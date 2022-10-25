Osta 2866 Review, Real Osta 2866 Reviews with Before and After Results

Crazy Bulk Osta 2866 is a legal alternative to Ostarine MK 2866. The supplement was introduced to give bodybuilders and athletes the same muscle building benefits of the SARM but without side effects or legal issues. This Osta 2866 review contains all relevant information; what it does, how to use it, what the cautions are. There are also some real Osta 2866 reviews from customers that have used it.

CLICK to view OSTA 2866 lowest price

STACKING OPTIONS

Osta 2866 can also be stacked with other SARMS for quicker results. Stack with LGD 4033, RAD 140, GW501516 and SR9009 to create the ULTIMATE STACK. This includes everything you need for bulking and cutting phases

CLICK to view SARMS ULTIMATE STACK options

Real Osta 2866 Reviews from Customers

"I have been using Crazy Bulk Osta2866 for about two months now and I have definitely seen some results. I have gained 10 lbs of muscle mass and lost 5% of body fat. I am very pleased with the results. I would definitely recommend this product to anyone looking to gain muscle mass and lose body fat." TD, California

Crazy Bulk OSTA2866 Before and After Results

Crazy Bulk Before and After Results

Click to view Osta 2988 special price promotions

Osta 2866 Benefits at a Glance

Increase lean muscle mass

Reduces body fat

Improves muscle recovery

Boosts testosterone production

Improves muscular strength and stimulates muscular growth

Osta 2866 Review

Osta 2866 is a bodybuilding supplement that works like Ostarine MK 2866 but does not present the same risk of side effects.

Ostarine is a popular bodybuilding SARM (selective androgen receptor modulators) that's mainly used during bulking cycles but also has value as a cutting SARM.

Like anabolic steroids, SARMs enhance protein synthesis by binding with the androgen receptors in muscle tissue. However, the big difference between SARMs and anabolic steroids is they are "selective" and only bind with the receptors in muscle and bone.

Steroids are different. They bind with the androgen receptors located in additional body tissues as well. However, both options have a similar effect on protein synthesis and muscle growth.

Due to their selective nature, SARMs are generally considered safer than anabolic steroids. However, although this argument has legs, SARMs still present many health risks.

SARMs are experimental drugs. None of them are intended for enhancing physical performance or lean muscle development, most have never even been tested on humans, and the dangers of using them are unknown.

Nevertheless, due to their muscle-building prowess, Ostarine MK 2866 and similar SARMs remain very popular with bodybuilders. However, thanks to the availability of high-potency natural alternatives like Osta 2866, an ever-growing number of bodybuilders are making the switch to these safer supplements instead.

Although some Ostarine MK 2866 side effects, such as headaches and stomach pain, are more of an inconvenience than a health threat, the FDA warns of more dangerous risks such as liver damage, heart attacks, and strokes.

There are many strong arguments for using Osta 2866 instead of Ostarine MK 2866. The fact that it's safer is only one of them.

Using SARMs for bodybuilding is illegal. Taking Osta 2866 is not.

Using SARM for bodybuilding carries a risk of competition bans. Taking Osta 2866 does not.

What Is Ostarine Mk 2866?

Ostarine MK 2866 is a SARM developed by the USA pharmaceutical company GTx, Inc. It's also known as Enobosarm and, as with all the other popular SARMs, Ostarine MK 2866 is often referred to by its development code as well (MK-2866).

It's not uncommon for people to use combinations of these names. The most popular combination is Ostarine MK-2866 but some people refer to the drug as Enobosarm MK-2866 as well.

GTx, Inc created Ostarine as a possible treatment for muscle wasting and osteoporosis.

Ostarine's popularity as a bodybuilding SARM is built on the results of a Phase II clinical trial conducted in August 2011. The study participants were elderly men and postmenopausal women.

Data from the study shows that Ostarine delivered significant improvements in total lean body mass. It also shows that the SARM did this without presenting the same level of danger as steroids.

