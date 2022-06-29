Modere Trim Review: Does it Work, Weight Loss Results, Real Reviews

If you are considering buying a weight loss supplement and have read both positive and negative Modere Trim reviews, this article may help you come to a decision.

Modere Trim claims to help you lose weight, improve muscle tone and improve skin elasticity. It is a multi benefit weight management product in liquid form.

The reality is with supplements such as Modere Trim that offer several health benefits - one health benefit usually outweighs the other. In Modere's case we feel its skin health benefits outweigh its ability to reduce body fat and for losing weight.

Modere Trim Review Summary - Quick Look

We like Modere as a brand, they are reputable and do produce some good supplements. Unfortunately, this product - Modere Trim, doesn't do enough for a recommendation from us.

As a weight loss supplement is not dosed as well as it could have been. As a skin rejuvenator the clinical proof appears to be lacking.

If you were planning to buy Modere Trim - the price is not competitive. At $99 it is much more expensive compared to other premium diet pills.

Alternatives to Modere Trim

If you are looking to buy Modere Trim to lose weight we suggest an alternative called PhenQ.

PhenQ is a dedicated weight loss supplement. It contains clinically proven ingredients that can help

Accelerate fat reduction

Boosting fat metabolism

Burn fat cells

Suppress appetite

Reduce food cravings

PhenQ is keenly priced and considered to be the best example of an over the counter weight loss pill on the market.

What is Modere Trim

Modere Trim is a weight loss supplement that also can also benefit skin appearance. It is mostly sold online. It's part of a range of products distributed by a Utah-based company called Modere.

The company also used to distribute its dietary supplements via multi-level marketing (MLM) but it's unclear if this is still the case.

Modere Trim appears to be one of the company's most popular products. It's an oil-based weight loss supplement you take by the spoon.

As the name suggests, Modere Trim is primarily intended to function as a weight loss supplement to help men and women on their weight loss journey. However, it can also allegedly restore youthful skin and improve muscle tone.

Modere Trim is sold by the bottle and comes in a choice of three flavors - chocolate, vanilla, and raspberry lemonade.

The fact that you are reading this Modere review suggests you may be considering using Modere Trim and want to find out if it really works. At a cost of just under $100 per bottle, Modere Trim is expensive so it's a good idea to seek out independent research before parting with any money.

This Modere Trim review provides all the pros and cons. It states the things the weight loss supplement is allegedly able to do and evaluates the ingredients to see if their abilities are a good match for the Modere Trim claims.

By the time you have finished reading, you will also be aware of the product's limitations and if side effects are likely to be an issue. Our Modere review also provides other important information to help you decide if Modere Trim is a supplement you wish to buy and use.

A Look at the Modere Trim Benefits

According to Modere, Trim is the first supplement capable of inhibiting fat storage while also improving muscle tone, and restoring youthful skin.

Bearing in mind the tens of thousands of supplements on the market, that's a hard claim to disprove. We'd have to locate and check the abilities and credibility of every single one.

However, there is a good chance the claim is true. Although many supplements have the potential to support weight loss and improve muscle tone, throwing a beauty treatment into the mix appears to be something new.

The health benefits of Modere Trim are many according to the manufacturers.

The full list of alleged benefits looks like this:

Supports fat metabolism

Inhibits cellular fat storage

Supports a reduction in fat cells

Improves muscle tone

Restores youthful skin

Supports healthy nails, hair, gums, and eyes

Supports improvements in muscle fitness and joint and connective tissue health

Although it seems likely that some of these things may be possible, others are highly unlikely. You'll get a better idea of the true potential of Modere Trim when you read our ingredient evaluation.

Modere Trim Usage Guidelines and Considerations

The dose is one tablespoon (15 ml) of Modere Trim per day, preferably taken in the morning.

If you are using Modere Trim for weight loss, you will need to use the supplement alongside a suitable weight loss plan that includes diet and exercise. The company does not mention this, but it is true for all weight management supplements.

It would be unwise to use Modere Trim during pregnancy. Nor is trim recommended for mothers who are breastfeeding a child.

The Modere website does not mention these things either but, again, it's true for all weight management solutions.

