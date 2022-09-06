MoneyMutual Reviews: Honest Review of MoneyMutual Loans for Bad Credit

Are you stuck in a financial shortage, and you need to pick up some dough quickly? Do you not have anyone to approach? No worries — it can happen to anyone. The solution? Just get a loan online.

MoneyMutual is a virtual money lending platform that connects a borrower seeking a loan with a community of money lenders who provide short-term loans up to $5,000 within 24 hours. You can pick up a loan for any purpose, be it to repair your car, go on a vacation, pay off a loan, or even for something as basic as grocery shopping.

All you need to do is visit the website and fill in the form. It is that simple. You do not need to go through any tedious procedures, wait in line, visit any bank or office, and you do not have to interact with any managers. Instead, you deal directly with the lender.

MoneyMutual works as a bridge between potential lenders and borrowers, and it does not personally provide loans. With over 2,000,000 customers, it is considered one of the safest sites to seek payday loans regardless of your credit.

Since the platform is very popular, we decided to do a review. So, read on to find out more about what MoneyMutual offers.

Who Should Use MoneyMutual?

Life, jobs, and money are all unpredictable. You can have it today, and it may disappear tomorrow.

Anyone who needs to pick up some fast cash for any purpose should get a loan from MoneyMutual in their bank account.

No matter the reason you require the money, whether it is to pay your rent, get your car repaired, pay off a previous loan, go on a vacation, cover a medical emergency, pay for wedding and funeral expenses, or even go grocery shopping, anyone who is looking for financial help can get it here.

MoneyMutual has the solution to all of your financial troubles. They offer loans to anyone who is a citizen of the U.S., regardless of your credit score or your criminal records. However, they have a basic set of requirements you need to pass to be eligible to receive payday loans.

The following is required to obtain a loan through MoneyMutual:

Proof of Regular Income

Anyone who can prove they have a steady source of income can get a loan from MoneyMutual. It can be from any source, even pension. You need to show your regular source of income as a security that you will be able to pay off the loan.

Make at Least $800 Per Month

The minimum amount you need to show in your bank account as your source of income is $800. It does not matter if you make more, but you need to show a minimum of $800 as your monthly income.

Are 18 Years of Age or Older

You need to be at least 18 years of age to be able to seek a loan on the MoneyMutual website.

Be a U.S. Citizen or Have Permanent Residency

You need to prove that you are a citizen of the United States of America or that you have permanent residency status.

Have an Active Checking Account

Most lenders require you to have an active checking account. This way, they can directly deposit the money into your bank account and withdraw it on the due date.

Lenders cannot deposit directly into a savings account or a prepaid debit card. So, you can get a loan on MoneyMutual only if you have a valid checking account. However, requirements vary from lender to lender.

Other requirements include:

You need to provide your employer's name and business phone number.

Other requirements may apply based on the individual lender.

You should use MoneyMutual if you can fulfill the above criteria.

Money Mutual Overview Summed Up

MoneyMutual can be explained in simple terms:

MoneyMutual acts as a middleman connecting borrowers with over 60 short-term lenders, who offer different types of loans.

You can borrow money for any purpose, such as:

Emergency expenses

Medical bills

Car purchases or repairs

Occasions like weddings, funerals, bar mitzvahs, honeymoons, family vacations, etc.

MoneyMutual offers various kinds of loans to borrowers, such as payday loans, installment loans, loans for bad credit, and cash advances. They have a network of 85 lenders, and they also offer educational services to their customers.

Getting a loan with bad credit from a bank can be impossible, and that is where MoneyMutual comes to your rescue. They offer the following kinds of loans.

Bad Credit Payday Loan

A bad credit score is anything below 580, and lucky for you, at MoneyMutual, your credit score is not considered while offering you a loan.

So, even if you have declared bankruptcy, bounced a check, or encountered other credit hassles, you are eligible to get a short-term bad credit loan with MoneyMutual.

The following are the types of bad credit loans offered at MoneyMutual:

Payday Loans

If you are granted a payday loan, you will be expected to repay the loan with the interest payments on your next payday. However, the terms on payday loans may vary depending on the lender.

Installment Loan with Bad Credit

If you need to borrow more than you can pay back, an installment loan may be a good option. These loans are paid back over several payments, but the terms vary from lender to lender. Also, your credit score is taken into consideration.

