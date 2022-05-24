Ostarine MK-2866 Results MK 2866 SARMs Benefits, cycle, Dosage, Before and After

What is Ostarine MK-2866
Ostarine , also known as Enobosarm and MK-2866 is a Selective Androgen Receptor Modulator, abbreviated SARM, developed by GTx, Inc. The main purpose of Ostarine was to treat various diseases related to the degradation of muscle mass, such as:
Osteoporosis (a disease that makes bones easily brittle as it affects bone mass)
Polymyositis (a disease of the muscles that causes inflammation of muscle fibers)
Cancer
More than 35 million has been invested in the development of Ostarine. dollars, which is proof of the value, literally, of the product. The striking action of MK 2866 quickly became a major topic not only in the medical world but also in the sports world.
Today, due to its functionality in building muscle mass and developing muscle fibers, MK 2866 is used in a number of sports.
The effectiveness of Enobosarm and the rapid muscle growth that comes with taking it are the main reasons why this SARM is called doping. In essence, Ostarine is very similar in effect to testosterone.
What are the benefits of Ostarine MK 2866
Ostarine is suitable for various purposes. Yes, its main purpose is to increase the strength of muscle fibers, but another major reason why MK-2866 is so popular is the fact that it speeds up the metabolism and predisposes the body to burn fat.
The selective action of MK-2866 makes it an ideal choice for athletes involved in various disciplines. Over the years, this SARM has been a faithful helper to people into MMA, boxing, athletics, and even bodybuilding.
By binding to androgen receptors in the body, Ostarine MK2866 has many benefits:
Increase muscle fiber strength by up to 70% in 2-3 months;
Predisposes the body to build muscle mass and burn fat at the same time, as it manipulates receptors and improves protein synthesis;
Helps burn fat by speeding up metabolism. Over a period of 2 to 3 months it is possible to lose 2 kilos without intensive training;
Prevents and protects against injuries and traumas by durably strengthening the bone structure;
Improves the training process and contributes to more efficient and longer workouts, as it improves energy levels and significantly reduces the risk of injury;
It is suitable for treatment after a steroid cycle, as it is not converted into estrogen or dihydrotestosterone (DHT).
How Ostarine MK-2866 Works
Ostarine MK-2866 is part of a group of supplements called SARMs, which bind to androgen receptors, improve protein synthesis and provide a number of benefits. Enobosarm MK-2866 works by binding to androgen receptors in muscle and bone, thereby “telling” the body to grow.
Unlike other chemicals that also bind to androgen receptors, such as steroids, Ostarine does not affect other minor organs in the body and does not cause side effects caused by steroids.
The way MK2866 works allows it to increase protein synthesis in the body and help the recipient to be more resilient and stronger. It is also important to note that Enobosarm's mode of action does not lead to aromatization, therefore estrogen and dihydrotestosterone (DHT) levels do not increase.
In other words, with the intake of MK-2866:
It does not cause prostate problems
Does not suppress hormones when taken in moderate doses
What is advantages of MK-2866
Now that you know the main advantages of MK-2866, let's see who it is suitable for:
Ostarine is ideal for people who want to lose weight without losing muscle mass.
Ostarine is a suitable supplement for anyone who suffers from a weak muscular system or weak bone system
Athletes and bodybuilders can take Enobosarm MK-2866 to maintain muscle mass and cleanse their body
People who suffer from illnesses related to weight loss can take Ostarine and regain some of their muscle weight.
Ostarine MK 2866 to build muscle mass
Ostarine is a SARM supplement that not only increases strength and improves endurance but also causes muscle growth. After only a few weeks of taking the results are already visible - an increase in muscle mass of up to 3 kilograms!
Enobosarm improves protein synthesis in the body and is considered a safe alternative to testosterone propionate - a steroid designed to increase strength and build muscle mass in a very short time. The significant difference, however, is that Ostarine MK 2866 does not cause serious side effects.
Building muscle isn't always a goal we set for ourselves to look and feel good. Building muscle mass is a must in a number of sports and that is why many athletes and athletes choose to take Ostarine:
Augusto Mendes is an MMA fighter
Matteo Spreafico - professional cyclist
Lucian Bute – professional boxer
Frankie Montas – baseball player in Major League Baseball
Enobosarm to burn fat
The original SARMs are designed to treat diseases associated with muscle loss. This means that they not only had to maintain muscle mass, but also be strong enough to do so in a calorie deficit, as sick people often cannot eat much.
In addition to gaining lean muscle mass, Enobosarm can also be used to burn fat, as it keeps the body in an anabolic mode throughout the cycle. This SARM causes the body to burn fat before burning muscle mass.
In starvation situations, the body begins to burn muscle mass first, because fat can be stored more easily for long-term use in a calorie deficit. In addition, fat maintains body heat, so the body needs it more. Enobosarm reverses this natural process.
