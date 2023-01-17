Orlistat Over the Counter - Alternatives to Orlistat, Diet Pills Like Xenical OTC

Orlistat is a popular diet pill. It's distributed under several brand names including, Slimox and RedXfat Plus. However, dieters in the USA know it best as Xenical.

It's not possible to buy Orlistat over the counter (OTC). This medication is only available via pharmacies and pharmacists will not dispense it without a valid prescription. This article reviews Orlistat and compares natural over the counter alternatives.

Orlistat Introduction

Although plenty of dieters are keen to use Orlistat, many of them will not be able to get a prescription. Present legislation only allows doctors to prescribe Orlistat to people who are extremely overweight or obese.

Dieters who are not overweight enough to get a prescription will need to forget about obtaining Orlistat and find a good over the counter alternative to use instead. Fortunately, there are some excellent options available and all the best ones have the backing of generous money-back guarantees.

Although some dieters are forced to go looking for good over the counter alternatives to Orlistat because they cannot obtain a prescription, that's only part of the reason there is such a big demand for diet pills that work like Xenical.

Like most weight loss drugs, Orlistat can cause unpleasant side effects such as headaches, stomach pain, and anxiety. Women using Orlistat may also find the drug disrupts their menstrual cycles.

Many people who have experienced Orlistat side effects first-hand decide to discontinue the treatment and seek safe over the counter alternatives instead. And who can blame them for that?

In this article, we are going to take a look at the pros and cons of using Orlistat for weight loss. We will explain how it works, the kind of benefits to expect, and highlight some of the negative aspects of using it as well. We will suggest three excellent over the counter Xenical alternatives.

PhenQ Vs Orlistat

If you are looking for an effective weight loss pill that works like Xenical, you won't find a better supplement than PhenQ.

Although it does not interfere with the activity of digestive enzymes or block fat absorption, PhenQ is one of the best natural appetite suppressants and fat burners in the world and has already helped more than 190,000 people to lose weight.

PhenQ has several advantages over Xenical. For one thing, it is much easier to obtain. You do not need to visit a doctor or get a prescription, it's available to all and you can buy PhenQ weight loss diet pills online directly.

PhenQ is also a lot cheaper than Xenical. A 30-day supply of Xenical (90 capsules) costs around $800. Xenical discount coupons can shave a few hundred dollars off the price, and it's also possible your medical insurance may cover part of the bill. However, PhenQ is generally much cheaper to use.

A 30-day supply of PhenQ only costs $79.99. That's a lot cheaper than Xenical and it's rare to have to pay the full price because the manufacturer offers regular discounts and always has special deals that allow you to buy two bottles of pills and get an extra bottle free of charge or get five bottles for the price of three.

PhenQ weight loss supplement is also easier to use than Xenical because you only need to take two doses per day for losing weight.

In addition to being cheaper and easier to use, PhenQ also offers a far greater level of weight loss support that easily trumps the other two leading Orlistat alternatives.

PhenQ has a 60-day money-back guarantee.

PhenQ Weight Loss Benefits

Boosts energy and fights fatigue

Controls appetite and cravings

Accelerates metabolism and fat loss

Enhances mood

Inhibits fat storage

PhenQ Ingredient Highlights

Like all the best over the counter alternatives to Orlistat, PhenQ weight loss pills contain only natural ingredients such as nutrients and botanical extracts. Unlike the prescription fat blocker, PhenQ has no known side effects at all.

One of the ingredients in PhenQ tends to get a lot of attention. It's called a-Lacys Reset and it has been shown to deliver very impressive levels of fat loss while also providing modest improvements in muscle mass.

PhenQ is the only OTC diet pill that provides a-Lacys Reset and many people see this as a strong selling point.

However, PhenQ contains plenty of other ingredients that have equally good standing as weight loss providers including nopal and Capsimax.

Nopal is a species of cactus (Caralluma fimbriata). It's one of the best natural appetite suppressant supplements in the world. People have been using nopal in to control hunger for many generations and scientific research proves that it works. [2]

Capsimax is a high-potency brand of capsicum pepper extract that uses a special delivery technology that releases the key component directly into the gut.

Capsicum peppers produce capsaicin. Like nopal, capsaicin suppresses appetite. However, it also boosts metabolism to accelerate fat loss.

Research shows capsaicin supports weight loss in several other ways as well and may even inhibit adipogenesis (fat storage). [3]

PhenQ Weight Loss Supplement Takeaway

Although PhenQ is not a fat blocker like Xenical and other brands of Orlistat, it is cheaper to use and offers a far greater level of weight loss support (without side effects). It also has the benefit of a long money-back guarantee.

What Is Orlistat and How Does It Work?

Orlistat is a prescription weight loss aid and a fat blocker. Prescription Drugs and natural weight loss supplements that have this ability work by limiting the body's ability to digest dietary fats.

