanine ‒ 100 mg

Rhodiola Rosea ‒ 50 mg

Maritime Pine Bark Extract ‒ 75 mg

Ingredient Potential for Brain Health

Ingredient evaluations are one of the most important parts of any supplement review. It's where you discover if the formulation has the correct assets to allow it to do the things it's supposed to do.

As you are about to discover, Mind Lab Pro contains some of the best natural nootropics available.

However, some of the inclusions may surprise you. In addition to nootropic herbs and botanicals, the Mind Lab Pro formulation has vitamins and amino acids as well. All of them have value, though. The Mind Lab Pro formulation does not carry any dead weight.

NutriGenesis Vitamin B Complex

B vitamins are important water-soluble nutrients the body loses easily. You need to get daily top-ups.

There are many forms of Vitamin B. All of them play important roles in energy metabolism. That's why B vitamins are key ingredients in so many energy drinks.

By helping your body assimilate energy from food, the B vitamins in Mind Lab Pro will help revitalize and energize your mind.

Although most people never stop to consider this point, thinking is not passive. The thoughts passing through your brain are electro-chemical reactions.

The brain requires six to seven calories per hour just to keep things ticking over and, the harder you think, the more energy it needs. [2]

Each B vitamin offers many additional benefits as well.

Among other things, Vitamin B6 plays an important role in neurotransmitter synthesis. For this reason, it's often used in the treatment of autism. [3]

Vitamin B9 has equally good standing as a nootropic. As well as boosting cognitive performance, it appears to offer protection against Alzheimer's disease and dementia.

Not to be left out, Vitamin B12 is one of the best B vitamins for reducing depression. [4]

In addition to providing three of the best B vitamins for the brain, Mind Lab Pro provides them in a superior form. NutriGenesis vitamins are lab-grown using a process similar to the way nutrients are created in nature. This makes them easier to absorb.

Citicoline

This is another excellent nootropic ingredient. Some of the benefits it provides include better memory function, improvements in mental focus, and enhanced motor capabilities.

Citicoline also gets a lot of praise for its ability to improve multitasking.

Most of the benefits citicoline provides appear to be due to its ability to increase the levels of neurotransmitters active in the central nervous system. The compound is also known to possess neuroprotective capabilities. Or increased brain waves.

Like a lot of the best nootropics, citicoline is a well-studied ingredient that supports brain pathways. Research proves its neuroprotective effects can be beneficial to people suffering from both Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease. [5]

Bacopa Monnieri

Widely hailed as being one of the top natural nootropics, Bacopa monnieri is a species of perennial herb. It's good for calming the nerves and relaxing the mind.

Bacopa monnieri is also known to be one of the best nootropic ingredients for improving memory.

Numerous clinical trials support this herb's value as a memory booster.

For one study, researchers recruited 76 volunteers and gave them Bacopa monnieri. The herb helped them retain new information.

Taking things a step further, the researchers did some follow-up tests. The results of these tests suggest Bacopa monnieri is not a learning ability enhancer, it's a herb that allows you to remember more by decreasing forgetfulness. [6]

A lot of over the counter nootropics and smart drugs contain Bacopa monnieri.

Organic Lion's Mane Mushroom

In many Asian countries, lion's mane mushrooms are highly valued both as a food and as herbal medicine. In addition to boasting many brain-boosting and brain protection benefits, the bioactive compounds the mushrooms provide can also benefit the heart and gut.

It improves immune function too and does a lot of other good stuff on top.

Like a lot of the most popular nootropics, lion's mane mushroom appears to reduce anxiety and depression. Many researchers believe it may also offer protection from dementia and Alzheimer's disease.

Research shows lion's head mushrooms provide two powerful neurotrophic compounds called hericenones and erinacines. Compounds that are neurotrophic enhance the growth and survival potential of neurons. [7]

Unfortunately, these compounds do not appear to be neuroprotective but that's not an issue here. Mind Lab Pro provides other brain regeneration ingredients that excel in this area.

Phosphatidylserine

Phosphatidylserine is a fatty substance that occurs naturally in the human body, where it covers and protects brain cells. It also carries messages between them.

Among other things, phosphatidylserine helps provide a sharp mind and good memory. Unfortunately, animal studies suggest phosphatidylserine levels may deteriorate with age.

Research suggests phosphatidylserine supplements are an effective way to improve cognitive function and brain energy. It also appears to deliver improvements in mood and mental agility.

Some studies suggest phosphatidylserine may also be useful for treating multiple sclerosis and Alzheimer's disease but its abilities in these areas require further study.