MK-2866 for injury prevention
Ostarine not only helps those who take it to increase muscle mass while getting rid of excess fat. According to a 4-month study involving more than 150 patients, this effective SARM also increases bone mass, improves joint condition, and increases strength and endurance.
Due to the anabolic effects of Ostarine MK-2866 on connective tissue and skeletal muscle, it increases bone density, thus preventing injury and trauma. Only a few weeks after starting a cycle with MK-2866, an increase in muscle mass of 2-5 kilograms and a permanent strengthening of the bone structure are observed.
When to see the first results of Ostarine MK-2866
Unlike some other SARMs, which do not require long-term use to notice initial results, Ostarine works cumulatively. This means that it takes about 2 weeks before you notice the first results.
With the right training program and the right diet, after the third week the results will be more than evident not only for you but for everyone around you. Due to the fact that it acts cumulatively, mk-2866 is taken in a cycle of at least 4 weeks.
The best part of this product, however, is that after completing a cycle, 95% of the results achieved can be saved! So be patient, follow the cycle precisely and the first results of taking Ostarine will be available soon!
Does Ostarine affect testosterone production?
Ostarine is one of the most sought after SARMs as it is suitable for both beginners and advanced. However, its best quality is that it does not affect testosterone production when taken in the prescribed doses and in the right way.
At higher doses than recommended or with a longer than optimal cycle, MK-2866 can reduce testosterone production by up to 50%. This is because the androgen receptors will not be able to bind to the body's natural testosterone because they will now be bound to Ostarine, which is more anabolic and faster.
It is important to note, however, that Enobosarm does not stop producing its own testosterone, unlike steroids and prohormones! If the supplement is taken in the intended amounts, no testosterone production issues are observed.
How to cycle with Ostarine MK-2866
The cycle with Ostarine can have a different duration, depending on the results you want to achieve:
For muscle mass gain - from 6 to 8 weeks (maximum 10 weeks)
To eliminate fat - from 4 to 6 weeks
For recovery after a steroid cycle - 6-8 weeks
If you take MK 2866 as part of a post-cycle treatment, recovery will be much faster and the results as satisfying as possible. Ostarine also works great when it comes to burning fat.
The doses at which you should take this SARM also vary depending on the goals you are pursuing.
muscle mass cycle
Ostarine has a long half-life (24 hours), which means that the dose does not need to be divided into several doses during the day. 1 dose per day on an empty stomach for better absorption is the most effective solution.
MEN muscle mass gain - between 30 and 50 mg per day
WOMAN muscle gain - between 15 and 20 mg per day
Bodybuilders often take MK 2866 in larger doses, dividing its intake over the day. Remember, however, that these are professionals who have extensive experience with sports supplements, know exactly how to eat and train multiple times a day!
The most optimal length of a cycle for muscle mass with MK-2866 is 6 weeks, so there is no risk of receptor oversaturation.
It is important to take a break for a few months after the end of the cycle for the gain of muscle mass, which can be associated with the intake of various vitamins, of which we will give you information a little further down.
fat burning cycle
Ostarine is one of the most used SARMs for burning fat. Its biggest advantage is that it helps maintain muscle mass, even on a low calorie diet. If that is your goal, here is how you should track this SARM:
Cleansing fat - between 15 and 30 mg per day, on an empty stomach or one hour before meals.
For post cycle therapy (recovery)
Ostarine is one of the most harmless SARMs, as it does not saturate receptors, does not lead to aromatization and does not affect organs other than those towards which its action is directed.
For this reason, many athletes choose to take MK 2866 after completing a steroid cycle. This SARM can serve as a “bridge” between cycles, keeping the body in anabolic mode and helping to maintain built-up muscle mass.
If you are taking Ostarine MK 2866 as part of post-cycle therapy, it is recommended to be combined with Clomid and Tamoxifen. Thus, the therapy will be much more effective, and the preserved results will be maximally satisfactory. Here are the optimal doses we recommend:
Clomi-20 – 20-40 mg
Nolva-10 – 10-20 mg
Ostarine - 15 to 30 mg
Ostarine can be taken as therapy after a cycle with steroids and in combination with various vitamins, when the cycle has not been that long and the goal is simply prevention. In this case, the best combination is Ostarine, Vitamin D3 and Zinc, the doses are:
MK 2866 - 15 to 30 mg
Vitamone D3 – 2500 до 5000 iu per day
Zinc 30mg per day
Cycle with Ostarine for women
Ostarine MK 2866 is one of the best supplements for women because it does not lead to hormonal imbalance. All steroids on the market can be dangerous for women, especially because of the side effects they cause, such as:
Virilization
Menstrual disorders
Dysphonie
Increase in body hair (hirsutism), etc.