If you are considering using Modere Trim alongside medication, or have any existing medical problems, we suggest you ask a doctor for advice before you commence supplementation.

Modere Trim Ingredient Profile

Each 15 ml serving provides 5 grams of a proprietary blend that consists of two key ingredients:

Conjugated Linoleic Acid (From Safflower Seed Oil)

Liquid BioCell

A serving also provides several additional ingredients that are non-active. These are only present to help with the texture and flavor and act as preservatives.

Purified water

Vegetable glycerin

Natural flavor (raspberry, chocolate, or vanilla)

Citric acid

Xanthan gum

Malic acid

Mixed tocopherols

Rebaudioside A

Potassium sorbate

Sunflower seed oil

Ingredient Evaluation

Now we've taken a peek under the hood to see what's there, let's take a closer look at the two main ingredients and see what they can do.

Conjugated Linoleic Acid

Conjugated Linoleic Acid (CLA) is a fatty acid that's a key ingredient in many oil-based supplements. In some of them, it's the only ingredient present.

CLA is present in certain foods. Dairy products and grass-fed beef are particularly good sources.

Most supplements provide CLA taken from safflower oil. Modere Trim is no exception and that's not a problem. Safflower oil is a very good source.

Generally considered a healthy vegetable oil, CLA provides Omega-6 fatty acids that are associated with several desirable benefits. You probably will not be surprised to learn one of them is weight loss.

CLA is also reputed to support increases in muscle mass. This makes CLA supplements a popular choice with bodybuilders. Other athletes often find this option attractive too. Gaining muscle and burning fat at the same time is notoriously hard to do.

Possible CLA Benefits

So does CLA really work for weight loss? Study results are conflicting. However, a clinical review of 18 studies suggests that 3.2 grams of CLA per day can support modest improvements in fat loss. And when we say modest, we mean modest. Only 0.2 pounds per week.

That's pathetic and it gets worse. Data shows that, after six months of supplementing with CLA, fat loss can plateau for up to two years. [1]

As for the relationship between CLA and muscle mass, that's a subject that would benefit from further study. However, some data suggests the connection exists. [2]

CLA has the potential to provide "modest" fat loss and may also improve muscle mass. That's the bottom line.

However, good results are likely to require a dose of 3 grams or more. Modere Trim may not provide enough. It contains Liquid BioCell as well and, for all anyone knows, it could account for 99% of the proprietary blend. It's unlikely but is still possible.

However, even if a serving of Modere Trim were to provide more than 3 grams of CLA per day, the ingredient is not associated with restoring youthful skin or any of the other beauty benefits Modere alleges.

We can only presume these things must be pegged to the other active ingredient so let's look at that now.

Liquid BioCell

There is a good chance you will get a shock when you find out what this ingredient is. It's probably not what you expected.

Liquid BioCell appears to be Modere's own creation. It's sourced from the carcasses of dead chickens. If you think that is kind of gross, we have to agree and vegans and vegetarians may as well stop reading now.

Liquid Biocell is a combination of Hyaluronic acid and collagen - Collagen HA matrix technology.

Modere describes Liquid BioCell as a "hydrolyzed chicken sternal cartilage extract" that provides collagen peptides.

The company makes a lot of claims for this ingredient and seems to consider it a mover and shaker. In addition to selling it as a standalone product, it also pairs Liquid BioCell with other ingredients to provide different benefits.

It has done this with Trim and also includes it in pet chews designed to provide a shinier coat.

Modere has coined a special phrase for Liquid BioCell. It calls it a "supernutraceutical" and says it's "completely changing the way we age."

It also says the collagen ha matrix can restore the connective tissue in joints and do many other wonderful things.

But does the company provide any proof? No.

Possible Liquid BioCell Benefits

Although it's possible the presence of Liquid BioCell in Trim may allow it to do all the things Modere claims, there is no proof.

At this point in our Modere Trim review, we think it's also important to point out that Modere has a history of making unsupported claims for its products. One of which resulted in it receiving a warning letter from the Federal Trade Commission. [3]

Modere Trim Reviews from Customers

Modere Trim customer reviews are difficult to find. If it were as good as Modere claims, you would expect to find a lot of people reviewing Modere on independent review websites. That does not seem to be the case.

