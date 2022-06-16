One Piece vs Two-Piece Swimsuits: Pros and Cons

Summer is fast approaching, and it’s time to get back outside. You’ve got your beach time booked, your sunscreen ready, and now you’ve got to pick a brand new bathing suit to make the look complete. So now the big question- should you go for a one or two-piece swimsuit?

Choosing the right swimsuit can feel like a big task. You want it to feel comfortable, made from high-quality materials, and fun to boot!

Choosing between a one-piece or two-piece swimsuit boils down to a few factors; what are you most comfortable wearing, and what kinds of activities do you do at the beach? Here are a few pros and cons to each type of swimsuit.

One-Piece Swimsuits

One-piece swimsuits can be great if you want a little more coverage. That doesn’t mean they have to be boring but you can have a more modest look at the beach if that’s what you prefer.

Pros:

One-piece swimsuits provide coverage for your tummy if that’s an area you are looking for a little extra material. But don’t let this be the selling point- make sure you love the suit!

These swimsuits are perfect for activities like volleyball or soccer, so you can have extra support during beach sports. Beach time should be about enjoying the great outdoors and not worrying about what suit you’re wearing.

Cons:

One-piece swimsuits can sometimes feel a little drab. They often are found in plain colors and don’t usually have the interesting patterns that two-piece suits feature. However, some companies are changing that and bringing the same fun patterns found on bikinis to one-piece suits.

Two-Piece Swimsuits

Two-piece swimsuits are great for showing off a little more at the beach. They often feature interesting and fun patterns as well as a variety of shapes and cuts. They can also have longer tops, a tankini style, to give you the best of both worlds.

Pros:

Two-piece swimsuits have several cuts and styles available. From a larger cup to a smaller triangle suit, there are so many choices.

Fun patterns seem endless with two-piece suits. From colorful designs to intricate patterning, the possibilities have become so exciting you’ll love to mix and match looks.

Cons:

Often two-piece suits aren’t very size-inclusive. However, some companies are working to change that by offering plus-sizes so everyone can enjoy a two-piece swimsuit.

Choosing a suit that makes you feel comfortable and free is essential to enjoying your time outside. Whether you’re at a pool party or on the beach, you should feel your best, particularly if you are going to be in a suit for long periods. For example, if you are going away for a trip over a week or so, have a few suits to choose from to change it up.

The biggest thing you can do to feel comfortable in your swimsuit is embrace your body exactly how it is. Don’t try to crash diet or over-exercise to feel ready to wear a swimsuit. The best beach body is the one you have! You’ll enjoy your time at the beach or on vacation if you just enjoy your activities and do not put all your focus on what you look like. That’s why choosing a fun suit that expresses your personality is the best option for your beachwear. That way, you can focus on what matters- food, sunshine, and fun with friends.

Look for swimsuits that bring joy- like Johnny Was decorative beachwear. You can choose from various sizes, colors, and shapes to make your time in the water more fun. From the Raina Tassle Bikini to the Floral Border Surf Shirt, you can still get sun protection and look stylish. Go for adjustable straps or dainty string bikinis. With bright patterns, delicate florals, and enticing shades, you are bound to find something that sparks your interest.

Your swimsuit shouldn’t make or break your day in the sun. Go for styles and colors that represent you. Choose a one or two-piece swimsuit that feels fun and comfortable. Embrace your body and go for the piece that speaks to you the most. It’s the time of the year to get outside and enjoy the weather. By selecting the swimsuit that aligns with your activities and goals for the summer, you’ll be excited to hit the beach and make the most of the sunshine. So start looking today and choose the swimsuit that brings a smile to your face.