No-Fax Bad Credit Loans

Who uses a fax machine in 2022? If you do, you need an upgrade. The best part about online lending is that you do not have to use a fax machine anymore.

Payday Loans

A payday loan, also known as a “short-term loan” or a “cash advance," is a kind of a signature loan that is paid back through your paycheck or other sources of income. They are the most common loan type in the short-term lending sector.

To be eligible for this kind of loan, you should have a weekly or bi-weekly source of income. Some lenders may require you to have a good credit score, while others may give the loan despite your score.

MoneyMutual does not set the terms of the loan. Therefore, you need to be cautious of where you get it. There are millions of choices from which to get your payday loan, most masquerading as professional lending sites but phishing for important bank information. You need to beware of such fraudulent websites.

The process of getting a payday loan is very simple. You fill in the form on the website, and your application is forwarded to the network of lenders. They offer you a loan once they approve your form; then, it is up to you whether you wish to accept it. Once a payday loan is accepted, you will receive the money within 24 hours.

The benefit of getting a payday loan on MoneyMutual is that funds get transferred to your account quickly, and it is simple. In addition, on MoneyMutual, your information is completely secure and can be accessed only by actual lenders.

Cash Advance

The term cash advance is an umbrella term that can mean many things. The phrases below can be used interchangeably as “cash advance.”

Credit card cash advance

Paycheck advance

Payday loans

Cash advance installment loans

Business cash advance

At MoneyMutual, you could easily avail of a cash advance installment loan. It is different from other short-term loans because you pay it back over a few installments instead of as a lump sum. It is ideal for people who are not in a position to pay back the entire loan amount in one go and can take a cash advance.

A cash advance is like a standard payday loan; however, the only difference is that instead of scheduling one transaction for payback, the lender might break it up into multiple transactions, as per your payment schedule, to ease the financial burden.

You can discuss the details with the lender and work out a feasible loan term plan. MoneyMutual has a wide network of lenders who work with people with all credit scores, so yours will not necessarily impact your loan at MoneyMutual. The eligibility criteria for a cash advance loan are similar to a payday loan.

Pros and Cons

Pros

Quick transfer of funds

Simple application process

Free to use service

Various offers to select from

No extra documentation required

Network of over 60 lenders

Accepts all credit types

Cons

MoneyMutual does not take any responsibility once you accept the loan

Some loans may not be available in all states

APRs may be high

How Does MoneyMutual Work?

Signing up for a loan on MoneyMutual is so easy that nearly anyone can do it. MoneyMutual can be accessed via its official website: MoneyMutual.com.

It involves three steps, including:

Provide Your Information

Once you visit their website, you need to fill in your basic information in their virtual application form, which hardly takes five minutes. As soon as you submit the form,

MoneyMutual connects you with lenders who offer short-term loans from $200 to $5000

You need to fill in your basic details like your first name, last name, phone number, email address, home address, social security number, etc.

You need to provide your full bank routing number and checking account number

You have a high chance of receiving a loan from their network of lenders if you fulfill the above eligibility criteria. In addition, MoneyMutual does not charge you any service fee or extra charge.

Lenders Review

Once the lenders receive your information, they review your form and decide whether or not they want to offer you a short-term loan. The lenders have their own prior set of criteria when offering you the loan.

If they feel your application suits their prerequisites, you will be directed to their website. Here, you have to complete the lender's forms and review the loan terms.

If you feel the loan terms are acceptable, you may accept the loan; otherwise, refuse it. Once you accept it, the lender may contact you via telephone, text message, or email to confirm your personal information and finalize the loan. You should respond promptly so the lender can deposit the money into your account shortly.

The lender will charge you the annual percentage rate (APR) depending on your credit score. If your credit score is below 580, it is considered bad. The lender may charge you a higher APR, and in case they decide to charge you a low APR, like 5%, they may make up for it by charging you a higher fee. There is no standard rate of APR, and the lender can charge you whatever they like as per the loan amount and the loan term.

You need to study the terms and conditions carefully before accepting the loan. You can contact the customer support team of MoneyMutual or consult a lawyer to explain the contract terms to you if you do not understand something. If the loan agreement terms are not acceptable to you, you can always refuse the loan from that particular vendor.