Phosphatidylserine has been available in supplements for quite a long time. It's anything but a new ingredient. However, the way it is sourced has changed over the years.

Supplement manufacturers used to use phosphatidylserine taken from the brain cells of dead cattle. This practice was stopped due to fears of mad cow disease.

These days, the phosphatidylserine in supplements comes from cabbage or soy and both sources appear to work well.

The results of one six-month study, using phosphatidylserine derived from soy, show the supplement significantly improved the memory of elderly people with memory complaints. [8]

N-Acetyl L-Tyrosine

N-acetyl l-tyrosine (NAT) is an ingredient that provides L-tyrosine in a form that's very easy to absorb.

L-tyrosine is an amino acid. It does a lot of things in the body and is one of the building blocks necessary to create muscle. Not surprisingly, it's a key ingredient in many bodybuilding supplements.

L-tyrosine is an equally popular nootropic that's good for making you more mentally alert and improving attention and focus. It is good for long term brain health and brain regeneration.

On the cellular level, one of the things L-tyrosine does is produce important brain chemicals that help the nerve cells to communicate. The body also uses it to create important neurotransmitters and hormones, such as dopamine, adrenaline, and thyroid hormones.

Although L-tyrosine is sometimes associated with improvements in depression research fails to confirm it has value as an antidepressant.

However, research does show taking l-tyrosine in supplement form can be an effective way to improve cognitive flexibility. [9]

L-Theanine

L-theanine is an amino acid that's present in certain mushrooms and also in green tea. A good alternative to stimulants, it produces a mental state that is often described as an alert state of calm.

This is generally noticeable with 30-40 minutes of consumption and often lasts for 8-10 hours.

In 2019, researchers in Japan set out to explore the value of using L-theanine to reduce stress-related symptoms and improve the cognitive abilities of healthy adults.

The results of the study are highly supportive of using L-theanine in both roles.

After four weeks of treatment, the study participants showed reductions in stress-related symptoms such as anxiety, depression, and difficulty sleeping. Meanwhile, they also showed improvements in verbal fluency and executive function. [10]

L-theanine is included in Mind Lab Pro to improve mental clarity and cerebral blood flow.

Rhodiola Rosea

Rhodiola rosea is a popular adaptogen herb that's good for reducing anxiety. The results of a clinical review conducted in 2018 are highly supportive of using Rhodiola rosea to prevent chronic stress and associated complications. [11]

A versatile nootropic herb, it also has value in many other areas including enhancing cognitive functions, improving memory, and increasing mental energy.

Most premium brain supplements include Rhodiola rosea to help increase brain function and mental clarity.

Maritime Pine Bark Extract

This ingredient has many virtues too. One of the things it does is improve cerebral blood flow within the brain and improve brain circulation.

The natural compounds the bark extract provides also reduce the symptoms of neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer's and Parkinson's. Additionally, maritime pine bark extract is useful for controlling attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and included in many Adderall alternatives over the counter. [12]

This natural ingredient is essential for cognitive health and cognitive functioning.

Mind Lab Pro Customer Reviews

Mind Lab Pro is an established product. It's been around for quite a while and clocked up an immense amount of feedback. It gets a lot of praise from satisfied customers and has done right from day one.

We're not talking about reviews published on the manufacturer's website either. There is a chance they could be biased, though we are sure they are not.

Nevertheless, we prefer to put our trust in real user Mind Lab Pro reviews and customer experiences posted at third-party sites. You don't need the help of a nootropic to realize this is the smart thing to do.

Let's take a look at a few of the things people are saying about Mind Lab Pro.

“I have been consuming Mind Lab Pro for a year now, I cannot praise this nootropic highly enough. It has given back my mind” Steve G, Musician, Ontario

“I have to make sure my mind is sharp and focused at all times, I have to concentrate 24/7. Mind Lab Pro is my goto brain supplement. Brennan Wyatt, Systems Architect.

As you can see, this nootropic supplement is getting excellent reviews from people from all walks of life.

These are just a few customer comments we chose at random but we found several thousand more.

Known Side Effects

Side effects don't appear to be an issue with Mind Lab Pro. However, the formulation may have the potential to interfere with sleep. That's why the usage guidelines make it clear you shouldn't take the supplement too late in the day.

Most of the side effects other nootropics cause are due to stimulants. Mind Lab Pro does not have any, so it's not surprising people are not speaking about side effects.

However, although customer reviews do not mention side effects, adverse reactions cannot be ruled out because some of the ingredients are known to have the potential to cause minor reactions in a minority of people.

