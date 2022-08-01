Nutrafol For Women Reviews Does Nutrafol Work Dosage, Side Effects, Before and After, Results

If you are looking for real, verified Nutrafol reviews, you have come to the right place. We will provide you with the information you need about Nutrafol, such as its working, ingredients, pros, and cons.

At least 40% of women and 50% of men suffer from hair loss. It is not a serious disease in itself, but it can have an adverse impact on a person's mental health, resulting in depression and anxiety. There is the possibility that this condition may be caused by an underlying health condition. Therefore, it may be wise to seek a medical opinion to rule this possibility out or get a correct diagnosis and treatment.

Causes Of Hair Loss

Hair loss is sometimes caused by hereditary factors or by old age, but it can also be caused by many other factors, including:

High levels of dihydrotestosterone (DHT) and hormone imbalances

Childbirth or surgery are events that place substantial stress on the body

A lack of iron, zinc, biotin, or protein

Symptoms of inflammation

Thyroid disorders

Products and practices used in hair care that damage hair

Alopecia areata

Chemotherapy

Radiation treatment

The medication

Scalp psoriasis

Stressors in the environment

The hair loss statistics of people explain why so many different hair loss products are available. Effective supplements like Minoxidil and Finasteride target male and female baldness patterns. It has been reported that these drugs may cause problems with sexual function, such as decreased libido or even erectile dysfunction in some people.

There has been a recent emergence of a new wave of nutritional supplements that target deficiencies and imbalances responsible for hair loss. Are they effective? This review aims to introduce you to Nutrafol's natural hair supplements, including pros, cons, and information about this whole-body approach to hair loss. You can find out more about Nutrafol here to see if it's right for you.

What Is Nutrafol?

The Nutrafol is manufactured by Nutraceutical Wellness. Its purpose is to reverse thinning and hair loss, a common problem nowadays. The product has become well known through its use by "prestige salons" worldwide and renowned dermatologists and plastic surgeons. In fact, Nutrafol has even been reviewed by some prestigious magazines, like Allure, which is dedicated to women's issues.

Who Is The Founder Of Nutrafol?

Nutrafol was launched in 2015 by Giorgos Tsetis to treat hair loss and thinning in men and women. Tsetis's introduction to hair health came from his experience of losing hair during his modeling career.

For seven years, he used over-the-counter hair growth supplements that led him to sexual dysfunction. After that, he and a friend researched all-natural, testosterone-free hair supplements.

The result was Nutrafol, a premium supplement that contains the Synergen Complex, a proprietary botanical blend. Several factors contribute to hair thinning and loss, which can be treated with these natural extracts.

Moreover, numerous celebrities and over 400 doctors have endorsed Nutrafol since its inception.

How Does Nutrafol work?

Nutrafol works by targeting hair loss in four different ways:

1. Detects and blocks DHT

Hair loss is usually caused by androgenetic alopecia (AGA), which affects both men and women equally. DHT is believed to be the culprit behind this condition. An androgen hormone is produced when testosterone (the male sex hormone) reacts with an enzyme called 5AR.

Despite being an essential hormone, DHT can adversely affect hair follicles in people with AGA. Scientists are still unsure how DHT causes hair follicles to miniaturize.

The process of miniaturization is naturally slow and steady. When the follicle shrinks, the hair gradually thins and grows shorter until it eventually disappears.

There are a few other side effects of this process, including a reduction in blood flow to these follicles, causing an even more severe problem.

2. Controls stress hormones

In today's society, stress is one of the most common conditions. In terms of stress, there are two types: acute, temporary, and chronic, long-term. Stress can cause various health conditions if it is not treated properly.

A few examples of these conditions are cardiovascular disease, anxiety, and depression, as well as gastrointestinal issues, among others. Hair thinning can also be caused by this condition.

As stated by Nutraceutical Wellness, Nutrafol is a formula that reduces the cortisol level in the body, thus helping to manage stress hormone levels. Since stress-related hair loss is far more prevalent among men than women, it is particularly noticeable in the women's formula.

3. Free radical protection

The molecules in our bodies gradually begin to break down throughout our lives as we get older. These molecules become free radicals when they lose one or more electrons and use them to scavenge electrons from other tissues.

Free radicals can only be fought with antioxidants. Because of these molecules' electron-sharing properties, nearby tissues will not have to give up their own electrons.

In order to prevent future health problems, free radicals must be reduced in the body. As a result, there can be a thinning and loss of hair or graying of the hair, in addition to the damage to skin and hair follicles.

