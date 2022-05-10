Nerve Control 911 Review: Is PhytAge Labs Neuropathy Pain Relief Supplement Legit?

With the increased time in the work schedule, many people are unable to exercise regularly. It has led to several health problems. One such problem is nerve pain. It gives a tingling, burning, or crawling sensation to the body. It is unbearable, and most of the time, even doctors fail to detect the root cause. Hence sometimes, their treatment goes futile, and patients continue to suffer from the pain. In extreme cases, they even suggest amputating the part.
Nerve Control 911 has come to the rescue of such patients. It cures the pain of its roots and relieves patients from this intolerable pain. Nerve Control is free from any harmful chemicals that can cause severe side effects to your health.
Enzymes behind the nerve pain
There are a total of eight enzymes behind the unbearable nerve pain. The main enzyme behind nerve pain is MMP-13. This enzyme is very harmful to the nerves. As the secretion of this enzyme increases in the body, it makes hands, legs, and feet much more prone to infections. This enzyme affects the collagen that holds the skin together.
Hence this enzyme needs to be inhibited for curing nerve pain. The inhibition of this enzyme offers relief to the primary pain symptoms. These involve burning, itching, throbbing, stabbing, and tingling sensations.
The other seven enzymes responsible for nerve pain in the body are PGE-2, TNF-Alpha, COX-2, RNS, iNOS, NF Kappa B (NF-kB) 5-LOX. The formula of Nerve Control 911 fights these enzymes. The formula ingredients provide a safe mechanism to hinder these pain-stimulating enzymes known as “The 7 Pain Pathways.”
#1 Pain Pathway: Break the hold of COX-2 pain
The COX-2 enzyme is responsible for the process of inflammation which is the root cause of nerve pain. Pharmaceutical companies and NSAIDs like naproxen, aspirin, acetaminophen, and ibuprofen target this pain pathway with COX-2 inhibitors.
The prime issue of consuming these pills is that they inhibit the COX-1 enzyme. It is prominent to shield the inner lining of the stomach and keep a check on renovascular operations.
One doesn’t experience this on consuming Nerve Control 911. It is made specially to cure the pain without causing any side effects to the body.
#2 Pain Pathway: PGE-2
Prostaglandin E-2 (PGE-2) is a devastating source of nerve pain. This enzyme comes into play when the body is very stressed due to physical activities such as running, jogging, exercising, or labor work.
The fatty compound is not just responsible for unbearing pain. It also tears down the essential connective and joint tissues.
The effective ingredients in the Nerve Control 911 help in controlling the release of this enzyme.
#3 Pain Pathway: 5-LOX
5-LOX is an enzyme that was discovered recently. It is known to be more dangerous than COX-2 as it is 100 times more inflammatory.
Many natural cures for nerve pain may not restrict this enzyme. However, the alpha nutrients of Nerve Control 911 can hinder the secretion of this enzyme from causing any damage to the nerves.
#4 Pain Pathway: Tumor Necrosis Factor-alpha (TNF-alpha)
TNF- alpha is a cytokine. It aids the inflammation process and is responsible for tissue and bone damages. This enzyme is also known to cause severe back and joint pains.
#5 Pain Pathway: Inducible Nitric Oxide Synthase (iNOS
This enzyme increases the level of nitric oxide that promotes the inflammation process around the cellular operations.
#6 Pain Pathway: RNS (Reactive Nitrogen Species)
This enzyme acts similarly to iNOS. It also promotes the inflammation process around cellular operations
#7 Pain Pathway: NF-kB (NF Kappa B)
This enzyme consists of blood proteins known to enhance the process of various inflammatory cytokines and mediators. These proteins are seen in allergies, asthma, and many such inflammations caused due to airways.
The powerful ingredients in Nerve Control 911 fight these seven pain pathways so that the person is relieved from the inflammation and aches
Ingredients of Nerve Control 911
California Poppy - This herb is beneficial for curing illnesses like aches, insomnia, nervous agitation, and liver and bladder illness. When California Poppy is mixed with other herbs, it cures nerve pain, mood, and sleep disorders. It also helps in treating blood vessel issues.
When mixed with other ingredients of the Nerve Control 911, this natural herb helps soothe painful hands, feet, toes, and fingers. It also helps in decreasing inflammation in the muscles
Corydalis Yanhusuo - This medicinal herb contains a prime compound called dehydrocorybulbine (DHCB). This compound is extracted from the roots of the plant. It helps in decreasing neuropathic and inflammatory pain.
