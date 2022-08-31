Orgain’s Seasonal Favorite Peppermint Protein Powder Is Returning: Gluten-Free, Vegan, and Dairy-Free

Sometimes it’s the little things in life that deserve big celebrations. Discovering a new route home that saves you a few minutes in traffic, finding a secret ingredient for a classic recipe, or even the news that one of your favorite health-brands is bringing back seasonal protein powder flavors. Health and fitness have always been a major focal point for businesses and consumers alike. On the consumer side of things, people are trying to look their best, stay in shape, and maintain healthy lifestyles. Companies have catered to this universal pursuit of physical health, nutrition, and fitness, but over the past few decades, there has been a major shift within that industry.

This shift regards the way that fitness and health-conscious consumers shop and vet their products. In the digital age and era of information, consumers have instant access to a breadth of knowledge that helps them make informed purchase decisions. This helps health-conscious consumers cut through the weeds and silence the noise in order to find products that are best suited for their personal lifestyle.

Why Go Orgain

Orgain products are essentially top-shelf when it comes to organic, green, and body-clean nutritional products. Throughout their whole product-line, it’s evident that they care about what goes into their shakes, and what goes into the consumer's body. Perhaps this is because the founder himself found refuge in clean, organic eating during his battle with cancer. As such, he took his passion for nutritional science and medicine and founded Orgain.

Beyond the gripping story of the founder though, Orgain made an impression with like-minded and nutrition-focused consumers as their products are certified-organic wherever possible. On top of that, they never use any artificial flavors, colors, or preservatives, making them one of the cleanest nutritional brands out there.

Going even further, Orgain avoids using soy products, carrageenans, and GMOs in their products, truly putting an emphasis on the quality and cleanliness of their ingredients.

The Green Craze

The green craze isn’t isolated in the health and nutrition industry. This is a trend that is being seen across the entire playing field of markets in the modern economy. From manufacturing processes, to ingredients in the final product, and even in transportation and logistics, the push to go green is gaining more and more force each and every year. This is because of a global emphasis being put on the sustainability and longevity of our planet and the ecosystems of which it’s composed. As such, we’re seeing businesses and consumers alike gravitate toward more eco-friendly and environmentally sustainable solutions in place of out-dated carbon-footprint-heavy processes and operations.

With this in mind, finding sustainable products to support the lifestyle you’re already trying to live isn’t something to be scoffed at. While organic, gluten-free, vegan, and highly-nutritional products often gain a reputation for a poor-taste, Orgain works to reverse this bad-rep.

By searching and utilizing quality ingredients, Orgain emphasizes great taste in all of their nutrition products. This is easily evidenced in their continual release of consumer-centric flavors that remain highly nutritional and clean, while offering a bold new variety of tastes.

The Seasonal Peppermint Protein Powder

Peppermint protein powder is one of Orgain's seasonal protein powder offerings. This is a vegan, gluten-free, and dairy-free product, which means it checks all the boxes that matter most to Orgain consumers. Not only that, but this protein powder flavor is bound to bring a whole different outlook to your winter workouts and polar bear swims.

The peppermint protein powder from Orgain will surely satisfy your nutritional and health needs while helping your body get the most out of your workout and tingling your taste bud://orgain.com/products/peppermint-hot-cocoa-ps. This limited-time-only returning seasonal favorite is perfect as we quickly approach the holidays and is always a crowd pleaser, so be sure to get your hands on it before it sells out!

A New Look for Hot Cocoa

Not only will the peppermint protein powder from Orgain bring a new element to your winter workouts, but it also pairs excellently with a nice warm mug of hot-cocoa. This is bringing your nutrition to a whole new height of luxury.

One thing to note when mixing peppermint protein powder with hot cocoa, though, is to avoid the microwave. Using the microwave can tamper the nutritional benefits of the high-quality ingredients included in the peppermint protein by Orgain.

A Few Final Words

There’s never a bad time to start a healthy-habit, and it’s never too late to start focusing on nutrition. To keep your nutrition routine feeling fresh, you can rotate the flavor of your protein powder regularly. With delicious additions like the peppermint protein powder being released regularly, Orgain offers all the products you need to achieve your optimal level of nutrition.

No matter what your fitness goals, the right nutrition makes a world of difference.