However, although this study is supportive of using Ostarine to boost muscle growth, there is a fly in the ointment.

The entire research team consisted of employees of GTx, Inc. This fact alone suggests a possibility of bias. To make matters 100 times worse, the researchers had stock options with the company as well. [1]

In the following years, the company invested more than $35 million in the SARM's continued development. There was a Phase III trial to treat muscle wasting in people with lung cancer, and Phase II trials to evaluate Ostarine's value as a treatment for urinary incontinence in women.

Despite the never say die attitude, Ostarine MK 2866 continues to fail to meet the standards required to allow it to be used as a safe and effective treatment for any medical conditions at all.

Who Makes Osta 2866 (Ostarine Alternative)?

Osta 2866 is manufactured and distributed by Crazy Bulk. Due to its reputation for developing high-quality SARM and steroid alternatives, the brand may already be familiar to you. If not, the thing to know is, when it comes to enhancing training capability and muscle growth without chemicals or drugs, Crazy Bulk is at the top of the tree.

Lots of bodybuilders, at all different levels, choose Crazy Bulk and, although not all of them are former users of steroids and SARMs, a great many are.

Although the supplement industry has more than its fair share of sharks, Crazy Bulk does not hang with that crowd. The company offers an excellent level of after-sales service and all its supplements have a 60-day money-back guarantee.

Osta 2866 Benefits

Increases testosterone naturally

Enhances training capacity

Boosts muscle growth and size

Reduces body fat and promotes lean muscle mass

Preserves existing muscle mass

Helps you to overcome plateaus

The testosterone-boosting ability of Osta 2866 is one of the most notable differences between it and the SARM it replaces.

Like all the popular bulking SARMs and steroids, Ostarine takes over the role of testosterone. This causes the human body to produce less of this important steroid-hormone.

By the time bodybuilders finish a SARMs cycle their testosterone levels will be severely repressed.

If they were to remain in this low-testosterone state, they would experience rapid loss of muscle mass, fat gain, low libido, and other symptoms of low testosterone. The only way to avoid these issues is to do a post-cycle therapy (PCT).

Although a PCT is an additional expense and the drugs required can cause side effects, it's a necessary evil.

The fact that Osta 2866 increases testosterone instead of reducing it is a big deal. This important difference is also one of the reasons so many bodybuilders have already ditched SARMs and are using the Crazy Bulk alternatives instead.

Osta 2866 Usage Guidelines and Considerations

The dose is four Osta 2866 capsules per day. You need to take them with water 30-45 minutes before you turn up at the gym to train. For optimal bulking benefits, Crazy Bulk suggests a usage cycle of at least 2-3 months.

Some of the ingredients in Osta 2866, including Salacia reticulata and cinnamon, can influence blood sugar and insulin levels. For this reason, if you are diabetic, it's advisable to check with your doctor before using the supplement. There may be a need to modify your existing medication(s).

Osta 2866 Ingredient Profile

Each (4-capsule) dose of Osta 2866 provides seven key ingredients:

Magnesium (375 mg)

Zinc (10 mg)

Salacia (600 mg)

Southern Ginseng (550 mg)

Fennel 4:1 Extract (400 mg) *

Cinnamon 30:1 Extract (200 mg) *

Reishi Mushroom Extract (200 mg)

* Fennel and cinnamon are provided as high-potency concentrates.

Fennel is a 4:1 extract that is concentrated to four times normal strength. That means the 400 mg provided is the equivalent of 1600 mg of standard fennel extract.

With a higher potency still, cinnamon is a 30:1 extract that boasts 30 times normal strength. So, in this case, the 200 mg each dose is the equivalent of 6000 mg of standard cinnamon extract.

Using high-potency extracts such as these allows Crazy Bulk to avoid using larger capsules or having to increase the four-capsule dose by another one or two capsules.

Osta 2866 Ingredient Value

Magnesium

Magnesium is an important mineral that serves many roles in the body. One of the things it does is support testosterone production. Research shows its ability to do this increases in response to exercise.

