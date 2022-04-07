Paulette Chaffee Discusses Artificial Intelligence in Education and 5 Ways AI is Changing the Way the World Learns

Artificial intelligence (AI) impacts almost all areas of life in today’s modern world. It is even influencing the education sector and improving insight into how teaching is delivered, and learning received, providing more advanced solutions for an industry needing innovative solutions. Educator Paulette Chaffee says AI is changing the way the world learns and altering traditional education operations and concepts for the better. She dives deeper into what five of these changes look like below:
Change #1: Automating Tasks
A well-known way that AI boosts productivity across multiple industries is through automation. AI can automate repetitive tasks that take up time and keep professionals from focusing on other essential aspects of their specialty. For example, specific administrative tasks can be automated thanks to AI.
Teachers spend significant amounts of time grading. AI can help automate the process with multiple-choice tests. Less grading means more opportunities to work with students one-on-one, leading to enhanced educational experiences for students and teachers. AI is going in the direction of being able to automate and create new approaches to grading written responses like short answers and essays, too.
Change #2: Making Learning More Personalized
When people scroll through recommendations on platforms such as YouTube or Netflix, they are experiencing the level of personalization AI can bring to almost any area with access to data collection. AI in education can personalize the learning experience per pupil and provide an educator with data to access more significant insight into how a student learns. This learning approach caters to each learner rather than the traditional setup that targets the majority of average learners, leaving a significant number of students struggling to reach their full potential within that particular learning environment and structure.
Change #3: Digitalizing Learning Tools and Experience
AI further advances the digitization of learning tools and the overall integration of technology into educational development. Modernization presents learners with new ways to achieve success. For example, virtual content, also referred to as smart content, includes more accessible ways to learn through video conferencing, video lectures, and digitized guides that make concepts more easily digested.
Digital learning environments are also being explored and implemented in institutions like the University of Southern California (USC). For example, the school’s Institute for Creative Technologies is building more effective platforms to create smart virtual environments. The tools used to learn in this type of environment involve the use of AI along with 3-D gaming and computer animation.
Change #4: Better Identifying and Addressing Learning Gaps
AI can become a teacher’s favorite assistant by bridging learning gaps when meeting objectives within the school year. Teachers often cannot cater to every learner during the year when maintaining a certain teaching pace to cover all curriculum needs. Due to the focus and structure of traditional teaching requirements, it is easy to overlook learning gaps, putting students in a vulnerable spot if they begin to fall behind the learning curve. AI is on its way to providing a program that students can engage with to receive feedback regarding understanding concepts when a teacher might have to continue to move the class forward although the student is still grasping a concept.
Change #5: Expanding International Access to Education
Access to education worldwide is an ongoing issue, and AI is providing solutions to break down barriers. AI is giving students worldwide a way to access quality education from anywhere. The vice president of artificial intelligence and machine learning at Medable, Gabor Melli, shared his hope of granting most of humanity on-demand access to education through digital agents by 2030.
About Paulette Chaffee
Paulette Chaffee is an educator, children’s advocate, grants facilitator, lawyer, and member of various non-profit boards. She obtained bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the University of Redlands in Communicative Disorders and a California Lifetime Teaching Credential. She is currently the Ambassador for Orange County 4th District and a board member of All the Arts for All the Kids.