MoneyMutual brings the two parties together, and they do not play any role personally in framing the loan terms.

Receive Your Money

Once all of the formalities are completed — the loan terms and conditions have been offered to you, and you have accepted the proposal of the particular vendor — the money is transferred into your account within 24 hours. It is useful for those who are in dire need of money.

Benefits of Using MoneyMutual

With over 2,000,000 customers, MoneyMutual is considered one of the most reliable online money lending platforms according to MoneyMutual reviews.

The following are the benefits of getting your short-term loan from MoneyMutual:

Flexibility Offered

The best feature about using MoneyMutual is the flexibility of use. They offer user convenience, which means that you can access the site at any hour of the day or night. This means you can apply for the loan from your home, office, park, restaurant, or from anywhere else. All you need is a device and a good internet connection.

Secondly, MoneyMutual can be accessed via its app, which is available 24/7 on the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store. Or, you can simply log in to their website and submit the application form.

They offer flexible loan amounts and durations. You can discuss the nitty-gritty of the loan terms with your lender once they propose their offer. Accepting the offer or refusing it is at your disposal.

Security Measures

MoneyMutual takes extra measures to keep your private information secure and safe. 2048-BIT RSA secures the site, and they are a member of the Online Lenders Alliance. You also get opt-out rights when registering at MoneyMutual.

If you do not want to receive communication from them or their third-party associates, you can refrain from giving your information to them. It is up to you whether you want to opt-out or receive promotional messages.

Availability

Loans are available at MoneyMutual 24/7 for all types of borrowers. You can sign up at any time and from anywhere.

Customer Care

MoneyMutual has an excellent customer care team that is always looking out for the customer. You can reach out to them anytime via their official phone number, 844-276-2063, or by mailing them at their official mailing address. You can reach out to them via email at customerservices@moneymutual.com

Variety of Services

They are not restricted to one type of loan and offer different types such as payday loans, cash advances, installment loans, and even bad credit loans. We have explained these types of loans in the overview column for your reference.

No Service Charge

MoneyMutual does not charge the borrower any fee for their services, as they receive their fee from the lender. They also do not find the borrower for non-payment, as MoneyMutual only acts as a link between lenders and borrowers.

Quick Fund Transfer

At MoneyMutual, as soon as the lender approves your application and you accept the offer, the funds are transferred into your account within 24 hours.

Credit Score Not Considered

At MoneyMutual, your bad credit score is not taken into consideration. Different lenders have different preferences when it comes to credit scores, and some offer loans to people despite their credit scores.

Simple Procedure

The interface is not a complex one. You just need to fill in their online form, which takes about five minutes. You have to submit very basic information, and there is minimal documentation. Also, there is no physical submission needed.

Other Benefits

Returning customers do not need to fill out the application form again. Since your information is already stored, you can simply get started again by revisiting your previous form.

Once you fill in the form, you get loan offers within hours.

Educational resources are available for your guidance.

MoneyMutual is a legit website and is a member of the Online Lenders Alliance. This guarantees the network of lenders abides by industry standards and does not offer predatory loans.

Who Should Refrain from Using MoneyMutual?

Microloans are the first step to more financial debt. If you do not need the money, do not take out a loan for any unnecessary expenditure. You are just diving into the pool of financial burden.

People who do not have a fixed source of income or a stable job should refrain from getting payday loans. If you think your job is not a secure one and you will not be able to find a regular source of income, you should avoid this loan. Otherwise, debt will just keep piling up.

If you are under 18 years of age.

If you are not a citizen or permanent resident of the U.S.

If you live in New York or Connecticut.

You should refrain from using the website if you are not okay with the following terms of the website:

The website’s terms clearly state that in case of any claims or disputes with MoneyMutual, you cannot initiate a class action suit or multi-party arbitration against the company. If you are not okay with this particular clause, you should refrain from using the website. As per their mandatory arbitration provision, you will have to arbitrate any claims or disputes individually.

By accessing the website, you agree to the terms and conditions framed by MoneyMutual. You should read them before signing up to ensure you understand all of their terms, such as the method of dispute resolution, dealing with advertisers, etc.

While using the website or after downloading any content from it, if your device gets a virus, MoneyMutual does not take any responsibility for it.

Although they take extreme measures to keep your information safe, the company assumes no liability for any unauthorized alterations in the content or functionality of the site.