Fat is a high-energy food. It provides nine calories per gram. That's more than twice as many calories as are preset in a gram of protein or carbohydrate.

The best way to lower your daily calorie intake is to follow a low fat diet and weight loss program. A healthy diet which is low in fat and sugars, to only eat three meals per day, and to limit portion sizes.

Most of the best diet pills make this easier by suppressing hunger. They also speed up weight loss by increasing metabolism. This helps you to burn more calories than is possible with diet and exercise alone.

Fat blockers are different. They do not take away hunger or increase calorie expenditure. All they do is act on dietary fats. However, although fat blockers like Xenical only offer a limited level of weight loss support they still have the potential to be valuable assets when they are incorporated into well-structured weight loss plans.

There are two main types of fat blockers. The first type provides ingredients the body cannot process. These ingredients bind with dietary fats, causing them to become indigestible too. For obvious reasons, this type of fat blocker is generally known as a fat binder.

The second type of fat blocker disrupts the activity of lipase. It's the digestive enzyme the body uses to break down dietary fats. Orlistat is a fat blocker that works by inhibiting lipase.

Orlistat does not block all the fat present in food but it does reduce fat absorption by around 25%.

Of course, all that undigested fat has to go somewhere and there is only one available exit so, when you are using Orlistat, your stools are likely to be greasier than normal. There may also be a little back-end seepage that may cause a few greasy stains on your undergarments.

Orlistat Weight Loss Quick Facts

Orlistat works by preventing the breakdown and absorption of dietary fat within the intestine. Orlistat is a gastrointestinal lipase inhibitor, meaning it reduces the activity of the enzymes responsible for metabolizing and absorbing fat.

Unabsorbed fat molecules are then left to pass through the digestive system unchanged, eventually being excreted in feces.

Along with this action, Orlistat has been shown to improve glycemic control and decrease LDL cholesterol levels in individuals following a calorie-controlled diet regimen. Xenical Orlistat can provide multiple benefits to patients who are trying to manage healthy weight and/or prevent associated metabolic diseases. It is best used in conjunction with a diet and exercise regime or weight loss program.

Important Considerations

People who continue to eat large portions of fatty food, or eat such food too often, may have to contend with worse issues than greasy spots on their clothes.

Consuming greater amounts of fat provides Orlistat with extra fat to block. This can result in explosive diarrhea and issues with the digestive system. Many Orlistat users have learned this lesson the hard way and it's not a lesson anyone wants to learn in public.

Orlistat also has the potential to cause vitamin deficiency. Vitamins A, D, E, and K are fat-soluble. You have to obtain them from fatty foods or vitamin supplements.

All four vitamins play important roles in good health so, by inhibiting fat digestion, Orlistat can cause many health issues such as vision difficulties and poor immune function. [1]

The best way to prevent these issues is to take an appropriate vitamin supplement every day. However, the timing is crucial. The supplement will only be able to do its job if you take it mid-way between Orlistat doses or last thing at night.

Phen24 Vs Orlistat

Like PhenQ, Phen24 is a little easier to fit into your daily routine because you only need to take two doses of the weight loss supplement per day.

However, in this case, each dose is different because Phen24 is an advanced weight management treatment that consists of two supplements that work in unison to provide 24-hour weight loss support.

Phen24 Day comes in an orange bottle while, in the case of Phen24 Night, the bottle is blue; so there is no need to worry about mixing them up.

The contents of the bottles look different as well because Phen24 Day is a capsule and Phen24 Night is a tablet. You take one Phen24 capsule at breakfast and two Phen24 Night tablets with your evening meal.

Both formulations suppress appetite and reduce excess body fat. They also share the ability to increase metabolism and fat loss. However, the daytime formula boosts energy to ward off fatigue.

The nighttime formula does not provide any energy boosters because their presence may interfere with sleep. Instead of boosting energy, Phen24 Night aids relaxation and supports better quality sleep.

Due to the fact the second dose is later in the day and it contains a powerful appetite suppressant, Phen24 is the best over the counter Orlistat alternative for people who are prone to late-night snacking or often wake up during the night feeling hungry.

Like all the top Orlistat alternatives, Phen24 does not have any known side effects.

As far as the price goes, at a cost of only $84 per month and plenty of special deals and discounts to lower the price, Phen24 is another OTC diet pill that is cheaper than Orlistat and offers better value for money.

Phen24 has the backing of a 60-day (and night) money-back guarantee.

Phen24 Weight Loss Benefits

Controls hunger and cravings (day and night)

Increases metabolism and fat burning (day and night)

Provides extra energy during the day

Helps you to sleep better at night

Phen24 Ingredient Highlights

Phen24 Day provides capsaicin. It's the main fat burner and appetite suppressant in the daytime capsules and its presence will help support weight loss in additional ways as well. [3]

Phen24 Day also provides caffeine. Needless to say, this natural stimulant is the main energy booster. However, although most people are aware caffeine is good for preventing fatigue, many people are unaware caffeine has good credentials as a thermogenic fat burner as well. [4]

The nighttime fat burner tablets use green tea extract to increase energy expenditure during sleep. As with cayenne, green tea is a research-backed natural fat burner that works. [5]

Phen24 Night also provides a generous dose of glucomannan to help prevent evening snacking and nighttime hunger.