Proper consumption of Ostarine MK-2866 does not cause any of these side effects. That's why hundreds of women choose to cycle with Ostarine! However, exceeding the daily dose, as well as a cycle that is too long, can lead to complications and reduced sensitivity of the receptors, both in men and in women!
What can МК-2866 be combined with (packs)
Ostarine is one of the best SARMs for building muscle and strengthening the bone system. However, MK 2866 has a number of positive effects and it is this multifunctionality that makes it the ideal choice for the SARM stack.
Because Ostarine does not oversaturate androgen receptors and does not affect secondary organs, it can easily be combined with almost all other SARMs, such as Cardarine Results, Andarine, Stenabolic, Ligandrol and others. Here are the most popular sample packs with Ostarine MK-2866:
SARM pack Ostarine et Cardarine
This SARM pack is ideal for anyone who regularly exposes their joints and muscles to heavy training. Its effect is felt from the first days of consumption, as users notice an instant improvement in strength and endurance levels during training.
Ostarine strengthens and increases muscle fibers, while Cardarine increases the flow of oxygen and blood to muscle fibers. Thus, metabolic processes are improved, and the body synthesizes proteins much faster.
The SARM pack Ostarine and Cardarine is the choice of a number of athletes involved in both martial arts and Olympic sports, such as discus. The optimal length of a cycle with this SARM is 6 weeks, and the doses are as follows:
МК-2866 – 30 mg in the morning 15 minutes before meals or one hour after meals.
Cardarine GW-501516 – 20mg, approximately one hour before training.
Combination Ostarine MK 2866, Cardarine GW501516, Andarine S4
Adding 45mg of Andarine daily to the Ostarine + Cardarine combination is a perfect choice, as Andarine keeps muscles tight and firm by limiting fat gain, even on a high calorie diet.S4 should be taken 3 times a day, 5 days in a row with 2 days off.
The combination of GW-501516, MK-2866 and S4 allows athletes not to starve to maintain the necessary weight for the respective category. This SARM pack increases explosiveness, maintains fitness and improves strength.
Pack with MK-2866, Endurobol and Ligandrol
The Ostarine MK-2866, Cardarine (Endurobol) and Ligandrol SARM pack is the perfect combination for anyone who wants to notice visual results after the first week of taking it.
GW-501516 and LGD-4033 work great together for more convex and shaped muscles, while MK-2866 strengthens joints and bones and protects against injury. The optimal intake of pack with MK-2866, Endurabol and Ligandrol is 6 weeks and the recommended doses are:
LGD-4033 – 16mg in the morning 15 minutes before meals or one hour after meals
GW-501516 – 20mg approximately one hour before training
МК-2866 – 30 mg in the morning 15 minutes before meals or one hour after meals
Combination of Ostarine and Ligandrol
The combination of Ostarine and Ligandrol leads to a rapid increase in muscle mass in less than 2 weeks. LGD-4033, like MK-2866, binds directly to androgen receptors, helping to increase strength and muscle mass.
Ligandrol, also known as LGD-4033, is often equated with the well-known steroid Dianabol, with the significant difference that it does not cause water retention and hormonal imbalance. The recommended doses for combining Ostarine and Ligandrol are:
MK-2866 - 30mg in the morning 15 minutes before or one hour after meals
Ligandrol LGD-4033 - 16mg in the morning, 15 minutes before or one hour after a meal
Pack with MK2866, Ligandrol LGD-4033 and Ibutamoren
Ibutamoren MK677 has the ability to boost growth hormone by 300% which means you will not only be able to turn your physique into negative time but also improve your body's metabolism and recovery process.
SARM Pack MK2866, LGD-4033, MK677 improves sleep quality, accelerates protein synthesis, helps burn fat and keeps the body in anabolic mode to build lean muscle mass.
In less than 30 days you can gain 3 kilograms of lean muscle mass, and for the whole cycle of 6 weeks - 6 kilograms! Here are the doses you need to take to get these results:
MK-2866 - 30mg in the morning 15 minutes before or one hour after meals
LGD-4033 - 8 mg daily, on an empty stomach or one hour after a meal
Ibutamoren MK677 - 20mg daily, 2 hours before bedtime
Pack MK-2866, RAD-140
Testolone RAD-140 is one of the most effective SARMs for gaining muscle mass found so far. This SARM not only helps build lean muscle mass without causing water retention but also exhibits excellent neuroprotective properties.
RAD-140 has a strong anti-catabolic effect, which makes it ideal for bodybuilders who do not want to lose muscle mass while cleansing their body.