4. Reduces inflammation

A balding scalp is commonly associated with hair follicle inflammation and miniaturization of hair follicles. It is still difficult to determine whether it is a factor in or a consequence of balding. No matter the reason, this inflammation is a sign of an unhealthy environment on the scalp. It can also be caused by various conditions, such as scalp psoriasis (also known as scalp dandruff) and seborrheic dermatitis.

As per Nutraceuticals, Nutrafol contains ingredients that are believed to directly treat inflammation in the short and long term. This method can be used to treat a wide variety of conditions.

What Are The Nutrafol Ingredients?

Unlike many other brands of skin care products, Nutrafol's products are free of a variety of allergens and additives.

GMOs Soy Eggs Dairy Shellfish Peanuts Tree nuts Wheat Gluten Yeast Artificial flavors Artificial colors

Moreover, Nutrafols capsules are also made from plant-derived materials consisting of cellulose, so they are also suitable for vegans. There are several vitamins and minerals in each capsule, as well as Nutrafol's proprietary Synergen Complex and their proprietary Nutrafol Blend for hair loss.

Many botanicals make up the Synergen Complex, including:

Saw palmetto

Supplements containing Saw palmetto extract from the USA are commonly used to treat symptoms of prostate enlargement. However, studies have shown it reduces the conversion of testosterone into DHT without causing any sexual negative effects. There is no doubt that DHT is one of the most significant contributors to hair loss in patients with androgenetic alopecia.

Marine collagen

Strong hair is made up of keratin, an amino acid-based protein. Collagen is tasked with providing amino acids and proteins to keratin. A wild-caught North Atlantic cod is used to produce Nutrafol's marine collagen.

Sensoril Ashwagandha

In India, Ashwagandha leaves are wild-harvested, and they are used for Nutrafol, a medicinal herb with various health benefits. It has demonstrated some beneficial properties, including its ability to lower elevated cortisol levels, reduce stress, and improve brain function. This is why it is considered an adaptogen.

There are additional potential benefits of Ashwagandha, including reducing blood sugar levels, inhibiting the growth of cancer cells, reducing symptoms of depression, increasing muscle strength, increasing testosterone levels in men, and boosting their fertility.

Curcumin

Inflammation may be reduced by curcumin, an antioxidant extract found in turmeric. Among its many health benefits, curcumin boosts brain function, reduces heart disease risk, and prevents and treats both cancer and Alzheimer's.

Full-spectrum palm extract

Full-spectrum palm extract

is believed to possess antioxidant properties crucial to its ability to thicken and regrow hair in test subjects. One study indicates that the antioxidant properties of this extract make it possible for it to thicken and regrow hair.

Hyaluronic acid

Various beauty products contain hyaluronic acid, which helps the body retain moisture when you rub it on your skin. In terms of hair care, it ensures that your strands stay moisturized without interfering with the maturation process. As a result, the strands of hair stay healthier and thicker for longer, preventing them from drying out and breaking.

In the Nutrafol Blend, you will find:

L-Cysteine

A hair follicle's primary component is called the cortex, which is made up of L-Cysteine (an amino acid). If you decrease your gut's absorption of nutrients, you could suffer from a deficiency, promoting hair loss. Taking supplements is one approach to combat a deficiency, while a probiotic approach may also help to increase your body's ability to absorb nutrients.

L-Lysine

The amino acid lysine plays a significant role in contributing directly to hair health, which allows hair to retain its shape and volume. Likewise, L-Cysteine and L-lysine can be in short supply if you aren't consuming enough of them in your diet or have problems with digestion or absorption.

L-Methionine

This amino acid has a high sulfur content, which protects hair from free radicals that cause oxidation. As a result of this protection, keratin can perform its functions properly.

Keratin

Undoubtedly, this is one of the most potent ingredients in Nutrafol. Human hair is largely composed of this substance. Many studies have shown that it is effective in increasing the growth of strong, healthy hair as well as nails.

Horsetail

Nutrafol contains horsetail extract, which provides silica that improves the hair's and nails' strength.

Japanese knotweed

Nutrafol contains an ingredient called Glycine, which has not been extensively studied, but one of the most common associations is liver health. A healthy liver prevents hair loss caused by liver disease.

Black pepper

There are many vitamins and minerals in black pepper that can boost the health of your hair and prevent hair loss. There are already many of these in Nutrafol. However, some users may better absorb this natural source due to its more natural content.

Capsicum

It is believed that capsicum indirectly enhances insulin growth factor I (IGF-I), a growth factor that hugely influences hair growth.

