PADI Powers Positive Change for Shark Protection at CITES

Chalk one up for the good guys: Sharks worldwide just received added protections, thanks in no small part to the divers and ocean conservationists of the Professional Association of Diving Instructors.

More than a third of all species of sharks and rays are facing a rising threat of extinction, but PADI’s presence at CITES, the Convention on Trade of Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora, in Panama City, Panama, helped make a difference.

In a massive win for PADI and anyone who cares about conservation, government representatives agreed to add an additional 60 species to the list of sharks protected by CITES on Appendix II, as well as restricting international trade for all requiem sharks — one of the most prominent family of species — all hammerhead sharks, and all guitar sharks. In October, PADI released a letter to support the adoption of Proposal CoP19 Prop. 37 to safeguard all species of requiem sharks.

“Today’s decision to restrict the unsustainable global trade in some of the most threatened species on the planet provides us all with hope and optimism that we are not too late to end the dramatic declines in the ocean’s most iconic, and critical, animals,” says Ian Campbell, associate director of policy and campaigns for the PADI AWARE Foundation, which is PADI’s global nonprofit. “The listing of requiem sharks, an iconic group of species that includes diver favorites such as the blacktip reef shark, bull shark, and grey reef shark, sends a strong signal that healthy populations of these animals are economically important far more than just the trade in their harvested fins, meat, and organs. We commend the strong leadership and commitment to conservation shown by the government of Panama, supported by many others, to secure this much-needed trade restriction.” Finning and Overfishing Contributing to Declining Shark Populations Great hammerheads have been particularly susceptible to overfishing due to their large fins. So what else makes sharks vulnerable? Biologically, they grow slowly and produce few young. Tens of millions are killed each year for their meat, fins, liver, and other products, thanks to many fisheries remaining unregulated and catches being significantly underreported. In addition to shark-related products, shark tourism can be a cash cow. Sharks in Palau in the Pacific Ocean help bring in an estimated $18 million annually through dive tourism. Julio Salvatori, the South America regional manager for PADI and technical adviser to the Panamanian government, says diving with sharks in their natural environment is a major attraction for the recreational dive sector. It could also be a boost to countries dependent on shark tourism such as Fiji, the Maldives, and the Bahamas, provided there’s a limit to the international trade in shark species typically native to the world’s most sought-after dive spots. “This result, to limit the international trade in shark species that are found at the world’s most popular dive spots, will bring a huge economic boost to communities across the globe,” Salvatori explained. “The prospect of diving with sharks in their natural environment is a major attraction for the recreational dive sector, many of which made their concerns known to the decision makers. We are optimistic that this can be a turning point for shark populations worldwide.” In its ongoing mission to protect sharks, PADI and the PADI AWARE Foundation created a 10-year Blueprint for Ocean Action to expand on AWARE’s 30-year legacy of conservation work. This initiative is designed to decrease the number of shark and ray species vulnerable to extinction by 25% by 2030. To date, PADI has helped secure protection guidelines for 51 species of sharks and rays, and the current vote propels that number to a total of 105 species. CITES, which took place Nov. 14 through Nov. 25, limits the international trade in endangered animal and plant products. It’s a United Nations agreement that’s binding for 184 countries. CITES is a worldwide agreement covering species from rhinos and snakes to orchids, sharks, and beyond. Campbell also mentions how essential sharks are to maintaining the world’s ecosystem and keeping oceans balanced for more than 450 million years.

This year, government representatives who attended CITES voted to protect more than 50 species of sharks — from grey reef sharks to lemon sharks. PADI had its Torchbearers and supporters sign a petition to promote positive ocean change. It also took to social media to bring more awareness to the cause.

PADI offers several courses that bring more information to the masses regarding sharks and shark protection. These courses include the AWARE shark conservation program, where, PADI says, “You'll learn more about the causes of declining shark populations and the actions you can take to become a knowledgeable and passionate shark defender. By being informed, you can dispel misconceptions and act to protect sharks. Sharks need you!”

In 2016, PADI scored another victory in getting devil rays, thresher sharks, and the silky shark listed under CITES Appendix II. The move cemented global accountability for these creatures to ensure that trade is from sustainable and legal fisheries.

This year, PADI was invited to Panama to advise and present research and data to government representatives in attendance. PADI, which has a global community of 128,000 PADI professionals, 6,600 PADI Dive Centers and Resorts, and more than 29 million certified PADI Divers, is constantly spearheading new conservation efforts for not only sharks and rays, but for ocean protection in general.

PADI’s Progressive Plans To Promote Awareness

PADI is also working with shark bite survivors to shift the narrative regarding shark protections.

Shark bite survivor Mike Coots shared his story in a PADI video. The surfer, diver, and photographer hopes that by giving his account of what happened, some of the stigmas surrounding sharks will lessen.

“I wanted to change people’s perception of sharks and make a difference. I wanted to prove that the tiger shark that attacked me wasn’t a monster but instead is worth protecting,” Coots says. “I’m in a unique situation to be an advocate for sharks, and it feels right to do something.”

For additional information on how to support PADI’s ongoing conservation efforts to save vulnerable marine species like sharks, visit padi.com/aware.

With more than 90,000 Torchbearers around the world helping remove underwater debris since 2011, PADI is ever increasing its efforts to keep the oceans clean and marine life protected. PADI also offers a searchable toolkit on diveagainstdebris.org to provide additional information and resources to scuba divers and anyone interested in doing more on the local level to protect sharks and rays.