One study, in particular, is highly supportive of this relationship.

The study participants were a mix of men with sedentary lifestyles and trained taekwondo athletes. During the study, the athletes trained for 90-120 minutes per day. As for the other men, they didn't do a lot.

The men in both groups were given zinc supplements. This resulted in increases in free testosterone levels in both groups. However, the increases were noticeably higher among the taekwondo athletes. [2]

Zinc

Another one of the best testosterone-boosting minerals, zinc is an excellent addition. Data from numerous clinical trials support Zinc's value in this area.

The researchers conducting one study recruited a combination of men who were young and in good health and elderly men who were marginally zinc deficient.

Each group of men was treated differently.

The young men had to follow a diet that was low in zinc. This caused them to become zinc deficient. The deficiency was not much but, after 20 weeks, the young men showed significant reductions in testosterone.

Meanwhile, the elderly men were given daily doses of zinc. Six months of taking the zinc supplements caused their serum testosterone levels to almost double. [3]

Salacia

This ingredient comes from the plant Salacia reticulata, which is native to Sri Lanka and the Andaman Islands. It's a popular herb in India, where it's commonly used in Ayurvedic medicine.

One of the things Salacia does is restrict carbohydrate absorption inside the intestines - it's a carb blocker. For this reason, it's sometimes incorporated into natural treatments for diabetes.

Salacia increases insulin sensitivity in turn stimulating glucose metabolism which promoted weight reduction and fat loss.

Due to its abilities as a carb blocker, Salacia can help lower calorie intake. This makes it useful during cutting cycles.

Southern Ginseng

Southern ginseng (Gynostemma pentaphyllum), or poor man’s ginseng as it is sometimes called, is not a true ginseng. However, it has value in several areas and is often used as a cheap alternative to Panax ginseng.

Among other things, southern ginseng is a diuretic that's useful for tackling water retention. Southern ginseng has value during bodybuilding cutting cycles because it helps make the flesh covering the muscles less puffy, improving their definition. This can also enhance vascularity.

Research shows southern ginseng supports fat loss as well, which makes it a perfect partner for Salacia. [4]

However, the benefits don't end there. Like Panax ginseng, Souther ginseng is very versatile because it improves exercise performance and muscle recovery as well. [5, 6]

Fennel

Fennel is a good source of potassium, sodium, and phosphorous. Your body can lose these important minerals in sweat due to hard training.

Fennel is also a source of Vitamin B 6, which is a key inclusion in most good energy drinks because it helps your body extract metabolic energy from food.

Cinnamon

Cinnamon is an anti-diabetic spice that can help maintain stable blood sugar levels. It also appears to improve cell sensitivity to insulin and can help increase metabolism and fat burning.

Reishi Mushroom Extract

A mainstay of traditional Asian medicine, Reishi mushrooms (Ganoderma lucidum) offer numerous health benefits including better immune function and protection from stress.

Reishi mushrooms are also associated with improvements in sleep. Your body produces most of its testosterone and human growth hormone during sleep, so anything that helps improve sleep quality is going to be a bonus. [7, 8]

Does Osta 2866 Cause Side Effects

Osta 2866 does not have any known side effects. However, Salacia has the potential to cause minor stomach upsets. It's rarely an issue but may affect a minority of users so side effects cannot entirely be ruled out.

Osta 2866 Reviews - Real Customer Feedback

Customer reviews for this product are very good. The same is true for all Crazy Bulk SARMs and Steroid alternatives.

Where to Buy Osta 2866 - Purchasing Options and Considerations

CLICK to view OSTA 2866 price and offers

Like all Crazy Bulk SARMs alternatives, Osta 2866 is only available via the Crazy Bulk website. If it appears to be for sale elsewhere, the product will be fake.

Each bottle of Osta 2866 contains 120 capsules. That's enough to provide a 30-day treatment.

At only $69.99 per bottle, Osta 2866 is not unduly expensive to buy and Crazy Bulk always provides rapid free shipping so the price you see on the site is always the price that you pay.