Besides these various active ingredients, Nutrafol's Core products are formulated with supplemental vitamins and minerals designed to stimulate hair growth and repair, such as the following:

Vitamin A

Vitamin C

Zinc

Biotin

Selenium

Vitamin D

Iodine

What Is The Pricing, Payment, And Insurance Policy of Nutrafol's Products?

Pricing

For a single bottle of Nutrafol's hair growth supplements, you have to pay $88 for it. The bottle price will go down to $79 with a monthly subscription of 10%. By signing up for quarterly billing, you can save 15% off your purchase.

Depending on your hair health quiz results, you may qualify for one or two targeted boosters as part of your monthly subscription. These boosters can be added to your subscription for $19. If your subscription plan contains boosters, you will not be able to opt for quarterly billing.

The Growth Activator can also be purchased for a price of $69. A product bottle lasts between 1-3 months for a user. This is impossible if you wish to subscribe to the Growth Activator on its own or as part of a deal. As soon as you run out of Nutrafol, you will have to return to the website to place an order for more.

Shipping Method

In the United States, shipping is free, and shipping outside the United States comes with a flat rate of $32 per order. The delivery time for an order is normally between five and seven business days.

Payment Method

All major debit cards, as well as PayPal, are accepted by Nutrafol, including all major credit cards.

Insurance Policy

Hair loss is a serious problem that is not taken seriously by many insurance companies. Nutrafol is not directly associated with any insurer, and neither HSAs nor FSAs accept its payment.

There is no problem if you would like to try submitting an out-of-network claim to your insurance provider. When we conducted research and testing, we discovered that companies will not reimburse anything for hair loss due to chemotherapy, even if it occurs after the procedure.

Nutrafol's Different Versions

"Synergen Complex®" is the main ingredient in Nutrafol. According to Nutraceutical Wellness, It's a proprietary blend of concentrated botanicals tailored to men’s and women's biological differences.

Essentially, Nutrafol comes in four versions, all with different Synergen Complexes:

Nutrafol Men

Hair loss among men is attributed to imbalances and changes in male hormones. Dihydrotestosterone (DHT) is 40% more common in men than women. Men genetically prone to DHT tend to experience thinning hair as they age due to shrinking hair follicles. The follicles will close as time passes, and hair will not grow back further.

Saw palmetto is a natural ingredient found in Nutrafol's male supplements. It can balance hormones and lower DHT without causing the sexual side effects commonly associated with prescription hair growth pills. Furthermore, its ingredients address other underlying causes, such as stress, environmental factors, and a lack of nutrition.

Nutrafol Women

The growth and health of women's hair are influenced by factors like hormonal changes, pregnancy, anxiety, and nutritional and metabolic changes. The Nutrafol Women supplement is designed for women between 18 and 45 and contains a slightly reduced amount of Synergen Complex, Nutrafol Blend, and additional vitamins.

The ingredient saw palmetto contains a hormone that is considered hazardous during pregnancy. Therefore, Nutrafol products should not be used by pregnant or nursing women. In addition, it may decrease the effectiveness of some forms of birth control, which is why you should consult your healthcare professional before using it.

Nutrafol Women's Balance

Women's bodies decrease progesterone, estrogen, and testosterone as they enter perimenopause. Hair thinning occurs as testosterone levels slowly decline, contributing to biological changes such as hair thinning.

Women between the ages of 40 and 60 are eligible to take Nutrafol's Women's Balance. This supplement is specifically formulated for menopausal women to assist in hair growth and health.

A total of 21 ingredients have been incorporated into the Synergen Complex Plus supplement. This supplement contains maca root powder and astaxanthin, in addition to the primary components of the Synergen Complex. As an adaptogen, maca can help maintain the health of the female hormones during, before, and after menopause.

Nutrafol Women's Postpartum

The purpose of this supplement is to restore hair regrowth after pregnancy by nourishing the new mother. A formula for this product was developed by obstetricians, and it is suitable for breastfeeding, so you can still breastfeed your baby while using it.

There are more vitamins in the Postpartum complex compared to the standard Synergen complex. Postpartum contains vitamins B1, 3, 5, 6, 9, and 12 in addition to vitamins present in the original women's formula.