Amazon has a few Modere Trim reviews, so it appears there must still be some MLM distributors who are still active and marketing the product via their Amazon accounts.

Some customers appear to be happy with their purchases but good reviews are few and far between.

Here are a few sample reviews:

The Better Business Bureau (BBB) website has some negative customer reviews for Modere Trim too. It also has a worryingly high number of customer complaints. Many of them concern billing issues, such as unexpected charges being applied to people's cards. (https://www.bbb.org/us/ut/springville/profile/health-products/modere-inc-1166-86090006/complaints)

Does Modere Trim Work?

CLA is capable of supporting modest improvements in weight loss. It also has the potential to improve muscle mass but any changes in body composition at fat metabolism are likely to arrive slowly.

As for the other key ingredient, we find no evidence to suggest abilities in any area but it's possible it may assist or improve collagen production.

With weight loss supplements like this, reading customer reviews is generally the best way to try and ascertain the overall potential.

The Modere Trim reviews we read suggest conjugated linoleic acid supplementation is unlikely to offer much help with weight loss. Nor does it appear to be useful in any other area.

Possible Side Effects of Modere Trim

CLA supplements tend not to taste great but are unlikely to cause side effects. A minority of users may experience minor upset stomach and issues such as nausea or diarrhea, but CLA is not generally a problematic ingredient.

Liquid BioCell is a different matter entirely. It's Modere's homegrown ingredient. It does not appear to have been subjected to any independently financed clinical trials and there is no way to predict what the benefits or side effects may be.

Collagen supplements may cause diarrhea and skin rashes. They also cause some people to feel a sense of heaviness in the stomach. However, according to WebMD (trusted source), side effects are rare. [4]

Is Modere Trim safe? It appears to be used in accordance with the manufacturers directives.

Where to Buy Modere Trim - Buying Options and Considerations

Although Modere Trim is sometimes available via Amazon, it's probably best to purchase it directly from the manufacturer's website.

Doing so will ensure you get the genuine product. It will also help you avoid the risk of receiving outdated stock that has been hanging around for a long time in a Modere distributor's home.

We found several Amazon reviews by customers who claimed to have received products that had "gone off" or were out of date.

Modere Trim Cost

How much does Modere Trim cost? the price is $99.99 per bottle. Each bottle of Modere gives you 30 servings, so this equates to $99.99 per month, or $3.33 per day.

This is quite expensive compared to other weight loss supplements. The premium weight loss pills cost around $40 to $60 per month.

Modere Trim Review Conclusion

Modere Trim is an expensive supplement that's sold with a lot of promises, most of which have very little to back them up. Modere Trim claims to offer a way to lose weight and a benefit to skin health.

Modere supplement's main value as a weight loss aid will be due to the presence of CLA, but there is no way to find out if a serving provides a sufficient dose. A spoonful of Modere Trim could be mostly chicken carcass extract. We do not see Trim as a credible product.

If you are keen to take advantage of any of the benefits CLA offers, it would be much cheaper to buy a basic CLA supplement. Most CLA supplements are gel capsules, so there should be no problems with an unpleasant taste.

However, if weight loss is your primary goal, we suggest you consider using one of the top-rated diet pills.

In addition to speeding up fat loss, the best diet pills also aid your diet in other ways such as controlling hunger and fighting fatigue. All of them are cheaper to use than Modere Trim and have money-back guarantees.

Modere Trim Pros & Cons

Here are some reasons to buy the weight loss supplements and some reasons not to.

Modere Trim Pros

Contains an ingredient that may help with weight loss (CLA)

May help improve collagen production

Does not require a prescription

Modere Trim Cons

Lack of research for one of the key ingredients (Liquid BioCell)

Not suitable for vegans, vegetarians, or people with chicken allergies

Weight loss (if any) is likely to be very modest

Limited level of weight loss support (compared to alternative options)

Expensive to use

Poor customer reviews

The manufacturer has a history of making unproven claims