The combination of Ostarine MK-2866 and RAD-140 gives enormous strength, as well as tight and firm muscles. If you decide that SARM pack MK-2866, RAD-140 is your choice, here are the doses to take:
Ostarine - 30 mg in the morning 15 minutes before or one hour after a meal
Testolone - 2 times daily x 10mg, morning and evening on an empty stomach
Pack with Ostarine, Stenabolic, Testolone
The effect of SARM Testolone is very similar to that of the anabolic hormone testosterone and that is why this one can increase muscle mass by up to 50%. In combination with Stenabolic SR9009, which accelerates metabolic processes, increases oxygen consumption in muscles, improves glucose absorption, Testolone acts twice as well.
The icing on the cake in this PACK, however, is Ostarine MK-2866. Gradually increases strength and strengthens bones and joints, this SARM works great in combination with Stenabolic and Testolone and is a must have in building muscle mass fast.
Ostarine – 30mg in the morning 15 minutes before or one hour after meals
Stenabolic SR-9009 – 10-30mg, 2x daily
Testolone – 20mg, to be divided 2 times a day x 10mg., morning and evening on an empty stomach for better absorption
How to Determine the Quality Level of Ostarine
SARMs are probably the most common sports supplements on the market today. However, because they are not controlled products, very often the companies or traders who sell them abuse the trust of their customers and dilute the raw materials.
Thus, SARMs advertised as "quality" and "original" may contain various harmful substances that interfere with the action of the product and endanger the health of the customer.
The surest way to determine the quality level of Ostarine and all other SARMs is to contact the manufacturer and ask for quality testing. Brands in Bulgaria that really offer quality and effective products offer such tests and examine each batch of products they receive.
Ostarine reviews
Another way to ensure the quality and effectiveness of Ostarine and other SARMs supplements is to check out the various customer reviews. In our forum, you can personally contact people who have already tried SARMs and ask them various questions that interest you such as:
What are the benefits of SARMs, especially Ostarine MK-2866
How Enobosarm works
What are the side effects of Ostarine
How to take Ostarine
Post cycle therapy with Enobosarm
What are the side effects of MK-2866
No matter how safe a product is, its misuse can still be dangerous to health. This maxim also fully applies to SARMs supplements. As part of the SARM group, Ostarine binds directly to androgen receptors in the bone and muscle system without damaging the liver or other minor organs.
MK-2866 is one of the most popular SARMs in the market, not only because of its great effect, but also because of the minimal side effects that its intake brings. Taken correctly, that is, in 95% of cases, Ostarine does not cause dangerous side effects and does not harm health.
The side effects of MK-2866 are extremely few and the likelihood of encountering them is minimal. Why? Ostarine does not affect the secondary organs of the body, does not aromatize and does not cause water retention.
Real Ostarine Side Effects
Ostarine is a SARM that a lot of research has been done on and all show one thing – it is both effective and harmless, as long as it is taken correctly. The internet is flooded with information about the side effects of SARMs and especially Ostarine. However, very few of them are real side effects that you may experience.
Doses higher than recommended can really affect free testosterone! MK 2866 has properties quite similar to testosterone, so it makes perfect sense to take its place in the androgen receptors. However, the effect of Ostarine does NOT stop the production of free testosterone!
Other real side effects of Ostarine that you may experience are mild dizziness and headache. This mostly happens in people trying SARMs for the first time and the effect will wear off after the first few days of taking it when the body gets used to the supplement.
MK2866 Side Effects
Due to its high popularity and trouble-free effect, MK 2866 has quickly become the market leader in sports accessories. This is, of course, a fact that not everyone likes, and more and more articles are being written on the Internet that aim to misrepresent the work of SARMs and portray them as harmful and ineffective. Read moreRad 150 Results
90% of the information on the side effects of SARMs, including Ostarine, available on the internet is incorrect. Many of the "side effects" of MK2866 are just myths and unrealistic claims. Taking Ostarine:
Does NOT cause gynecomastia
DOES NOT cause acne
DOES NOT STOP the production of your own testosterone in your body
DOES NOT cause prostate problems
Does not increase aggression
NOT toxic to the liver
Does NOT cause the testicles to contract
Does NOT cause virilization
PCT Cycle for Ostarine
One of the best qualities of Ostarine MK-2866 is that after completing a cycle, free testosterone levels quickly return to normal and post cycle therapy is not required. If you still want to take prophylactic treatment, vitamins such as vitamin D3 and zinc are the best choice.
Additionally, MK 2866 can be taken as part of a post-steroidal PCT. In this case, the combination of Ostarine, Clomid and Tamoxifen is the ideal choice for quick recovery and to maintain the best results.
Conclusion
Due to its ability to strengthen and protect muscles and joints from injury, Ostarine is the number one choice for many athletes. In addition, Enobosarm is an essential part of all packs for fast but effective muscle building!
This SARM is suitable for both women and men and does not cause the dangerous side effects that characterize popular steroids and prohormones. One of the strongest features of Ostarine MK-2866 is that it speeds up metabolism and even helps burn fat.