We advise you to read their terms of website use page and privacy policy before you sign up for loan assistance here.

Tips to Start Borrowing Payday Loans from MoneyMutual

Assess Your Requirement

First of all, you need to assess why you need a short-term loan. What is your reason for taking a loan? Is it an emergency? Or, do you need to plan an instant wedding? Did your car break down? Can you do without a loan? Is there any other way to get this money? Did the bank refuse to loan you a small amount?

Then, this is the best place to get instant cash. But, please remember that whatever you take, eventually you will have to return. So, avoid taking the loan if it is not very important.

Chart Out a Plan

The next step is to chart out a plan and evaluate your requirements. How much money do you wish to borrow? Do you want a payday loan or a cash advance loan? Will you be able to pay it back in one lump sum, or do you want an installment system to pay back your loan?

Calculate the interest you can afford to pay on loan. You need to decide what is feasible before you approach the lender. You need to negotiate with the lender and discuss the contract terms.

Research, Research, and Some More Research

Research all the websites that offer you short-term loans. We showed you the best one, but you should not blindly trust our opinion. You should conduct your research and find the online lender you think is genuine.

Research the amount of loan you can acquire from the company, whether they charge any additional fees, what measures they take to secure your information, the types of loans they offer, the goodwill of the company in the market, etc.

Customer Care Support

Contact customer support and resolve all your queries before signing up for the application form. Even after you get the loan offers, you should contact the customer care team if you have any questions.

Check the Legitimacy of the Company

Most of the trusted sites are associated with the Online Lenders Alliance, and they have their company's registered logo. You can investigate the online reviews, check for their contact information and registered address, look at the software used by the company to protect your personal information, etc.

Financial Budgeting

Get your finances and source of income sorted when you have received a loan. You need to budget your future expenses so they should not become a burden when it comes time to repay.

Customer Reviews

Read what the customers have to say about their experience with the online lending website, and read the complaints as well. Customer reviews cannot be purchased, making them genuine experiences of the customers. So, that is a great place to get your doubts sorted.

Where to Buy MoneyMutual and Guarantees

You can get a loan at MoneyMutual only by registering on their official website.You can also access MoneyMutual via their official app, available on the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store.

MoneyMutual services are not sold via telemarketing, so if you get any marketing calls or agents who sell the services door to door, do not entertain such frauds.

MoneyMutual acts as a virtual link between lenders and borrowers. They do not take any service fee from the borrower; instead, they only take from the lender.

In addition, MoneyMutual offers unsecured loans to borrowers, which means they do not ask or permit their lenders to make you put anything up as collateral. Also, MoneyMutual will never contact its customers to collect funds or remove funds from your account.

Please note: MoneyMutual services are not available to Connecticut and New York residents.

Guarantees

MoneyMutual is a member of the Online Lenders Alliance, proving it is legit.

MoneyMutual is certified by “TrustedSite.” which actively monitors the site for security issues such as malware, malicious links, and phishing.

Conclusion: Get the Answer to the Question of the Best Virtual Money Lending Platform with MoneyMutual Reviews

The payday loan industry is filled with frauds and scams; however, Las Vegas-based MoneyMutual has earned a reputation as the best online short-term loan provider over the last decade. It was conceptualized to provide financial assistance to those after a report claimed that about 40% of Americans did not have a meager $400 in time of need.

We have covered as much as we could about this virtual lending platform for your guidance. In the U.S., there are many payday loan companies, but MoneyMutual is considered the best. MoneyMutual should be your go-to place for your loan requirements, as getting quick cash could not get easier. It is simple, safe, and trusted. Even after reading our report, you can check out the other sites and read the customer reviews if you still have any qualms about MoneyMutual.

We also insist that you speak to their customer care agents before filling in the form. You can even consult your lawyer before getting a loan and discuss the terms offered to you by the lender. Getting your finances in order is crucial, but so is the capacity to pay back.

Do not get intimidated by any lender, and do not accept any loan out of pressure. Chart out your requirements and how you would like the repayment to spread out. Then, you can accept a loan similar to your assessment.

You should even try negotiating with the lender and reach a mutual understanding. Examine all the documents thoroughly before signing up. Hopefully, this was useful and should get you out of your financial constraint.