This herb functions in the same way as the prescribed medications for pain. It doesn’t allow the pain signals to reach the brain.
Unlike artificial medications, one doesn’t have to worry about addiction to this medicine. It soothes the sore feet and hands. It reduces the stress on the muscles and helps in getting healthy sleep.
Passion Flower - Passion flower, with other ingredients of Nerve Control 911, reduces nerve pain, anxiety, and nervous stress. It also provides sound sleep to the patient.
It helps in relieving stress from nerves and muscles, decreasing pain. It provides a calm effect to feet and hands, has soothing properties, and acts as an antidepressant.
Prickly Pear - Prickly pear cactus is also known as opuntia and nopal. It is well known for its medicinal properties for curing high cholesterol, hangovers, obesity, and diabetes. It also has anti-inflammatory and antiviral properties.
This cactus consists of antioxidants that prevent cell damage caused by free radicals. Hence it helps in minimizing stress.
Marshmallow Root - Marshmallow root is very delicate and consists of anti-inflammatory mucilage. It is a sticky matter excreted by plants that help in preserving water. The plants high in mucilage are used for curing inflammation for ages.
This property of holding water by Marshmellow roots is used for the medication. Marshmallow roots stick the water on the insides of the human body. It causes a soothing and moistening effect inside the body
It is very helpful in enhancing the hydration level of the body and reducing inflammation (swelling). It also improves the respiratory and digestive system and cleanses the skin and urinary tract from toxins.
Benefits of Nerve Control
Nerve Control 911 controls all the pain-inducing enzymes and maintains a healthy level of these enzymes in the body.
· It gives complete relief from the burning, numbing, throbbing, crawling, stabbing, and tingling sensations.
· It soothes and calms down the nerves, which enhances work productivity, and gives healthy sleep.
· It contains no harmful drugs
· It contains herbal ingredients that cure nerve pain of its roots rather than numbing the pain.
· The body starts healing itself completely and cures itself of the pain rather than numbing it.
· It doesn’t cause any side effects like other pharmaceutical products.
· It can be used without any prescription.
Dosagage
For full benefits, consume 2 capsules of Nerve Control 911 with food daily for 30 days.
Price
1 bottle- $69.95
4 bottles- $49.95 per bottle + free shippin
Money-back guarantee and Refund Policy
The manufacturer of Nerve Control is very confident about the result of the product. Hence if a person uses the product for 90 days and still is not satisfied with the product, they can get a complete refund.
They need to contact customer care to get a refund. A refund for the product is issued. An additional amount of $100 is also given to the customer as a token of using the product
Pro
· It improves concentration and focus.
· It reduces muscle contraction or reduces stiffening of muscles.
· It instantly reduces tingling and burning pain.
· It reduces the numbness in the hands and feet.
· It alleviates irritability, anxiety, and depression.
· It manages the inflammation level to maintain overall health.
Cons
· It has limited stocks
· It can only be ordered through the official website and is not available anywhere else.
FAQs
How does Nerve Control 911 work?
The discovery of the enzymes (secreted by the body) that are the roots of seven pain pathways provided the basis of Nerve Control 911 production. These enzymes are responsible for harming nerve cells and thus generating pain in the nerves.
The Nerve Control ingredients restrict the secretion of these enzymes and maintain their healthy level in the body.
Can Nerve Control 911 be taken if a person has allergies or is on other supplements?
One can take Nerve Control 911 irrespective of having any allergies or being on any other supplements. This product is made from natural ingredients well known to improve the functioning of the nervous system. So an individual can use it without worrying about any side effects.
On using Nerve Control 911 for 6 months, one will see incredible results in nerve pain. Users will also be impressed by the enhanced digestive system. This product also provides energy, healthy sleep and also helps in minimizing anxiety and depression.
Conclusion: Nerve Control 911
Nerve Control 911 has claimed to change many lives by rescuing people of unbearable nerve pain. The deep research conducted behind the formulation of this product ensures its success across the world. Just within 90 days, a person can get relieved from the nerve pain.
One can always give a shot to this product to cure nerve pain as it offers a complete refund and also credits an additional $100 to the account upon customer dissatisfaction. It also shows the immense faith of the manufacturer in the product. It assures the consumer that it is not just a gimmick.