The site also makes it possible to get extra bang for your buck by taking advantage of special deals.

The options are:

Buy 2 bottles of Osta 2866 and get 1 bottle free

Buy 3 bottles of Osta 2866 and get 2 bottles free

There's nothing to lose by ordering an extra bottle or two. Your investment is always safe because Crazy Bulk offers a 60-day money-back guarantee and it's good for all orders, large and small.

These two money-saving deals are ongoing. Whenever you visit the site they will be there. However, the company also has regular flash sales, which generally only run for 24 hours. Sometimes when you visit the site they may be there but, at others, they may not.

You will know if a flash sale is running because there will be a banner stating this at the bottom of your screen. The typical flash sale discount is around 20% and it's good for all orders including single-bottle purchases and multi-bottle SARMs stacks.

Osta 2866 Review Conclusion

Osta 2866 provides a combination of natural ingredients that mimic the abilities of Ostarine. Customer reviews support using this Crazy Bulk SARM alternative instead of Ostarine and the company is so confident in its creation's abilities that it offers a 60-day money-back guarantee.

The cost of Osta 2866 is very reasonable and the Crazy Bulk website offers some very good deals on multi-bottle purchases. To get the best results, you need to use a bodybuilding supplement like this for more than one month so there's a lot to be said for grabbing the maximum savings.

Research Sources

1. The Selective Androgen Receptor Modulator Gtx-024 (Enobosarm) Improves Lean Muscle Mass and Physical Function in Healthy Elderly Men and Postmenopausal Women: Results of a Double-Blind, Placebo-Controlled Phase Ii Trial: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3177038/

2. Effects of Magnesium Supplementation on Testosterone Levels of Athletes and Sedentary Subjects at Rest and After Exhaustion: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/20352370/

3. Zinc Status and Serum Testosterone Levels of Healthy Adults: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/8875519/

4. Gynostemma Pentaphyllum Extract Ameliorates High-Fat Diet-Induced Obesity in C57BL/6N Mice by Upregulating SIRT1: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC6835433/

5. Gynostemma Pentaphyllum Extract and Gypenoside L Enhance Skeletal Muscle Differentiation and Mitochondrial Metabolism by Activating the Pgc-1α Pathway in c2c12 Myotubes: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/35116125/

6. Gynostemma Pentaphyllum Promotes Skeletal Muscle Recovery via Its Inhibition of Pxr-Il-6 Expression: https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S2667031322000884

7. Effect of 1 Week of Sleep Restriction on Testosterone Levels in Young Healthy Men: www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4445839/

8. Interrelationships Between Growth Hormone and Sleep: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/10984255/

Osta 2866 FAQs

Is Osta 2866 a SARM?

No. Osta 2866 is a supplement that's designed to match the muscle-building potency of Ostarine (SARM). Osta 2866 is a natural product that does not contain any chemicals or drugs and, unlike the SARM it replaces, is safe and legal to use.

How long does a bottle of Osta 2866 last?

Each bottle of Osta 2866 provides a 30-day treatment (120 capsules)

Is it illegal to use Osta 2866?

No. Although it's illegal to use Ostarine and similar SARMs for bodybuilding, using Osta 2866 will not present any legal ramifications or competition sanctions.

Can I use Osta 2866 for cutting?

Yes. However, although it's good for preventing loss of lean muscle mass during cutting, Osta 2866 is a far better legal SARM to use for bulking.

Does Osta 2866 cause man boobs?

No. Although many SARMs and steroids have the potential to cause this problem, none of their Crazy Bulk alternatives do. You can use Osta 2866 safely in the knowledge that it will never cause you to begin feeling a tit.

Can I use Osta 2866 in a SARMs stack?

Yes. Osta 2866 is designed to work well alongside other Crazy Bulk SARMs alternatives and is available to buy as part of the company's SARMs Bulking Stack, where it's combined with three more legal SARMs that help maximize muscle growth. It's a key player in Crazy Bulks' Ultimate SARMs Stack as well.