Glucomannan is a natural fiber that comes from the roots of the konjac plant. It's incredibly absorbent and can soak up 50 times its weight in water.

When glucomannan fibers hydrate they expand inside the stomach, increasing satiety.

Research proves glucomannan's value as a weight loss aid. Its value is also endorsed by the European Food Safety Authority. [6]

Hops is another notable ingredient that's present in Phen24 Night. One of the things it does is help induce sleep. [7]

Research suggests hops extracts can also encourage the body to burn its stores of visceral fat (belly fat). [8]

Phen24 Weight Loss Supplement Takeaways

Like PhenQ, Phen24 is more versatile than Orlistat 60 mg capsules and is easier to obtain and cheaper to buy. It has no known side effects and the presence of such a good money-back guarantee allows you to try Phen24 with nothing to lose. Orlistat 60 mg capsules

PhenGold Vs Orlistat 60 mg capsules

PhenGold is another OTC diet pill many people use instead of Orlistat. Although it is not a fat blocker and does not work, like Xenical, the results it provides will be at least as good, if not better.

Nevertheless, PhenQ and Phen24 are slightly better alternatives to Orlistat and will be the superior choice for most people. However, because you only need to take one dose per day, PhenGold may be the best Orlistat alternative for people who have hectic lives and are often pushed for time.

This popular OTC weight loss pill generally costs the same as PhenQ. So, using this option instead of Xenical could save you several hundred dollars a month.

PhenGold offers excellent value for money and customers who take advantage of multi-buy savings and special deals get better value still.

PhenGold has a 100-day money-back guarantee.

PhenGold Weight Loss Benefits

Boosts energy

Enhances mental focus

Controls hunger and cravings

Enhances metabolism and calorie burning

Supports lasting weight loss

PhenGold Ingredient Highlights

Like all the best OTC alternatives to Orlistat, PhenGold boosts energy to prevent diet-related or reduced calorie fatigue. The formulation uses caffeine for this and, as we have already pointed out, this popular stimulant also functions as a fat burner. [4]

PhenGold provides B vitamins too. You may have noticed most energy drinks contain B vitamins. Manufacturers include them because they help the body extract energy from food.

As with the other two top Orlistat alternatives, PhenGold provides capsaicin, which supports weight loss in multiple ways including controlling hunger and boosting metabolism. [3]

The formulation has green tea in it as well to further enhance fat burning. [5]

PhenGold also provides green coffee bean extract. As with the aforementioned inclusion, this ingredient gets a lot of respect for its abilities as a natural weight loss enhancer.

Green coffee beans provide chlorogenic acid. This natural coffee compound has been proven effective for reducing abdominal fat and waist circumference in overweight adults. [9]

Research suggests chlorogenic acid also increases insulin secretion and sensitivity. [10]

By regulating insulin in this way, the chlorogenic acid PhenGold provides may prevent the post-eating fluctuations in blood sugar that often cause cravings for sugar and carbs.

PhenGold Weight Loss Supplement Takeaway

PhenGold weight loss pills are much easier to use than Xenical because only one dose per day is needed. It also offers a greater level of weight loss support so, although it does not block fat like Xenical, it's a very good substitute.

The lower usage costs and money-back guarantee work in its favor as well, as does the lack of any known side effects.

Other Diet Pills Similar to Xenical (Orlistat)

Here are some other diet pills and weight loss supplements that are alternatives to Orlistat 60 mg capsules.

Alli Diet Pills

Alli Orlistat is a lower strength version of a weight-loss drug which can help people to lose weight more effectively. It works similarly by blocking the absorption of fat from food in the intestines and so preventing calorie intake from increasing. Alli weight loss pills are the only FDA approved over the counter weight loss aids.

Alli Orlistat 60 milligram capsules can be obtained from pharmacists with a doctor’s prescription, yet mild side effects are often experienced and attention to diet and lifestyle must remain an integral part of a weight loss plan.

The rate at which weight is lost depends on individual circumstances but those who stick to recommended dose levels often see a 10-15 per cent reduction in their body mass index (BMI).

Common side effects of Alli diet pills may include flatulence, fatty or oily stools, offensive stool odor, difficulty controlling bowel movements and intestinal upset after eating certain foods containing fat.

Wegovy - Ozempic

Wegogy and Ozempic are brands name for Semaglutide - a diabetes medication used for weight loss. Most of the Orlistat alternatives are also used as Wegovy alternatives.

