New GEP44 Weight Loss Shot - Anti Obesity Jab Safer than Wegovy and Ozempic

Ozempic and Wegovy are presently two of the most popular weight loss shots in the world. Unfortunately, although both medications work well for many people, they can also present very unpleasant side effects.

Now researchers at Syracuse University are busy developing an anti-obesity jab that's allegedly safer than Wegovy and Ozempic. Not surprisingly, this is quickly becoming big news.

The researchers have dubbed the new weight loss shot GEP44 but the name may change if the drug ever makes it past the development stage and the FDA approves its use as a prescription weight loss medication.

When Is GEP44 Weight Loss Shot Available?

So far, the GEP44 weight loss shot has only been tested on rodents but the research team at Syracuse University is happy with the animals' response.

Obese mice that were injected with the new weight loss drug GEP44 showed a 12% reduction in body weight after only 16 days of treatment.

The researchers state this impressive result was achieved without any serious side effects either. They are now hoping GEP44 will be able to be further developed into a highly effective weight loss medication that will be a safer option than Wegovy and Ozempic.

If the researchers are successful, there could be a huge demand for their GEP44 weight loss shot. GLP-1 receptor agonists like Ozempic and Wegovy are presently selling like hotcakes and manufacturers are struggling to keep the pharmacies stocked.

GLP-1 Weight Loss Injections

The demand for GLP-1 weight loss injections has been largely fuelled by tales of weight loss shared via social media and celebrity endorsements.

However, despite their present popularity, weight loss jabs and prescription drugs are not a miracle cure for obesity. The results of clinical trials show many users regain their lost body weight fast after they cease the weight loss treatment alone.

Should it ever arrive in the pharmacies, this may also be true for the GEP44 weight loss shot. However, if, as rodent-based research suggests, GEP44 is safer than Wegovy and Ozempic, that will still give it an advantage.

Side Effects of Weight Loss Drugs Like Wegovy and Ozempic

Many Wegovy and Ozempic users complain of a variety of nasty side effects and seek natural alternatives. The most commonly reported negative reactions are nausea, constipation, diarrhea, and similar gastrointestinal issues. Reports of headaches and dizziness are also quite common.

Other side effects include:

High blood pressure

Medullary thyroid carcinoma

Severe pain in stomach

Kidney failure

Severe rash

Gallbladder problems

Problems breathing

How Do Weight Loss Shots Work?

Wegovy and Ozempic are GLP-1 receptor agonists. They mimic the effects of a hormone the gut produces in response to the presence of food. After its release, the hormone travels to the brain to let it know there is no further need for food.

GLP-1 receptor agonists also slow gastric emptying. This further fuels their ability to suppress their appetite.

GEP44 is also a GLP-1 receptor agonist. However, in addition to binding with the GLP-1 receptors in the brain, it binds with the peptide YY receptors as well.

GLP-1 receptor agonists are also a popular type 2 diabetes treatment. This was their original role. They became popular weight loss jabs when doctors and their patients noticed appetite suppression and weight loss are common side effects.

Who Can Take Weight Loss Shots

Weight loss injections like semaglutide are typically prescribed for individuals who have a body mass index (BMI) of 27 or higher with at least one weight-related health condition, or for individuals with a BMI of 30 or higher and cardiovascular disease. These medications are typically used in conjunction with a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity.

Semaglutide and other weight loss drugs were initially created to treat diabetes and lower blood sugar - they have since been refocused to treat obesity and people with excess weight.

It is important to note that weight loss injections should only be used under the supervision of a healthcare provider or professional and are not suitable for everyone. Individuals with a history of pancreatitis or thyroid cancer, as well as pregnant or breastfeeding women, should not use these medications.

In general, it is always a good idea to talk to a healthcare professional before starting any weight loss program or using any weight loss medications or supplements. They can help determine the best approach to weight management, based on your individual needs and health status.

Semaglutide Containing Products

Ozempic and Wegovy both provide the drug Semaglutide. The only difference is the Wegovy provides a slightly higher dose.

However, although Wegovy is an FDA-approved weight loss injection, Ozempic is not. Nevertheless, doctors still prescribe it "off-label" as an anti-obesity jab.

The researchers at Syracuse University have not, as yet, compared the abilities of GEP44 with Wegovy and Ozempic but they have put it up against Liraglutide.

Victoza - Liraglutide Injectable Prescription Medicine

Liraglutide is another popular GLP-1 receptor agonist. It's marketed under the name Victoza.

The mice treated with GEP44 reduced their food consumption by 80% and became considerably lighter. The mice given Liraglutide lost 66% less weight than the mice exposed to GEP44, suggesting it is the superior option.

However, more importantly, although the mice given Liraglutide experienced side effects, the mice that were given GEP44 did not.

According to Dr. Robert Doyle, a principal researcher at the University of Syracuse, the lack of side effects could greatly influence the viability of GEP44 as a weight loss shot.

He also points out that 80-90% of people who begin using GLP-1 receptor agonists stop taking them within a year.

Happy with the way the drug has performed in rodent-based clinical trials, the researchers are planning to begin testing GEP44 on primates. Then, if all goes well, to eventually determine its potential as a weight loss medication for humans.

However, although the results so far certainly look promising, GLP-1 receptor agonists are controversial medications.

Even though several of them already have FDA approval, this type of medication always has a warning on the information leaflet that advises users there is a risk of organ damage, heart disease and cancer.

In November 2022, Diabetes Care published research that states GLP-1 receptor agonists thyroid cancer and medullary thyroid cancer, especially after 1-3 years of treatment.

However, the FDA continues to sanction their use. This indicates it believes the potential for good outweighs any potential for harm.

There's a long way to go before GEP44 becomes available as a weight loss shot. Nevertheless, it has already attracted a lot of attention and all the indications so far suggest it may not cause the same type of side effects as Wegovy or Ozempic.

As for the risk of cancer and organ harm, it's too early to say. GEP44 may very well be a weight loss jab that is safer than Wegovy and Ozempic, but will it be safe enough?

If GEP44 does become an FDA-approved weight loss shot in the future, it seems likely it will be a costly option to use.

The Wegovy weight loss injection costs around $1500 a month. All the other GLP-1 injections are similarly expensive but the bottom line figure may be less for people who have insurance coverage with generous insurance companies.