There is no comparison between Synergen Recovery Complex and the other nutritional supplements in the company's line. Aside from supporting hair growth, reducing stress, and fighting nutrient depletion, it contains the following ingredients:

Omega 3 algae extract

Shatavari root

L-Theanine

Apple extract

Nettle root extract

Last but not least, the Postpartum Hair Blend is limited to:

L-Cysteine

L-Methionine

Pea extract

Sea buckthorn powder

L-Lysine

Nutrafol’sTargeted Boosters

Nutrafol also offers Targeted Boosters with a monthly subscription for $19 each. You can purchase Nutrafol's recommended hair boosters only after completing Nutrafol's Hair Wellness Quiz. If your results don't reflect other boosters on offer, feel free to talk to the company or repeat the test and alter the answers.

The Hair Growth Duo packages that Nutrafol used to offer were tailored to your needs at your discretion. Now they are customized according to the results of your quiz. It is expected that subscribers will be able to purchase boosters separately within the year, but let's be patient and see if this happens.

These boosters include:

Stress Adaptogen

This formula uses numerous mushrooms, schizandra, and Rhodiola extracts. Research has linked all three adaptogens to a reduction in stress and anxiety.

Hairbiotic

In Hairbiotic, seven probiotics and one prebiotic are provided to maintain healthy hair. Some disorders, including hair loss, have been linked to nutrient malabsorption. The absorption of key nutrients, such as keratin, can be improved through high-quality probiotics.

DHT Inhibitor

This booster targets hormonal activity in order to curtail DHT production. Many natural ingredients are included in it, such as beta-sitosterol, saw palmetto, and pumpkin seed extracts, as well as African cherry trees.

Vitamin B-Booster

Liquid vitamin B complex is easier to absorb than pills. In addition to vitamin B1, it contains vitamins B2, 3, 5, 6, 9, and 12.

Digestive Enzyme

It supports proper digestion, like Hairbiotic, so your body can absorb more nutrients. As an anti-inflammatory, bromelain is also contained in it. Aside from protease (I, II, and III), diastase, lactase, and serratiopeptidase are also essential components.

Sugar Balance

Several body systems can be impacted by rapid fluctuations in blood sugar. The liver and kidneys are particularly susceptible to damage that causes hair loss. By using this booster, you can maintain a healthy blood sugar level. It contains Alpha Lipoic Acid, Chromium, Molybdenum, and Vanadium.

Liver Support

Hair can keep its strength and vitality when the liver is healthy. Hair loss is one of the symptoms of liver disease. Beetroot extract, yellow dock root, milk thistle, and artichoke extract combine to create a liver booster. Before taking this medication, speak with your doctor if you suspect that your hair loss is caused by a liver complication.

Nutrafol Growth Activator

The Growth Activator is one of Nutrafol's most potent forms of Ashwagandha. The Ashwagandha exosomes used in Nutrafol are concentrated forms of RNA, lipids, and proteins from the plant. Most botanical products contain extracts, but Nutrafol contains exosomes. Because the formula is concentrated, you can use fewer solutions to achieve as much efficacy as possible.

Apply Growth Activator once a day to the scalp. It should be massaged into delicate areas and allowed to absorb. This is similar to Minoxidil or nanoxidil. Ashwagandha supports hair growth for the same reasons as those intensive treatments, but the exact reason is still unknown.

Studies have shown Ashwagandha acts as an antioxidant and adaptogen, thereby increasing blood flow to the scalp.

Nutrafol Pros And Cons

Nutrafol Pros Nutrafol Cons Ingredients are proven to work: Nutrafol supplements contain ingredients that have been shown to prevent or reverse hair loss and improve hair growth and health in numerous scientific studies. High price: Users complain most about Nutrafol's price. A one-month supply of this supplement costs $88. Potentially, you could invest $264 to $528 on Nutrafol only to discover it doesn't work for you after 3 to 6 months of consuming it. Results are visible: Taking Nutrafol supplements as directed will lead to visibly thicker, stronger hair in three to six months. In other words, you don't just get thicker or stronger hair, but visible results. Recommended dosage: Nutrafol dosage is recommended at about four capsules daily to gain maximum benefits. Four capsules a day were considered excessive by many users. All-inclusive formulas: There are formulas made by Nutrafol for men and women, and we are happy they developed one specifically for women suffering through or coming out of menopause. So, hair thinning and slow growth can be effectively targeted, whether it is male pattern baldness, menopause hormone changes, nutritional deficiencies, stress, or dieting. Size of capsules: Nutafol capsules are large, according to many reviewers. With four capsules to swallow per day, this is certainly a drawback. Dosage standardization: Nutrafol supplements are safe to take and don't contain any harmful ingredients. The capsules contain standardized dosages to ensure you receive equal quantities of active ingredients each time. Results take time: Many users are frustrated by the long wait for results, which can take anywhere from 3-6 months. Nutrafol supplements support and drive your body's hair growth process since they are 100% natural. Instead of speeding things up, they supply all the ingredients your body requires to produce healthy, strong hair. There might be a 3-month delay before shedding stops, or new growth appears. Options for auto-delivery: To save money on Nutrafol, you can order a single bottle or subscribe to monthly or tri-monthly auto-delivery. Saving money and flexibility are appealing to us.