Possible side effects may include:

Insomnia/sleep disturbances

Dizziness

Gastrointestinal issues

Headaches

Nausea

In the unlikely event that such issues occur, they will probably not last long. However, if you have any underlying health conditions or doubts about your ability to tolerate any of the ingredients in Mind Lab Pro, it makes sense to seek the advice of your family doctor.

Any suitably-qualified medical practitioner will be able to offer advice as well. However, your family doctor is generally better because they have a better knowledge of your medical history and any medications you may be taking.

Where to Buy Mind Lab Pro - Purchasing Options

As is the case with most of the best nootropic supplements, Mind Lab Pro is only available from the manufacturer's website.

Mind Lab Pro Price

Each bottle of Mind Lab Pro provides a 30-day treatment (60 capsules) and, at the time of this review, the price per bottle was $69.

Mind Lab Pro is not by any means the cheapest nootropic supplement on the market. However, nor is it the most expensive. Bearing in mind the abilities of the supplement and all the excellent customer reviews, getting a bottle of Mind Lab Pro for $69 is a pretty good deal.

And it can get a lot better.

Mind Lab Pro Best Price and Special Offers

If you decide to push the boat out a bit further and invest in three bottles of Mind Lab Pro, the manufacturer throws in a fourth bottle on the house. That's a damn good deal. It brings the cost per bottle down to only $51.75 and shipping is free.

People who buy nootropic supplements are not normally looking for a temporary fix. They tend to want something that can give them a long-term boost to cognitive function. Ordering one bottle of Mind Lab Pro doesn't make good sense.

When you are going to be using something continually, grabbing the maximum savings is the smarter thing to do and there is nothing to lose because of the manufacturer's 100% satisfaction guarantee.

Mind Lab Pro FAQs

Who is Mind Lab Pro for?

Mind Lab Pro is a whole brain optimizer that improves all aspects of mental ability and performance. It's suitable for men and women from all walks of life.

Mind Lab Pro is great for students, businessmen, entrepreneurs, and anyone who needs to think more clearly and improve their ability to perform mentally-challenging tasks. Many athletes and bodybuilders use it as well to help them attain and maintain maximum focus during training.

Why doesn't Mind Lab Pro contain Racetams?

Mind Lab Pro is an all-natural product. Racetams are synthetic so they are not a suitable ingredient for this product.

Racetams also have many side effects and offer questionable value. Some studies suggest that, for certain people, instead of improving cognitive function Racetams may retard it.

Does Mind Lab Pro improve creativity?

Yes. The special combination of natural nootropics the supplement provides relaxes the mind and places it in a more positive state, while also enhancing the ability to focus. The resulting mental state is highly conducive to creative thinking and can also help you to "think out of the box."

Where is Mind Lab Pro made?

Although the supplement was developed in the UK, it's currently manufactured in a state-of-the-art, FDA-registered and GMP-certified facility in New Jersey, USA.

Is it possible to get a free sample or trial?

No, the manufacturer offers a money-back guarantee instead.

Can I buy Mind Lab Pro on Amazon?

No, the dietary supplement is exclusive to the manufacturer's website. If it appears to be for sale elsewhere, the product you are looking at will be a fake that will not offer the same benefits as real Mind Lab Pro.

Can you get Mind Lab Pro coupon codes?

No. Mind Lab Pro is a high-quality nootropic with a first-rate reputation. There is already such a high demand for the product and so many repeat customers that the manufacturer does not need to use coupon codes to drum up extra sales.

Mind Lab Pro Review Conclusion

If you are presently looking for a good nootropic supplement, you won't find a better option than Mind Lab Pro. It's a high-potency product that provides 11 ingredients that are clinically proven to offer a combination of benefits that will empower your thinking and enhance all aspects of your mind.

Mind Lab Pro is also one of the few nootropic supplements that have been independently tested and proved its worth.

Unlike a lot of competing products, Mind Lab Pro is also stimulant-free. That's a big thing.

Stimulants are common in many forms of supplements and, more often than not, prove to be the inclusions responsible for most or all of the side effects. Going stimulant-free is always the better way.

This review references clinical evidence that proves the value of all the ingredients in Mind Lab Pro. If you wish to do so, you can check the viability of the ingredients yourself by using the links posted in the section below.

Although we are sure you will be able to find cheaper nootropic supplements, we are equally sure you will not find a better option than Mind Lab Pro. We are happy to give it our strongest recommendation and will end this Mind Lab Pro review by reminding you about the manufacturer's money-back guarantee.