What Are The Possible Nutrafol Side Effects?

The Nutrafol supplements contain no drugs, hormones, or other unhealthy ingredients. Third-party testing is also conducted on pesticides, toxic chemicals, and microbiological safety products.

Nutrafol supplements have not been found to contain unsafe ingredients or formulas by scientists. Despite this, some customers report nausea, cramps, and rashes from using it.

We recommend stopping taking this supplement if the side effects do not disappear. For further safety, it is recommended to perform an allergen test. In case of allergic reactions to Nutrafol ingredients, this will help.

Nutrafol Before And After Results:

Learn what Nutrafol before and after results for your hair. Each person's results will vary, so it's imperative to keep this in mind.

Two-week Nutrafol results:

During the first two weeks after starting the treatment, you will not be able to see any noticeable hair growth. Despite this, you will also observe an improvement in the texture of your hair.

One-month Nutrafol results:

After one month of using Nutrafol, the formula will treat any inflammation that may be preventing hair growth. This will result in your hair follicles being stronger. Therefore, due to the treatment, you will experience less hair loss, see some new hair growth, and have thicker, shinier hair.

Two-month Nutrafol results:

Toward the end of the second month, you should be able to see some noticeable hair growth. For maximum results, it is advised that you use this supplement consistently for 6 months as its developers recommend.

My Experience With Nutrafol

When I started using Nutrafol. In place of four pills a day, I started with two pills. My goal was to ensure I could handle it and that the ingredients wouldn't cause me any irritation. If you wish, you can do the same.

As soon as I started taking the full dose, I had no reactions or issues, and I have only forgotten to take it a handful of times since then.

How did it turn out? The vellus hairs fill the gaps around my uncomfortable hairline and empty temple area. I find that this is a significant help since my hair is dark. I would much rather see dark hair than empty space on my scalp, even if those hairs are short vellus.

After three months of using it continuously, I have begun to grow short vellus hairs that have been framing my face. These hairs have been filling in those gaps on my head. Due to this new growth of my hair, I am now more comfortable wearing my hair up because it makes me feel more confident.

Moreover, if I pulled my hair back, my bald spots would have been exposed, so I could not do that before (other than constructing a loose bun around my neck over my bald spots) because I could not pull it back.

I still see my hair filling in after six months of continuous use of this product. I have about the same number of "baby hairs" along my hairline, but there is a significantly higher density.

Bottom Line:

Having read Nutrafol reviews, you may wonder if you should try it. Choosing it is the most ideal option if you are healthy but experiencing thinning, flat hair, or slow-growing hair, as well as if your doctor has recommended it.

Nutrafol is a product worth considering for your daily routine. Nonetheless, before taking it, talk to your healthcare provider to ensure it's safe for you. Due to its formulation, and excellent overall reviews, we love Nutrafol.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Q1: Is Nutrafol a waste of money?

Probably not, we know it's too expensive, but it has a very efficient formula and works well. Due to the high price, it's not wise to leave such an effective supplement untouched. Sometimes, less expensive products do not produce satisfactory results. Consequently, buying the product that gives you the desired results is worthwhile.

Q2: Do dermatologists recommend Nutrafol?

The top dermatologists in the country recommend Nutrafol hair growth supplements to their patients. Nutrafol enhances hair growth by promoting greater thickness and strength. This formula fights the root causes of hair loss, such as anxiety, environment, and nutrition, with all-natural ingredients that improve your overall health.

Q3: Is Nutrafol approved by the FDA?

Food and Drug Administration (FDA) categorizes Nutrafol as a food supplement, which sets it apart from medications. Therefore, the FDA's policy is to regulate it as a food and not as a medication.

Q4: Is Nutrafol effective for menopausal hair loss?

There is evidence that Nutrafol may improve hair quality and growth in women suffering from menopausal, perimenopausal, and postmenopausal diseases.

Q5: Does Nutrafol block DHT?

A key ingredient in Nutrafol's DHT inhibitor is Saw Palmetto. This ingredient is beneficial in exerting a slowing action on the enzyme responsible for converting testosterone into DHT.